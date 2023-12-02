Skip To Content
    26 Shoes That Are Both Stylish *And* Comfortable Because You Can Have The Best Of Both Worlds

    As the wise Hannah Montana once said, "You get the best of both worlds." 🎵

    Yasmine Singh
    by Yasmine Singh

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's. 

    1. A cozy and warm pair of Steve Madden ankle boots if you want a stylish option that you can wear all winter long. They're rounded for ultimate comfort so your toes won't feel like they're being squished. 

    reviewer's boots in sand suede color
    Reviewer wearing the boots
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The color was perfect. Goes with all jeans, flare, straight, skinny! Very comfortable. Wore traveling through airports, etc., and my feet were still happy by day's end! Highly recommend!" —TimC3

    Get them from Amazon for $51.50+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and 15 colors).

    2. Some Floral cut-out ballet flats that are airy and lightweight, so your feet can breathe. They're also super flexible — you can even fold them up and carry them in your bag! 

    reviewer wearing the flower ballet flats in white
    reviewer wearing the flats in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These fit like a dream! So comfortable and stylish. Great shoe for the spring/summer. Love them and will probably by another pair in another color." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $23.88+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in nine colors).

    3. A pair of braided heel sandals, so you can have a stylish pair of heels you'll actually be able to walk, dance, and strut around in without your feet aching. These are perfect for brunch, weddings, parties, or any fancy event on your cal.

    close up of reviewer holding the black sandal
    full length view of reviewer wearing the black sandals
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and 12 colors and styles). 

    4. Some chunky platform sneakers if you want to avoid basic sneakers and  want to add a little ~pep~ to your step. These come in cute styles that are anything but boring. Plus, reviewers say "they feel like pillows on your feet."

    A model wearing the sneakers in pink
    reviewer wears same style sneakers in a pink, yellow, and blue design while holding an ice cream cone
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Some reviewers suggest sizing up if you're in between sizes!

    Promising review: "These are so great for the price! They are well constructed, very comfortable, and soft feeling but sturdy. I walked two miles in them one evening and another quick walk to brunch the other day. Size up if you’re in between sizes! They are so cute!" —J. Paulson

    Get them from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 11 colors).

    5. Ugg's classic mini booties that'll probably go down in history as the MOST comfy pair of boots ever! They're lined with super soft wool and have a thick rubber sole that'll make you feel like you're walking on clouds.

    buzzfeed editor wearing the ankle length uggs in chestnut
    A close-up of one of the boots in red
    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Nordstrom

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga says: "I have these Ugg minis and wear them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."

    Promising review: "These are so comfortable, a perfect neutral color, and the mini isn’t so overwhelmingly warm like taller ones (I live in the South) so I can wear more often and even indoors at home (again: I need comfort and convenience these days). Super happy with them." —CVB09

    Get them from Amazon for $159.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 16 colors) or from Nordstrom for $150+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in seven colors).

    6. Or a more affordable pair of faux fur-lined boots so you can still snag a cozy pair of boots that'll feel luxuriously soft, without breaking the bank.

    A reviewer wearing the boots in tan
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fits exactly as expected. Comfy! Warm! I ordered the size I wear and it's perfect. Can't notice the diff between this and Uggs honestly. Cheaper and better for the price!" —Chelsey Coles

    Get them from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors/styles)

    7. Handmade huarache sandals, because the leather will mold to the shape of your feet over time — the more your wear them the more comfy they'll get. 

    the ankle-strap woven shoes with black and white diamond pattern on the top
    Macarena Collection / Etsy

    Macarena Collection is a small biz based in Buena Park, California. All of the shoes are handmade by Mexican artisans. Since they only make whole sizes, they suggest sizing down if you're in between as the shoes will stretch and mold to your feet as you wear them.

    Promising review: "Can I give these 1,000 stars? They are soooooo comfortable!!! I was afraid because my feet are on the wider side, but oh my do they fit absolutely amazingly well!! Don’t hesitate to buy them!! I love them! I love them! I Love them!!" —Jennifer Baez

    Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $49.59 (originally $61.99; available in sizes 5–10).

    8. Rhinestone pointed slip-on mules if you want something with a little sparkle✨. Plus, reviewers say they're cute, comfy, and stylish — you really can have it all!

    reviewer wearing the pointed-toe slip-on flat with pointed toe in pink suede-like fabric and circular embellishment on top
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These mules are one of the best I have purchased at a good price. They are so beautiful. They are comfortable, and I can wear them for 8 hrs without any problem on my feet. I will use them in Paris. It feels you are just wearing house slippers. I bought another pair." —CA buyer

    Get them from Amazon for $11.19+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 10 colors/styles).

    9. Everlane flats made of buttery soft leather that will mold to your feet. Over time, they'll feel like a custom pair of shoes! Plus, they also have side vents, cushioned insoles, rubber soles, and pull tabs to make them easier to slip on. 

    model wearing the black flats
    Everlane

    Promising review: "I absolutely love the day gloves, and I have them in several colors. They are stylish and comfortable right out of the box. They're great for work. Fit is true to size." —ndog99

    Get them from Everlane for $95+ (originally $135; available in sizes 5–11 and in 13 colors).

