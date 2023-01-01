Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Dolly De Leon and Kathryn Bernardo Do The ABC Challenge: Filipino Celebrities

How many Filipino celebrities could you name? 🇵🇭🩷

BuzzFeed Video
Produced By Kaileia Crespo. See the full credits.
Watch Next

    Trending Videos

    See more videosNext

      More from BuzzFeed