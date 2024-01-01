Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

The Cast of "Mean Girls" Finds Out Which Characters They Really Are

Get in loser! To celebrate the release of “Mean Girls” we had the cast — Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Christopher Briney, Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, and Avantika — take a quiz to find out which characters they actually are. Is Reneé really like Regina? Or does she have a little bit of Cady in her? Which original “Mean Girls” actor would they love to star in a movie with? Watch it all now and then take the quiz yourself to see who you are, too. #MeanGirls #ReneeRapp

BuzzFeed Video
Produced By Hannah So. See the full credits.
Watch Next

    Trending Videos

    See more videosNext

      More from BuzzFeed