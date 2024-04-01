Paid Post

From Your Closet To The Backyard, Get Ready For Spring With Walmart Finds For Less

Refresh your wardrobe, backyard, and beauty routine all in one place.

Here's everything you need to spring into the season (and save at the same time)! 🌷🪻🌻

Fresh Patio Sets For Celebrating Sunny Weather
patio chairs

4 outdoor chairs around a table

hometrends Corday 5-Piece Patio Dining Set

$598.00

two patio chairs around a wicker small table

hometrends Sedona 3-Piece Patio Chat Set

$448.00

2 outdoor chairs, 1 outdoor couch with cushions around table

hometrends Cobble Hill Conversation Set

$398

Get ready to head outside

Cozy bistro sets perfect for morning coffee, spacious dining sets for hosting outdoor parties, and comfy conversational sets for late-night hangs — check out more patio furniture here

Outdoor Accessories To Make Your Backyard Come To Life
two outdoor chairs on a rug with various pillows around

black side table with drink on top

Mainstays Patio Tray Top Side Table

$29.98

black wicker chair

Mainstays Patio Wicker & Sling Stacking Chair

$39.98

patterned striped pillow

HOMETRENDS Stamp Blue Toss Cushion

$12.98

Spruce up with finishing touches

Transform your backyard into a spring and summer sanctuary with outdoor lights, vibrant pillows, rugs, extra furniture pieces, and more outdoor decor here. 

Women's Spring Wardrobe Refreshers Start At $8
women in field

90's Babydoll Dress

90's Babydoll Dress

$20

suede and cork sandals

Time and Tru Women's Randi Sandals

$25

person wearing ribbed tank top

George Women's Rib Tank

$8

Stash those winter sweaters away for next year

Breathe some new life into your closet with cute spring dresses, bags and summer sandals. Restock on go-to staples like tanks and tees too! Check out more of what's trending for spring here. 

Sunshine-Ready Styles For Kids Under $20
kids running against a cloud backdrop

kids dress with heart print

George Printed Skater Dress

$7

a scrunchie, tank top, and striped capri pants

George Culotte 3-Piece Set

$18

denim shorts

George Midi Denim Short

$10

See them blossom

Bold prints, matching sets, and colourful shoes will have them stylin' on the playground this spring. Find more kids, toddler, and baby fits here. 

Blooming New Beauty Trends
beauty products like nail polish, lip gloss and eyeliner

biore sunscreen tube

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Weightless Moisturizer - SPF 50

$16.97

lip gloss with a lid that looks like a bubble

Hard Candy Glosstopia Lip Repair Oil

$9.98

10 palette eyeshadow with various mauves

PROFUSION Mauves 10 shade palette

$9.47

Get that springtime glow

Revamp your skincare routine with everything from SPFs to moisturizers and serums. Then, update your makeup stash with new glosses and shimmers from your fave brands. Check out all things spring beauty here. 


Bonus: Tools To Make Spring Cleaning A Breeze
bottles of cleaner with sponges

bottle of orange scented dish soap

Method Dish Soap

$5.67

bottle of all purpose cleaner

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Concentrate All Purpose Cleaner

$12.97

lemonade all surface cleaner in spray bottle

mon Aide All Purpose Cleaner, All Surface Cleaner

$7.97

Your seasonal scrub-down has never felt so satisfying

Get a fresh start with savings on household supplies that make your space sparkle. Find cleaners, disinfectants, paper products and more here. 

