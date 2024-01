We asked three Philly natives to prepare their best cheesesteak to see who will be crowned winner for the most authentic and true bred dish. They will each judge each other’s recipes and Big Dave’s Cheesesteak founder, Derrick Hayes, will give his two cents for the final vote! Interested in being in a food swap video and located in NY? Apply here: https://airtable.com/app0hhQd64WGK3MAU/shrzRqWx5RXaJ09V7