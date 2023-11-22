9 Holiday Gifts Your Kids Will Love (At Cyber Monday Prices You’ll Love Too)

1. This Huffy Pink and White Kids Bike with training wheels for your little 3–5-year-old who's asking for their first bike. Also available in gray and lime!
6. This PAW Patrol Jigsaw Puzzle Bundle that just may be the missing piece to the perfect holiday morning.
9. This Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V Bumper Car that'll basically make you a superhero in the eyes of your kids. And it's available in a Disney's Minnie Mouse option, too!
The Walmart Cyber Monday Event doesn't last forever. Shop more great kids toys at great prices while you can.
All images via Walmart. Prices may vary by location.