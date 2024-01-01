Hey, seaweed brain! Yes, you. To celebrate the release of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” we had the cast — Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri — take a quiz to find out which characters they really are. Is Walker really like Percy? What would their go-to activities be at Camp Half-Blood? And, most importantly, what blue food items would they eat? Watch it all now and then take the quiz yourself to see who you are, too! #PercyJackson #WalkerScobell #Disney