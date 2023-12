Still searching for the perfect & affordable holiday gift? 🎁 Check out this amazing $25 6-pack cookie box from @crumblcookies! 🍪 With a weekly rotating menu, you're always in for a new treat! 🌟 Find them all over the USA and Canada, but Buzzfeed Producer @lychee.lizzy's favorite spot? It's at 157 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA 91210 📍💕 #SweetLA #travel #desert #foodie