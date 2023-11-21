Join BuzzFeed For “Fireside Shopping,” A Holiday Spectacular Where We Unwrap The Best Gifts This Season — LIVE!

Grab some hot chocolate and get cozy! Join BuzzFeed's Isabella, Shahir, and Liza LIVE! on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. EST/ 2 p.m. PST for a show featuring all of Walmart's must-have trending gifts for everyone on your shopping list (plus, some holiday fun!).
Shop everything featured in the LIVE! show now:
1. This small but mighty (and chic) Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Machine that'll elevate their vitally important morning coffee routine.
2. This Beautiful Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore that not only makes cooking a quick and easy breeze, but is also sleek enough to earn a permanent spot on their countertop.
3. This adorable (and currently trending!) Mickey Mouse Squishmallow that's a cuddly gift for any Disney fan, no matter their age.
4. This Splinter-approved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Delivery Van that'll add some serious action to playtime with a motorized pizza launcher for endless hours of fun.
5. This Barbie Make and Sell Boutique Playset that'll get their creative juices flowing — it comes with everything they need to design over 150 original looks for their favourite doll. It also includes a display rack and checkout for a true shopping experience.
6. This Canadiana Family Hooded Robe that screams cozy — plus, it'll make for the perfect matching family holiday 'fit!
7. This incredibly soft Sunbeam Velvet Electric Heated Throw that'll keep them toasty and incredibly cozy all winter long. It has an auto shut-off, and it's machine washable too.
8. These collectable teeny-tiny figures from the Make It Mini Lifestyle Series that'll have them DIY'ing a mini household item. Every ball is a surprise, so they won't know what they get until they unbox — which is a big part of the fun too.
9. This Instax Mini 7+ Camera Bundle that comes with everything they need to capture memories during the holiday season...and beyond! Not only does it include the camera itself, but film, a photo album, frames, and colourful pins and stands to help them display their pics.
10. This Ninja Belgian Waffle Maker that makes a perfectly delicious waffle every single time. Fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside, foodies on your gifting list will also appreciate that it's non-stick for easy cleanup.
11. This 10-piece non-stick cooking set from Starfrit that'll make anyone on your list feel like a chef. From durable sauce pans to stockpots and a fry pan, they'll make a welcome addition to any kitchen.
All prices accurate at time of publishing, but may be subject to change.