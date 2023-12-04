Skip To Content
8 Things You Should Stop Paying Money For — And Our Favourite, Cheaper Alternatives

All you have to do to pay less is pay attention.

Uber Carshare
by Uber Carshare

Brand Publisher

Here’s the thing about a cost-of-living crisis — it’s miserable, of course — but, like in all difficult times, you learn a few valuable lessons.

Phira Phonruewiangphing / Getty Images

Like, how much stuff you can live happily without. Or, how much of your hard-earned cash you might as well have boiled up and made into paper mâché, over the past few years.

Yep, we’ve all been there. We’ve all got ways we’ve wasted our money. But hey — it's probably best not to think about the past.

Not to worry, 'cause we’re getting savvier with our spending. Stronger at prioritising. And turns out, frugality brings a surprising degree of satisfaction. (Gotta find the positives, people.) 

Here are some things you can stop buying immediately, if not sooner, with some cheaper alternatives that might just change the game for you, financially:

1. Start making the most important food — bread — at home.

Julia Kostiuchenko / Getty Images

Have you ever thought about how much of your dough goes on bread? (Sorry, mandatory bread pun.) If you’re partial to sarnies or toast to the point you get through a fair amount per week — it’s time to invest in a bread-maker. And yes, ok, you have to buy the thing, but you’ll make your money back in no time.

Plus, the satisfaction of bread-machine baking is unmatched. The recipes, the experimentation — waking up to the smell of fresh bread. Not much beats it. And you’ll find you have more brunches at home, so that’s extra pennies saved. Plus less processed food in your life = next level winning.

2. Ditch the car. Drastic? Maybe not.

Natee Meepian / Getty Images

There are cheaper options to owning a car – especially when you mostly need wheels on a fairly ad hoc basis. Uber Carshare allows you to rent vehicles – anything you’d ever want or need, btw — which in some cases you could go in with mates on, to split the cost. 

Rent by the day, by the hour, last minute, or in advance. And picking it up is easy as; there’s always one close by, and you don’t even need to meet the owner. No subscriptions or monthly payments, just a clever way to cut your transport costs or get out of paying all those brutal car-ownership costs and service fees.

3. Assess your relationship with brand new tech — and learn how to change your ways.

Ondacaracola Photography / Getty Images

Start thrifting tech — no really, hear me out. It’s the way of the future. If we forgot for a moment that (really irritating) desire to own the latest version of every gadget, we’d save ourselves major moolah. Potentially thousands of dollars.

Second-hand online stores are embracing tech now, with many sites offering refurbished, good-as-new smartphones at prices that don’t make you wince half as much. Look for sellers with positive ratings and reviews. And say buh-bye to paying full price, baby.

4. Embrace live music events without draining your bank account for festival tickets.

Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

Broke but love a festival? Join the (epic sized) club. In the new year, don’t discount the free or slightly niche festivals – which can make fun alternatives to pricey mainstream events. The really niche ones can add excellent comedy value too, to an experience with mates. 

Some of that freed-up cash can then go towards extra special ‘refreshments’ on the day. 

Think, free festivals like the Parrtjima — the Aboriginal light festival, or Floriade, festival of flowers, instead of a mass ticketed event. And then embrace alllll the group chat banter in the lead-up.

5. Stop paying for a gym membership when you could be getting the same satisfaction out and about. For free.

The Good Brigade / Getty Images

Have you ever sat down and calculated the annual cost of your gym — including travel to and from? Do the maths, friends. Trust me, the nature on your doorstep will suddenly look even more appealing. 

Outdoor exercise — with that free Vitamin D, and ideally, some buddies so you can blend it into your social calendar — is a genius trade-off for the gym. Plus of course, being out in the fresh air is waaay better for our mental health. 

Why not tee up some pals for a shared personal trainer — just an hour a week — which would still be cheaper between you than forking out for a monthly gym fee. More LOLs, too.

6. Be more mindful of the quantity of meat you're consuming.

Karandaev / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Meat ain’t cheap, whether you’re buying from the butchers or opting for a meat dish when eating out, it’s allllways gonna be pricier than a veg alternative. We know that eating less meat and more plant-based food is better for our bodies, our planet, and also our purse. Do we need more reasons?! 

Let loose on a steak or burger once a week (if inclined!), and embrace tasty, budget-friendly veggie or vegan recipes the rest of the time. In summary, let meat be a treat. Get that on a t-shirt, someone, pleasssse.

7. Find meaningful gifts instead of splurging on expensive stuff nobody actually wants.

Netrun78 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether it’s buying for our niece, our bestie or our partner — money spent on pressies can tot up big time

Can we maybe all agree to stop buying rushed, slightly random gifts that none of us can afford? Instead, let’s go harder on the gesture or sentiment (and ultimately effort) behind a gift, which will be cheaper, but still hold more meaning. 

Granted, this means thinking more, which yes, can be a struggle. But look. Everyone loves food. Always a good shout. Make something tasty and memorable. Or, find that talented arty, craftsy person in your crew who can create a batch of unique ‘gift’ items at low cost, so you have them at the ready.

8. And finally, lose the bank-breaking beauty products.

Irina Marwan / Getty Images

It’s wild to think how much we invest in luxury skincare, when the benefits we actually see from them are, well, fairly questionable. Meanwhile, budget options tend to do the job just as well, if not, better. 

Do away with extravagantly priced moisturisers and creams, and switch to some simple coconut oil, plus a multi-purpose balm. As for perfume: make a simple home-made spritz using essential oils, and skip all the gross toxins you get in commercial fragrances.

Next time you're figuring out how to tighten up your budget, try Uber Carshare for all your car rental needs.

All you've got to do is find your perfect vehicle and book through the app in just a few easy steps. Find out more here.