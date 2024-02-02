14 Black-Led Brands At Walmart That You'll Totally Love

One of the many ways to honor Black History Month is by supporting Black-led and -founded brands. But rather than simply buying one new product this month, make a bigger impact by discovering Black-led brands that you can add to your everyday routine and use year-round!
1. This Zesty Rice and Red Beans Mix from Neilly's Foods that's tasty and easy, making it the perfect side for weeknight dinners.
2. This Honey Hydrate Leave-in Conditioner from Camille Rose with a sweet fragrance and deep moisturizing power.
3. This Give Em Lip Lip Gloss from af94 in the clear color. Wear it alone for a simple, glowing look, or layer it over your fave lipstick.
5. This Ginger Mango Loose Leaf Flavored Black Tea from Everyday People Coffee & Tea, so you can start each morning deliciously.
6. This Conditioning Beard Balm from Scotch Porter that's a must-have addition to your morning routine.
7. This Goon with the Spoon Cookbook written by Snoop Dogg and E-40 that's full of tasty, crowd-pleasing recipes.
8. This Instant Champagne Cocktail Kit from Teaspressa. Simply drop one of the sugar cubes in your champagne and voila, you've got a champagne cocktail.
9. This Fast-Acting Lidocaine Pain Relief Lotion from Will Perform by Serena Williams that you'll want to keep on hand in your gym bag.
11. This Superfood Greens Powder Mix from Kevin Hart's VitaHustle to add some extra goodies to your morning smoothies.
12. This Blueberry Curl Control Paste from Curls that can help you manage unruly edges and add some sleek shine.
13. This Premium Cassava Flour 5-Pound Pack from Iya Foods for making fresh tortillas and pandebono, or for swapping out regular flour.
14. This Master Cleanse Scalp Shampoo Hair Rinse from TPH by Taraji to refresh your scalp and get rid of build-up.
Discover even more wonderful Black-led brands with the Walmart Fooji box. A new box comes out every Monday or Tuesday in February, so check them out and claim yours!
