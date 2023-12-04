10 Cool Bars And Events You Need To Experience In Orlando

Paid PostPosted on Dec 4, 202310 Cool Bars And Events You Need To Experience In OrlandoGrab your friends and check out these can’t-miss experiences in Orlando for adults.by Visit OrlandoBrand PublisherLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. ICEBAR Orlando Visit Orlando Escape the Florida heat by heading to ICEBAR Orlando off the famed International Drive! With over 70 tons of hand-carved ice and a fun selection of food and drinks, there's no denying that this is one of the coolest places to chill. 2. The BANDBOX Visit Orlando This 1920s art deco–inspired speakeasy, located in Downtown Orlando, is home to a robust menu of non-alcoholic craft cocktails, wine, and beer as well as elixirs, tonics, shrubs, and CBD beverages. Immerse yourself in the full experience by stopping by the tasting lounge to learn about choosing the perfect alcohol-free drink. 3. Cocktails & Screams Visit Orlando While this Halloween-themed bar in Downtown Orlando is open year-round, there's no better time to drop in than during spooky season! Sip on cocktails like "Zombie's Elixir" and "Vampire's Kiss," or attend a horror movie screening, tarot card reading, or costume party. 4. EPCOT® International Food & Wine Festival Walt Disney World® Resort During this yearly festival, which runs through the summer and fall, you can enjoy food and drinks from around the globe at over 25 marketplaces! While you're at it, jam to the Eat to the Beat concert series and grab exclusive event merchandise to take the celebration home with you. 5. Aloha Beautiful Visit Orlando In the 1800s, this Downtown Orlando location was home to a vintage furniture store. Today, the second floor has been transformed into an island-inspired bar with tiki drinks, a tropical stage, and private karaoke rooms to keep the fun going. 6. Boxi Park Visit Orlando Looking for a fun afternoon with great food, drinks, and live music? Then you’ll want to check out Boxi Park, a deconstructed food hall built from repurposed shipping containers, at Lake Nona. 7. 1-Up Orlando Visit Orlando Get your game on at this retro '80s arcade bar in Downtown Orlando! There are tons of neon lights, classic games, and nostalgic vibes to keep you hyped throughout the night. 8. Bellhop Visit Orlando Located on the first floor of the historic Angelbilt Hotel in Downtown Orlando, this lounge operates as a coffee shop during the day and a bar at night. The classy hotel vibes and upscale cocktails make it a must. 9. Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando Visit Orlando Celebrate life, love, and art at this imaginative music festival that happens every year in early November! Experience all the energy of your favorite EDM sets, or escape into the oversize playground filled with full-size thrills. 10. Jewel Orlando Visit Orlando Sip on a glass of wine or signature martini while enjoying live music at this dueling piano bar! You'll get to hear music across all genres, participate in sing-alongs, and make song requests throughout the evening. Find even more cool bars and events at VisitOrlando.com.