    10. A pair of chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots if you want a pair that'll ~elevate~ any outfit. These have a 2.25-inch platform heel, so you can get extra height without hurting your feet.

    reviewer wearing the black boots
    another reviewer wearing the black boots
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Far more comfortable than they look! I could trudge around for hours in these, I was pleasantly surprised. I’m normally wearing Birkenstocks 95% of the time so I was in complete disbelief at how comfortable they were to walk in for long periods of time. Two thumbs up." —Rivers C.

    Get them from Amazon for $46.33+ (available in sizes 6–9.5 and two colors).

    11. Or Sam Edelman combat boots because they're stunning 😍 and prove that you can wear gorgeous shoes without sacrificing comfort. Plus, they have a knit fabric by the ankle that makes them easy to slip on and off!

    the white boots
    www.instagram.com

    Promising review: "These boots are sooooo cute! I wore them walking around NY and loved them! I felt very comfortable. They have a good supportive stretch to the ankle and calf. Where have they been my whole life?" —Ben West

    Get them from Amazon for $94.99+ (available in sizes 5–14 and six colors).

    12. Handmade cutout mules so you can have a chic and versatile pair of slip-ons that can be worn to work, brunch, or while running errands. They're made of buttery soft lambskin leather and natural outsoles. Plus, reviewers say they didn't even have to break them in!

    Model wearing the pointed toe open-back flat with a cut out over the top of the foot.
    Zou Xou / Etsy

    Zou Xou Shoes is a Black woman-owned small business that has been creating handcrafted shoes by Argentinian shoemakers since 2015. These mules are handmade to order in European sizes, and they suggest sizing up. So, if you wear a US 8, choose a 39.

    Promising review: "These shoes are great! The leather is soft and comfortable — no breaking in necessary." —Eileen chao

    Get them from Zou Xou Shoes on Etsy for $254 (available in European sizes 36–42).

    13. Some over-the-knee boots for a dramatic pair that'll make you feel like you're walking down a runway 🫰 even if you're just strolling through the aisles at Trader Joe's. Seriously, these will take your outfit to another level — whether you wear them with a dress, leggings, or jeans. And, reviewers say they wore them for HOURS without any discomfort.

    reviewer wearing brown boots with red dress
    another reviewer wearing the black boots with a skirt
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "They are so soft! The color is beautiful and they fit so comfortably. You put these on and you will want to strut your stuff down every hallway, every sidewalk, and every aisle in the grocery store. I’m telling you, these will give you such a confidence booster. I was looking for the perfect pair of thigh-high boots and I found them! I have high arches and big calves but that wasn’t a problem with these boots! I’m ordering a second pair in another color immediately!" —Lostinapaperback

    Get them from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors; more colors here).

    14. A splurge-worthy high-heel pump that'll make Cinderella question her glass slippers. These come in a variety of shades, so you can find a match for your skin tone. And (!!) the insole has two fabulous layers of memory foam padding, because you absolutely can be comfortable and stylish!

    model wearing the high heel in a light tan color
    A pair of suede high heel pumps in brown
    Kahmune / Via www.instagram.com, Kahmune

    This Black woman-owned small biz that's is on a mission to create a nude color for every skin tone. After having to paint a pair of white heels to match her skin tone, founder Jamela Acheampong wanted to start a company that celebrated diversity. Plus, the heels are ethically and sustainably handmade in Italy.

    Promising review: "My partner surprised me with these months after I mentioned them to him in passing. What a HOME RUN gift. They fit true to size (just a bit of room to allow for swelling while wearing heels), and they are THE MOST COMFORTABLE heels I’ve ever worn. Butter soft leather, beautiful construction, my exact skin tone, I could talk forever about these shoes. Plus, what a cool company! 10/10. I will be buying more for my next birthday!" —Ainsley

    Get them from Kahmune for $295+ (available in sizes 4–13 and in various shades in either matte or suede).

    15. Toms sandals made with "high-rebound" insoles so your feet won't feel like they're walking on bricks. Plus, the chunky heels and thick straps make them easier and more secure to walk in. 

    side view of reviewer wearing the white sandals
    overhead view of reviewer wearing the white sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Absolutely love these! They are so comfy that I can walk miles in them without my feet hurting. They also go with every outfit and can easily be dressed up or down." —Cassidy

    "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" —jasmineflower

    Get it from Amazon for $55.47+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 10 styles). 

    16. Classic Birkenstock Arizona sandals if you don't mind splurging for some comfy, durable footwear — reviewers say they last years. Plus, they're designed with a contoured cork footbed that conforms to the shape of your foot.

    reviewer's feet wearing the beige sandals
    reviewer's feet wearing the dark gray sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Several of my BuzzFeed Shopping colleagues *swear* by their Birks — you can read their thoughts here (#1) and here (#3)

    Promising review: "I can walk five miles in Birkenstocks, and my feet don't hurt. Sometimes, when I wear my sneakers, my feet talk to me after a five-mile walk. In the winter, I put on warm wooly socks and my Birkenstocks, and my feet are happy." —rene h

    Get them from Amazon for