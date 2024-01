Ever eaten food so good it makes you want to switch jobs? @uchirestaurants' new LA location offers the best of Uchi, along with some local flavors. In classic Uchi style, the food is fresh, high quality and meticulously prepared to give you an amazing experience with every bite. Next time you visit LA, make sure to stop by Uchi West Hollywood, 9001 Santa Monica Blvd #101, Los Angeles, CA 90069. #Uchi #Finedining #Hollywood #LA