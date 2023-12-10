You Can Tell Your Kids That These 29 Gifts Are For *Them*, But They’re Really A Gift For *You*

1. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game if your kiddo is down for a round of their fave game but you're way too tired to play (even though they usually hide in the same spot). You can hide this toy and plop yourself on the couch while your child listens for sounds and clues to find the hiding place.
Promising review: "My 6- and 3-year-olds are OBSESSED. They play for an hour, at least! Played with daily since we got it. When it’s my turn to hide, I make it tricky enough that I can actually be productive until it’s my turn again." —Cara Lentz
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2. A toy cleanup vacuum so you'll never have to endure the pain of stepping on a Lego brick again. This vac will make it wayyy more fun (and faster) for your kiddo to clean up small toys, like blocks or those teeny, tiny Barbie doll accessories. Oh, BTW, it also separates toys from dust and hair!
Promising review: "This works exactly as it’s supposed to. Instead of having to comb through my son’s carpet for each Lego piece, a quick vacuum gets it done quickly and separates out the dirt and dog hair. Looooove it!" —Beth
Get it from Amazon for $99 (available in two styles).
3. And, a Melissa & Doug wooden cleaning play set that has mini versions of cleaning tools. This set will encourage your child to sweep up a few messes, yet it'll feel like playtime. It includes a mop, broom, dust pan, dust brush, duster, and a stand.
Promising review: "These are just what I needed! I bought these for my 1-year-old and while I know she’s not quite ready to really be cleaning, she really tries to help me when I’m doing it. I figured why not grab her her own set to foster some independence and start helping her momma out lol. The stand is easy as pie to assemble, literally stick it in and go. It’s totally functional as well. We haven’t tried the mop one out for real, but it is absorbent because she’s used it while I was Swiffering. Packaging for this product is great as well." —Danae Baptiste
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
4. An I-Spy bag so you can avoid about a dozen "Are we there yet?" questions during your next roadtrip. This sealed bag will keep them entertained because it's filled with rice and hidden treasures for your kid to find. This would even be great at the doctor's office when you arrive on time for your 9 a.m. appointment and yet you're still in the waiting room at 10 a.m. with a bored child.
Stitched 4 U By Trippy 2 is a small biz that sells hand stitched items like cards, bags, and coasters.
This bag includes a laminated list of 24 items for you kiddo to search for.
Promising review: "My daughter loves playing with her I Spy bag! She gets so excited finding the items in the bag anf comparing it to the card. Keeps her busy on car rides so that is a plus!" —Jecceka
Get it from Stitched 4 U By Trippy 2 on Etsy for $17.95 (available in various patterns and styles).
5. A sports-themed laundry hamper that lights up to encourage your all-star to actually ~toss~ their dirty clothes in the hamper instead of leaving them all over the floor.
Promising review: "I got this hamper for my 4-year-old son. I thought it would be perfect since it’s the kind you hang on the door and thought it was super cool that it’s a race car that lights up. I was right! My son loved it! For the first time ever, he’s putting away his dirty clothes by trying to shoot his clothes into the hamper; if something touches the car, it starts to light up! It’s been sturdy so far, and there is a zipper on the side that you can use to remove the dirty clothes. Worth the cost!" —Sarah Harrist
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven styles).
6. An activity cube with pieces that can't get lost. This five-sided activity center has spinners, beads, farm animals, and puzzles that stay attached to the board. This means lots of play without the mess and no need for a search party to find missing pieces.
Promising review: "No loose parts to get lost! I picked this one because it seemed like there were no small pieces that could come off and get lost. It’s all one big piece, but with a lot of small, moving parts, but they’re all attached permanently. It’s very sturdy, and I also realized after gifting it, is that the large red barn structure on the top acts like a handle: it’s firmly attached, and large enough for an adult hand, so it’s easy to move the toy from place to place around the house. Very pleased." —Ryan Yanashima
Get it from Amazon for $59.95+ (available in two versions).
7. Or for older kids, a wooden maze that has an enclosed ball so you'll never have to worry about them losing it and this will keep them entertained and off of their iPad for a bit.
Drapela Woodworks is small business based in Houston, Texas that sells handmade wooden toys, decor, gifts and more.
Promising review: "This maze toy was worth every penny. It was very well made, shipped quickly, and was a big hit with the kids and adults! Highly recommend." —Catrina
Get it from Drapela Woodworks on Etsy for $39.95+ (originally $53.27+; this maze can be personalized with text at an additional cost).
8. A scavenger hunt because, let's face it, kids are always bored! This game will keep them busy. And there's no need for you to hide a thing — they'll have to look for everyday items like a button, a book, or a stuffed animal.
Promising review: "A must-have. My 2-year-old son is obsessed. Always asks to play the 'find you' game LOL. Then we play it and every option on the game he actually thinks really hard then says 'come on mommy' and runs me through the house to find the object. Highly recommended from a mom of four." —Britney bansley
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9. A Lego figures stand to keep your Lego-obsessed kiddo's fave characters off of the floor. They'll be able to display up to 56 figures and there are special notches to keep them in place.
Focus Laser Lab is a small biz that sells 3D-printed items.
Promising review: "Exactly as described and perfect for my son’s growing Lego collection!" —Rachel
Get it from Focus Laser Lab on Etsy for $54.
