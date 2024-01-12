Just 19 Pairs Of Boots That Reviewers Say Are So Comfy

Here's what BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes thinks about these: "Reviewers swear these don't even have a break-in period, making them a great pickup for that last-minute outdoorsy trip where hiking and rough terrain are on the docket. Note that it's recommended to go up a half size in these boots to accommodate thicker hiking socks, and I found that to be true when I picked up these shoes myself — I'm normally an 8 but found an 8.5 in these to be totally comfortable. I also found that they hold up well even on my first hike — though I did admittedly still have some soreness around my heel area, this was after a hard, 7+-mile hike with lots of rocks and climbing, so I don't blame the shoes. They felt comfortable right out of the box and super supportive when I was clamoring over rocks and rough terrain. And though I only stepped in water a couple of times briefly, my socks stayed dry, too. I got the brown color with red laces as pictured above, and they're even cuter in person, which is just another plus."

Promising review: "There’s a reason that these hiking boots are the #1 best hiking boot on Amazon. I am amazed that they are so comfortable. This is day four that I’ve worn them, and my feet feel fantastic! I hiked four miles on the second day, and my feet were not tired, achy, or sore. I have been hiking for 30 years and have had numerous boots, but not a single pair have been this comfortable. The price is so worth it for what you get. In fact, I am ordering another pair so I can have one pair for hiking and another pair for everyday use. You simply cannot go wrong buying these boots." —Granny B

Get them from Amazon for $61.92+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 17 colors). You can find a similar men's version here.

