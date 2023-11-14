21 Beauty Products With Before And After Photos That Seem Too Good To Be True — But Aren't

1. A bottle of Fanola No Yellow Shampoo for gray or bleached hair. This purple shampoo will tone down any unwanted yellow hues, leaving your locks looking vibrant and gorgeous. Bonus: It's vegan and cruelty-free!
Get more info on this shampoo in our deep dive into Fanola No Yellow Shampoo here.
Promising review: "I'm not one to leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Holy cow! I was going to go into the salon to brighten my hair up, but after discovering this product, I canceled my appointment. I'm totally in love! This shampoo is not drying at all, and just after two washes, I achieved my desired results! I can't recommend it enough!" —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $15.69.
2. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing stick to soak up any excess oil for that matte look. This replaces blotting papers and can be used before or after applying makeup! It's even simple to clean — just remove the stone and wash occasionally.
3. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for a whiter and brighter smile in just a few uses. This formula is enamel-safe, and you can get results while binging your fave show on the couch.
Promising review: "The most significant changes happened in the first 10 days, so expect smaller changes after that. I used two packs because my teeth were initially very yellow. I think most of you would be happy after 20 treatments. After using two packs, I did a check-up at my local dental clinic; both my gum and enamel were healthy, which is a big plus. They also measured the shade of my teeth as B1 so you know the pictures aren't just white due to picky lighting. This is pretty damn impressive cause B1 is the whitest shade one can get without veneers. Also, the cost of two packs was like a quarter of what I would need to pay if I was to do the treatments at the clinic. The most important thing is to be patient and consistent, stick to the damn treatments, and don't complain too soon. Make sure the strips stick to the surface of your teeth properly, especially if you have crooked teeth, and make sure to compare your results under identical lighting." —NotSponsored
Get a box of 24 treatments from Amazon for $29.99.
4. The Bed Head Curls diffuser hair dryer designed to help reduce frizz and boost shine. It has a special *chill out* button that releases cool air to style curly hair. The diffuser can also be removed and used as a regular blow dryer.
Promising reviews: "The best thing I have ever bought for my hair...EVER. This was a game-changer for me. I've already recommended this to friends who have ordered it and said the same thing. The picture (shown above) is with a regular blow dryer vs. with THIS blow dryer. If you have curly hair, you NEED this in your life. No questions asked. Buy it now! Don't read any more reviews; you're wasting valuable time. Just trust me. This is all you need in life." —Kimberly Deloge
"Works well on 4b/4c hair. My hair is a kinky/tightly curled texture, and it works great drying while maintaining my texture. The placement of the handle makes it easy to hold closely to my head." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.49.
5. A pack of pimple patches for those pimples that pop up at the wrong time. Just stick these on, and you can expect a reduction in the size of pimples and any visible redness/irritation.
Promising review: "These things have gotten rid of so many blemishes for me! I had two really big pimples, one on my chest and one on my shoulder, so I put these patches on them, and it pulled so much stuff out of those pimples that the area where it's white is actually, like, thicker than the rest of the patch; these patches are a miracle! Gotta love finding inexpensive and super effective acne solutions!" —kaiah
Get four packs of 96 in various sizes from Amazon for $12.54.
6. A Maybelline Eyebrow Definer Pencil that will take your eyebrows to the next level. This pencil has a teardrop-shaped tip and a little brush to help you draw and blend your way to picture-perfect brows.
Promising review: "I have little to no eyebrows. Penciling them in with something like Brow Wiz with the tiny tip is pointless and takes forever, and I run out in a month or less. This makes it easy, and my brows look BOMB!!! I will buy this over and over and over." —Duchess
Get it from Amazon for $8.41+ (available in four colors and in packs of two).
7. A Moroccanoil Cream because it defines and enhances curls by softening and hydrating your hair. Your hair will go from frizzy to lusciously curly after applying this — cue Willow Smith's 🎶 I Whip My Hair Back and Forth 🎶.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! It can be used alone, and it will keep my curls soft and nice. If it's humid out, I still use a small amount of gel to finish it off to keep it from frizzing out, but I think this is my favorite curl cream by far. I use Moroccanoil to moisturize my curls first, then this, and then gel if needed based on weather. I highly recommend this!" —Erica Bruno
"Best product I have eve used! I have tried just about EVERYTHING for my curly, kinky hair, and finally found the answer with this product!! It has taken me SOOO long, but I am thrilled with the way it separates my curls without making them look sticky or plastered. You don’t need more than a small dollop. Heartily recommend!" —Marsha
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in two sizes and a value-pack).
8. A razor bump solution for relief from irritation caused by shaving. You can say goodbye to razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and rashes. This can be used anywhere you shave — legs, bikini line, chest, and face.
9. Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer that will work like magic to hide discoloration around your eyes. With a swipe, tired eyes look refreshed and selfie ready.
Promising review: "I hope they never discontinue this concealer, it’s genius and I don’t know what I would do without it! It’s fast to apply and super easy to use because the little sponge head just makes each application a no-brainer easy process. You just twist it 'til you see some product show up on the sponge, and then dab it where you want it to go. Applies concealer to the eye area without pulling or effort. You don’t need your fingers to finish the job, the sponge does it for you. Plus, it’s easy to remove at the end of the day. Seriously, this concealer and included application sponge on the tip is perfect!" —likestogarden
Get it from Amazon for $5+ (available in 16 shades).
