26 Shoes That Are Both Stylish *And* Comfortable Because You Can Have The Best Of Both Worlds

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga says: "I have these Ugg minis and wear them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."

Promising review: "These are so comfortable, a perfect neutral color, and the mini isn’t so overwhelmingly warm like taller ones (I live in the South) so I can wear more often and even indoors at home (again: I need comfort and convenience these days). Super happy with them." —CVB09

Get them from Amazon for $159.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 16 colors) or from Nordstrom for $150+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in seven colors).