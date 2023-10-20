Community·Updated on Oct 25, 2023Here Are Some Examples Of "Girl Math" That You Probably Didn't Realize You Were DoingCounting down the top nine forms of "girl math" that I now think about on the daily.by MadelineCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 9. Therapy is expensive, but working out is less. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Working Title Films Therapy is around $150 a session. Although, a workout class is is about $40 a session. Therefore, we can work out almost three times more and feel better about ourselves. Or at least get some cute pics in our new workout clothes we HAD to buy for the class! 8. When there is a buy one get one half off sale, we will always take part. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. Television This is because we would be losing money if we did not. We get four whole items but only paid for three. 7. Buying accessories is a good investment. Denise Truscello / Getty Images If you buy a purse that is $300 and use it 20 times, that is $15 a wear. If you wear and use the purse 50 times, that is $6 a wear, which is basically a dollar per wear, because anything under $5 is free. 6. If it is on sale, you're making a profit. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer If there is an item on sale for $50 from $90, technically $40 was made. 5. Always pay more for free shipping. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Cosmo If your online total is $15 but you can get free shipping at $30, we will spend $15 more to get that free shipping instead of paying $3.99 for shipping. This is so we do not waste $3.99 on shipping which essentially *poofs* into thin air. 4. If I preload my account, it's free. New Line Cinema If I preload my Starbucks account with $25 and I go to Starbucks the following week, my order was free. 3. Anything bought in advance is free. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF CBS Concert tickets, a trip, or any event that is bought months in advance will become free. By the time the event comes around, the payment is already forgotten about. 2. Anything under $5 is free. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF CBS If a girl walks into a store and only finds one item that is under $5, that item is free. It is so cheap that it will not add up, even if you buy multiple items at $5 at the same time. 1. If you pay with cash, it is free. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Paramount Pictures The most popular form a "girl math" is if you pay for an item with some leftover cash in your wallet, the item is free. This is because you are not watching the number drop in your account. What are some of your "girl math" beliefs? Let me know in the comments below!! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Touchstone Pictures