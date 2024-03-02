20 Beauty Products With Results That'll Make You Do A Double Take

1. A bottle of Fanola No Yellow Shampoo for gray or bleached hair. This purple shampoo will tone down any unwanted yellow hues, leaving your locks looking vibrant and gorgeous. Bonus: It's vegan and cruelty-free!
Get more info on this shampoo in our deep dive into Fanola No Yellow Shampoo here.
Promising review: "I'm not one to leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Holy cow! I was going to go into the salon to brighten my hair up, but after discovering this product, I canceled my appointment. I'm totally in love! This shampoo is not drying at all, and just after two washes, I achieved my desired results! I can't recommend it enough!" —Rachael B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three scents and four sizes).
2. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing stick to soak up any excess oil for that matte look. This replaces blotting papers and can be used before or after applying makeup! It's even simple to clean — just remove the stone and wash occasionally.
3. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for a whiter and brighter smile in just a few uses. This formula is enamel-safe, and you can get results while binging your fave show on the couch.
Promising review: "The most significant changes happened in the first 10 days, so expect smaller changes after that. I used two packs because my teeth were initially very yellow. I think most of you would be happy after 20 treatments. After using two packs, I did a check-up at my local dental clinic; both my gum and enamel were healthy, which is a big plus. They also measured the shade of my teeth as B1 so you know the pictures aren't just white due to picky lighting. This is pretty damn impressive cause B1 is the whitest shade one can get without veneers. Also, the cost of two packs was like a quarter of what I would need to pay if I was to do the treatments at the clinic. The most important thing is to be patient and consistent, stick to the damn treatments, and don't complain too soon. Make sure the strips stick to the surface of your teeth properly, especially if you have crooked teeth, and make sure to compare your results under identical lighting." —NotSponsored
Get a box of 22 treatments from Amazon for $45.99.
4. The Bed Head Curls diffuser hair dryer designed to help reduce frizz and boost shine. It has a special *chill out* button that releases cool air to style curly hair. The diffuser can also be removed and used as a regular blow dryer.
Promising reviews: "The best thing I have ever bought for my hair...EVER. This was a game-changer for me. I've already recommended this to friends who have ordered it and said the same thing. The picture (shown above) is with a regular blow dryer vs. with THIS blow dryer. If you have curly hair, you NEED this in your life. No questions asked. Buy it now! Don't read any more reviews; you're wasting valuable time. Just trust me. This is all you need in life." —Kimberly Stokes
"Works well on 4b/4c hair. My hair is a kinky/tightly curled texture, and it works great drying while maintaining my texture. The placement of the handle makes it easy to hold closely to my head." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
5. A pack of pimple patches for those pimples that pop up at the wrong time. Just stick these on, and you can expect a reduction in the size of pimples and any visible redness/irritation.
Promising review: "These things have gotten rid of so many blemishes for me! I had two really big pimples, one on my chest and one on my shoulder, so I put these patches on them, and it pulled so much stuff out of those pimples that the area where it's white is actually, like, thicker than the rest of the patch; these patches are a miracle! Gotta love finding inexpensive and super effective acne solutions!" —KM
Get four packs of 96 in various sizes from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in packs of 72 and 240).
6. A Maybelline Eyebrow Definer Pencil that will take your eyebrows to the next level. This pencil has a teardrop-shaped tip and a little brush to help you draw and blend your way to picture-perfect brows.
Promising review: "I have little to no eyebrows. Penciling them in with something like Brow Wiz with the tiny tip is pointless and takes forever, and I run out in a month or less. This makes it easy, and my brows look BOMB!!! I will buy this over and over and over." —CheerfulBanshee
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
7. A Moroccanoil Cream because it defines and enhances curls by softening and hydrating your hair. Your hair will go from frizzy to lusciously curly after applying this — cue Willow Smith's 🎶 I Whip My Hair Back and Forth 🎶.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! It can be used alone, and it will keep my curls soft and nice. If it's humid out, I still use a small amount of gel to finish it off to keep it from frizzing out, but I think this is my favorite curl cream by far. I use Moroccanoil to moisturize my curls first, then this, and then gel if needed based on weather. I highly recommend this!" —Erica Bruno
"Best product I have eve used! I have tried just about EVERYTHING for my curly, kinky hair, and finally found the answer with this product!! It has taken me SOOO long, but I am thrilled with the way it separates my curls without making them look sticky or plastered. You don’t need more than a small dollop. Heartily recommend!" —Marsha
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in two sizes).