10. A pair of Safari binoculars, designed specifically for kids, so your little explorer can get a close look at nature. With a pair of these, you'll also be able to keep them entertained (without getting up) with an epic game of I-Spy.
Promising review: "My 3.5-year-old loves these! Perfect for toddlers wanting to explore. He uses them for bird watching, plane watching, checking out bugs, just about anything! Great for learning!" —JillS
Get it from Amazon for $11.24.
11. A doodling mat that doesn't require *real* markers. Your kiddo will be able to tap into their artistic side without leaving stains behind for you to clean up because this mat just requires a marker filled with water! Parents are raving that it's the "most amazing mess-free coloring activity."
This mat just requires water. Simply fill markers provided with water and your child can doodle away — the water activates the colors on the mat.
Promising review: "I bought this for my 2-year-old daughter for Christmas and she absolutely loves it. It's mess-free which is amazing! No more coloring on the walls and furniture and it keeps her occupied for at least an hour. The water markers are easy to use all you have to do is fill it up with water and it's ready to be used. The pad is easy to clean if it gets dirty, all you need is a baby wipe and anything wipes right off. I bought this for my 1-year-old niece as well and she loves it. It's perfect for all ages. Highly recommend!" —Anolivia D.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five sizes and themes).
12. Or an LCD writing tablet if you need a more compact drawing surface. This tablet doesn't require markers or crayons, because as you draw with the included pen, a rainbow of colors will be revealed.
It's easy to erase images and start all over again, but there's also a lock feature to save images if you don't want to erase them yet.
Promising review: "I bought these for my preschool classroom. The kids love them so much I am buying them for the other classrooms too. They like the colors and how pushing a button makes their artwork disappear. It has a lock feature so they do not accidentally erase their work until they want to. Teachers like the mess-free activity." —Joyce Strain
Get it on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors and two- and four-packs).
13. A wooden geoboard for when your kid says those dreaded words, "I'm bored" — but already had too much screen time. This includes 35 pattern cards to challenge your child to create shapes using rubber bands. And as they become more skilled, they'll be able to move on to the design cards to create more complex figures.
Promising reviews: "This item was exactly what I needed for some of the younger children because handling the rubber bands helps develop their fine motor muscles. It also encourages imagination and creativity and counting. They make designs and love it. For older ages there are cards with designs for them to try and duplicate. Young children can also make shapes and letters thus developing math and literacy skills. This is a sturdy, well-made geoboard." —Kathleen Loden Barbuti
"Bought the geoboard for my 4-year-old grandson who enjoyed making his own pictures and designs. As a retired math teacher, I can tell you that geoboards are great hands on learning tools for children of any age. My seventh-grade students loved when our lessons involved 'playing' with geoboards!" —anne porter
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
14. A VTech activity desk so learning can be fun, instead of frustrating. Parents are raving that it's "easy to put together" and their kids "play with it for hours" — and best of all, it doesn't require any cleanup.
This desk comes with five activity pages, turns into an easel or chalkboard when you flip it over, has over 100 vocabulary words, and 20 activities. It also has an attached telephone and music player that makes sounds.
Promising review: "My 3-year-old daughter got this as a Christmas gift and I love it! She loves it too, especially the music mode. I'm hoping she'll really get more into the learning mode. It has so much to do on it and she's still learning all the buttons. It was wicked easy to set up; you just attach the legs and add batteries and it's ready to go. I like that it comes with two front and back activity cards and that you can purchase more. So far she's been playing with it for over an hour nonstop (which if you have a 3-year-old you know it's awesome as she normally plays with something for 10–15 minutes and then it's on to the next thing). I also love that it can be flipped over to hold paper for drawing or used as a chalkboard. Highly recommend getting this and I actually wish I would have gotten it when she was two. If you're on the fence about getting it, I say go for it. It's not a purchase you'll regret and for all it does its worth the price." —Miranda
Get it from Amazon for $46.74+ (available in two colors and regular or frustration-free packaging).
15. A math game because it will help your kiddo learn how to count, improve their memory, and help develop fine motor skills — without it feeling like a lesson.
This set incudes flash cards, figurines, numbers, and a scale. Your child will have to match the right number of monkeys or monsters (depending on the set you choose) to the correct number in order for the scale to be balanced, which will help them to associate numbers with the correct amounts.
Promising review: "Very educational and fun. It's probably the best educational game I ever bought for me and my child. It teaches him how to count and how to add numbers. Definitely worth the money and we have fun while playing. He loves this game." —Victoria Alfaro
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two styles).
16. Or, an interactive, story-based math game that connects to your child's tablet to help them learn how to count, add, subtract, multiply, divide, and more. Your kiddo will feel like they're playing a video game while they're actually learning. Reviewers are calling it a "fun way to learn math."
This game includes: one foldable gamepad, one count spike, four arithmetic pieces, and two sets of digits from 0-9.
Promising review: "This product is a wonderful addition to your current tablet! It can be hard finding educational games, but this is perfect. It's engaging and a fun way to learn math! My 5-year-old loves this Plugo Count and my 3-year-old also gets some use out of it! I will absolutely look into getting more Plugo extensions! We used this with their Kindle Fires." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.