Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Dolly De Leon and Kathryn Bernardo Play This or That: Filipino Movies

Which Filipino film is your favorite? 😍🇵🇭

BuzzFeed Video
Produced By Kaileia Crespo. See the full credits.
Watch Next

    Trending Videos

    See more videosNext

      More from BuzzFeed