8. A razor bump solution for relief from irritation caused by shaving. You can say goodbye to razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and rashes. This can be used anywhere you shave — legs, bikini line, chest, and face.
9. Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer that will work like magic to hide discoloration around your eyes. With a swipe, tired eyes look refreshed and selfie ready.
Promising review: “Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer is a game-changer for under-eye concealment! Its lightweight formula provides excellent coverage, effortlessly camouflaging dark circles and brightening the under-eye area. The applicator makes it easy to apply and blend, leaving a natural finish without creasing. I love how it instantly makes me look more awake and refreshed. This concealer has become my go-to product for achieving a flawless under-eye look. Highly recommended for anyone looking to conceal dark circles effectively!" —LC
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 18 shades).
10. SoCozy Leave-In Curl Conditioning Spray for kids to gently detangle and soften hair for frizz-free bouncy curls. Made with vitamin B5, jojoba oil, and olive oil, it replenishes, strengthens, and moisturizes hair. Get adorable curls without the fuss.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a-4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $8.69.
11. A detangling brush designed to be used on curl types 3a to 4c, wet or dry. This flexible comb separates hair without pain or breakage, so you can kiss knots good-bye and no longer have to dread hair-washing day.
Promising review: "This was the best purchase ever. I had braids and took them down three months later, and if I didn't have this brush to get the knots and tangles out, I don't know what I would have done. I swear by this brush. It's a must-have. I have type 3c hair if you are wondering, but I recommend it for all hair types if you deal with knots and tangles." —Monica
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors).
12. Live Tinted Superhue Pigmentation Stick to target dark spots and hyperpigmentation. This *magic wand* glides on easily to even out your skin tone. It's vegan, cruelty-free, and non-comedogenic.
Live Tinted is a South-Asian, woman-owned beauty brand founded by beauty blogger and entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala. This brand celebrates being inclusive and diverse.
Promising review: "I HAVE NEVER HAD A HOLY GRAIL PRODUCT. UNTIL NOW!! Literally SO effective. Tons of people have been complimenting my skin from my boyfriend (who doesn't always notice subtle changes) to my coworkers ONLINE VIA VIDEO! My skin literally looks visibly brighter and smoother. The only thing you have to be careful of is if you freshly wax or thread any part of your face. Wait a day or two to use the product in case you have sensitive skin to be safe!" —Ulta Customer
Get it from Ulta or Live Tinted for $34.
13. Elizavecca Collagen Hair Protein Treatment jam packed with hair-loving ingredients like collagen, ceramide 3, and soy protein to repair damaged or over-processed locks. It can be used on various hair textures from straight to tight curls.
Here's a review from a BuzzFeed contributor:
I have a very thin, fine hair, so finding ways to make it look presentable can be a challenge. Since I only have, like, 100 hairs on my head, I have to take very good care of them. As a result, I'm kind of a hair mask hoarder — opening my bathroom cabinet leads to an avalanche of half-used hair products. But despite all my fancy shampoos, conditioners, masks, leave-in conditioners, and oils, my hair continued to be hay-like and frizzy. When I bought Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment for under $10, I was not expecting much. But seriously, after just two uses, I'm ready to call this the miracle product I've been searching for.
This repairing hair treatment works just like a hair mask. You wash your hair, and then apply the treatment to your hair and let sit for 5-15 minutes. It's in a little squeeze bottle, which is a huge plus because I hate having to scoop product out of a jar while I'm in the shower. The scent is nice without being overwhelming. After rinsing this out, I can feel a noticeable difference right away. My hair, once unruly and dry, now feels like silk. I can't stop touching it; it feels like I