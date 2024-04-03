Dry Cleaners Are Sharing The Things They Would Never Do With Their Own Laundry And It's Eye Opening

Everything has gotten more expensive, and our money just doesn’t go as far as it used to. This means many of us are inclined to cut back and curtail our monthly expenditures — and an easy luxury for many of us to cut back on is dry cleaning.

Do you really need to take your clothes to a professional? Couldn’t you effectively (and much more economically) clean your garments at home?

The answer is yes, maybe, but with a few caveats, and as long as you don’t submit your favorite silk dress or that fancy pair of pants you bought for more than half its retail price at Century 21 or Saks Off Fifth to some of the most common — and destructive — faux pas that people make when attempting to clean their own clothes.

We talked to two dry cleaners about the mistakes they would never make with their beloved laundry and what they really wish the rest of us would stop doing.

Never rub club soda into a stain.