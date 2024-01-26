Don't Ignore This Telltale Smell — It Could Mean You Have Bed Bugs Invading Your Home

If you’ve been blissfully unaware of what went on in Paris earlier this year, I’m incredibly sorry to break the news that a new infestation of bedbugs might be headed your way.

Paris was taken over by the blood-sucking insects – authorities warning “no one is safe.” Footage of the insects have taken over TikTok, and a large number of Parisians have insisted on standing in the infested metro instead of sitting on the fabric seats.

Deputy mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire called the infestation “widespread.”

He said: “You have to understand that in reality no one is safe, obviously there are risk factors but in reality, you can catch bedbugs anywhere and bring them home.”

Speaking of bringing them home, smaller populations of the insects are already here, according to experts who warn that “second-hand furniture, as well as a resurgence in travel and hotel stays since the coronavirus pandemic, are thought to be behind the rise in infestations.”

Bed bugs have a smell you should look out for