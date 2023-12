Nestled in the LA neighborhood of Eagle Rock, @auntyvetteskitchen offers an amazing array of Ethiopian Cuisine. Make sure to try out their homemade ice-creams which feature flavors such as Ethiopian Coffee, Banana and Rose. Open Wednesday - Thursday 11am - 3pm for lunch, and 5pm - 9pm for dinner. Their weekend times are Friday - Saturday 11am - 3pm for lunch, and 5pm - 11pm for dinner.