10. SoCozy Leave-In Curl Conditioning Spray for kids to gently detangle and soften hair for frizz-free bouncy curls. Made with vitamin B5, jojoba oil, and olive oil, it replenishes, strengthens, and moisturizes hair. Get adorable curls without the fuss.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a-4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a two-pack).
11. A detangling brush designed to be used on curl types 3a to 4c, wet or dry. This flexible comb separates hair without pain or breakage, so you can kiss knots goodbye and no longer have to dread hair-washing day.
Promising review: "This was the best purchase ever. I had braids and took them down three months later, and if I didn't have this brush to get the knots and tangles out, I don't know what I would have done. I swear by this brush. It's a must-have. I have type 3c hair if you are wondering, but I recommend it for all hair types if you deal with knots and tangles." —Monica
Get it from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in five colors).
12. Live Tinted Superhue Pigmentation Stick to target dark spots and hyperpigmentation. This *magic wand* glides on easily to even out your skin tone. It's vegan, cruelty-free, and non-comedogenic.
Live Tinted is a South-Asian, woman-owned beauty brand founded by beauty blogger and entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala. This brand celebrates being inclusive and diverse.
Promising review: "I HAVE NEVER HAD A HOLY GRAIL PRODUCT. UNTIL NOW!! Literally SO effective. Tons of people have been complimenting my skin from my boyfriend (who doesn't always notice subtle changes) to my coworkers ONLINE VIA VIDEO! My skin literally looks visibly brighter and smoother. The only thing you have to be careful of is if you freshly wax or thread any part of your face. Wait a day or two to use the product in case you have sensitive skin to be safe!" —Ulta Customer
Get it from Ulta or Live Tinted for $34.
13. A Revlon One-Step Hairdryer and Volumizer Brush so you can style and dry your hair at the same time. But wait, there's more — it also adds volume, detangles your locks, and reduces frizz. With ~too-good-to-be-true~ results, it will seem like you spent hours at the salon.
Promising reviews: "I was skeptical about buying at first because I have course 4c hair i was scared my hair would get tangle but let me tell you that’s not the case it gets my hair straight and does not take long at all quick way to blow out my hair." —Niqniq
"I have thick, curly hair and used to spend so much time and energy trying to blow dry and straighten my hair. You know how exhausting it can be to hold a blow dryer in one hand and a brush in the other and wish you had two more arms or your own personal stylist! This dryer makes it so much easier with the built in brush, and cuts drying time in half. It has a long cord that rotates so it never gets twisted or tangled. It does get hot on the highest setting, but the end of the brush gives you a place to put your hand so you don't get burned. It's fast and easy to blow dry my hair now, and if I want a more sleek look, I just smooth it over quickly with a flat iron. I highly recommend this tool!" —Tessy B.
Get it from Amazon for $42.95.
BTW, if you're looking for styler specifically for curly hair, Revlon has a one-step styler with over 44,000 5-star ratings that reviewers with curly hair swear by. Grab one for $37.99.
14. Elizavecca Collagen Hair Protein Treatment jam packed with hair-loving ingredients like collagen, ceramide 3, and soy protein to repair damaged or over-processed locks. It can be used on various hair textures from straight to tight curls.
Here's a review from a BuzzFeed contributor:
"I have a very thin, fine hair, so finding ways to make it look presentable can be a challenge. Since I only have, like, 100 hairs on my head, I have to take very good care of them. As a result, I'm kind of a hair mask hoarder — opening my bathroom cabinet leads to an avalanche of half-used hair products. But despite all my fancy shampoos, conditioners, masks, leave-in conditioners, and oils, my hair continued to be hay-like and frizzy. When I bought Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment for under $10, I was not expecting much. But seriously, after just two uses, I'm ready to call this the miracle product I've been searching for.
This repairing hair treatment works just like a hair mask. You wash your hair, and then apply the treatment to your hair and let sit for 5-15 minutes. It's in a little squeeze bottle, which is a huge plus because I hate having to scoop product out of a jar while I'm in the shower. The scent is nice without being overwhelming. After rinsing this out, I can feel a noticeable difference right away. My hair, once unruly and dry, now feels like silk. I can't stop touching it; it feels like I stole someone else's hair. My fuzzy puff of hair has relaxed into loose waves, and each strand just feels considerably healthier. I can't believe the results after just two uses. I'm ready to start a very active Elizavecca fan club if anyone else is looking to join." —Bek O'Connell
Promising review:" I am shocked — a miracle really. I have 4C hair, African American texture. Last week, I washed my hair, and most of it was all over the bottom of my shower. This week, I let this product sit in my hair for about 20 minutes, looked at the bottom of my shower, and only saw teeny bits of hair. This reduced shedding by 97%. I will always order this because of its affordability, but also, I might be able to grow my hair super long if I continue this process." —Audrey
Get it from Amazon for $7.12+ (available in two sizes).