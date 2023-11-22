Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Paid Post

9 Holiday Gifts Your Kids Will Love (At Cyber Monday Prices You’ll Love Too)

Grab your kids' lists and get shopping on Walmart.com while the Cyber Monday sale lasts!

Walmart
by Walmart

Brand Publisher

1. This Huffy Pink and White Kids Bike with training wheels for your little 3–5-year-old who's asking for their first bike. Also available in gray and lime!

Price: $48 (38% off the regular price, great for ages 3–5, available in pink and white and gray and lime)

2. This Melissa and Doug Safari Wooden Chunky Puzzle with big pieces for your little kid.

Price: $5 (61% off the regular price, great for ages 2+)

3. This Cocomelon Interactive Learning Doll that helps teach letters, colors, and numbers.

Price: $15 (40% off the regular price, great for ages 18 months and up)

4. This Lego Star Wars Baby Yoda — buy, you must.

a Lego baby yoda

Price: $45 (38% off the regular price, great for ages 10 years and up)

5. Or this Lego Marvel Iron Man Armory Set if your kids are more into superheroes than spaceships!

a LEGO Iron Man set

Price: $45 (50% off the regular price, great for ages 7 years and up)

6. This PAW Patrol Jigsaw Puzzle Bundle that just may be the missing piece to the perfect holiday morning.

Price: $5+ (great for ages 4–9, available in bundles of 5 puzzles and 8 puzzles)

7. This My Life As Elora Doll that has cool pink hair and an adorable fairy costume.

Price: $15 (42% off the regular price, great for ages 5–14)

8. Or this My Life As Peyton Doll that has a more everyday (but equally adorable) outfit.

Price: $15 (42% off the regular price, great for ages 5–14)

9. This Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends 6V Bumper Car that'll basically make you a superhero in the eyes of your kids. And it's available in a Disney's Minnie Mouse option, too!

Price: $79 (39% off the regular price, great for ages 1.5–4, available in Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Disney's Minnie Mouse options)

The Walmart Cyber Monday Event doesn't last forever. Shop more great kids toys at great prices while you can.

All images via Walmart. Prices may vary by location.