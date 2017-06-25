At Least 148 People Are Dead After An Oil Tanker Exploded In Pakistan

Pakistani soldiers stand guard beside burnt out vehicles at the scene where an oil tanker caught fire following an accident on a highway near the town of Ahmedpur East, some 416 miles from Islamabad on Sunday

An oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan on Sunday after overturning on the highway, leaving at least 148 people dead.

According to the BBC, dozens of people from the scene are being treated in hospital. Images and videos of dark black smoke and dead bodies from the incident are circulating on social media and being shown on local TV stations.

Dr Mohammad Baqar, a senior rescue official in the area, told The Guardian that the death toll could rise even higher.



Rescue services claim that the fire – which broke out about 60 miles from Multan and about 400 miles from Islamabad – may have been sparked by a cigarette. The truck was driving from Karachi in the south of the country to Lahore, the Punjab regional capital.

“People of the area and passersby had started gathering fuel when the tanker exploded, burning everybody on and around the spot,” provincial government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan told Reuters.