21 Disturbing Historical Facts That I Kind Of Wish I Hadn’t Heard

When radium was first discovered, people didn’t realise how dangerous it was for a tragically long time. Its impressive glow-in-the-dark properties made it popular for use in paints, and many female factory workers were hired by the United States Radium Corporation to use it to paint watch dials (a coveted and well-paid job for women at the time). They were obviously unaware of the lethal properties of radium, and part of their job was to sharpen the point of their paintbrush with their teeth – ingesting the poisonous paint as they went. They would even sometimes mess around and paint their skin, teeth, and nails for fun. Years later most of the workers suffered terrible radiation-related ailments like decaying teeth, crumbling bones, and spines that crushed under their own weight.