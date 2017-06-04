This Is A Timeline Of The London Bridge Terror Attack

The first call to the emergency services took place at 10.07pm. Nine minutes later the attackers were shot by police.

Map of the attacks:

10:07pm The first call to the emergency services takes place. The first ambulance is on the scene within six minutes. Holly Jones, a BBC employee who was at the scene, later described seeing the van strike people. "He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind," Jones told the BBC. "I'd say there are about four severely injured people."

10:08pm One minute later police receive their first call about a van striking pedestrians on London Bridge.

Info available at this stage: from 2208hrs officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge. 1/3

The van leaves the road and mounts the pavement on Borough High Street, just a few yards south of London Bridge, crashing into railings next to The Barrowboy & Banker pub and the Boro Bistro restaurant. An eyewitness photograph taken from the "Baby Shard", an office building that overlooks the scene, shows the van surrounded by police cars some minutes later.

#londonbridge pic from baby shard

Eyewitness reports say that three men armed with knives got out of the van after it mounted the pavement, and began stabbing people on the street. Witnesses who had been in the pub and the restaurant by which the van came to a stop described people lying on the floor covered in blood.

Just come out of Borough Bistro where attack happen - saw man wielding knife and people on the floor in blood. In total shock #LondonBridge

Eyewitness Alex Shellum was in The Mudlark, a pub around the corner from The Barrowboy & Banker, and tells the BBC she saw a woman stagger into the pub with serious injuries to her neck. "It appeared to myself and to my friends that her throat had been cut," he says.

Eyewitness Alex Shellum tells BBC about moment a woman entered Mudlark pub at #LondonBridge with serious injuries… https://t.co/BqXJ7HFWWz

The attackers head south, towards Borough Market, an area packed with pubs and restaurants. Eyewitness reports suggest they worked their way down Stoney Street, attacking people both inside venues and on the street. Eyewitnesses told reporters for the Press Association and ABC Australia that the three attackers stabbed people inside the Black & Blue steak restaurant, midway along Stoney Street. Richard Angell, who was dining in the nearby Arabica Bar & Kitchen, tells BuzzFeed News: "I looked up and saw a guy leaving the Black and Blue restaurant next door, holding his chest and neck, covered in blood."



. One woman told @PA 3 men cam into the Black And Blue restaurant and started stabbing people randomly with a knife #LondonBridgeAttack

Just spoke to this guy. He has the blood of a victim covering the back of his shirt. Was in Black and Blue restaura… https://t.co/I4Nuy1Wbte

Staff from nearby restaurant Applebee's Fish say they saw the attackers stabbing people outside Roast, a restaurant just south of Black & Blue on Stoney Street. The staff of Fish tell the Wall Street Journal (which has offices in the "Baby Shard" across the road from the attacks) that the attackers stopped outside their restaurant window, further south along the road, but did not come inside and instead moved on. The staff say they were wearing cannsters strapped around their torsos (later confirmed to be fake, used to create panic). An eyewitness tells Sky News that the attackers stabbed people inside Mexican El Pastor, just down Stoney Street from Roast. “One man entered the restaurant armed with a knife, about a foot long, and stabbed a lady who was in the restaurant – maybe a waitress." The eyewitness says that he, along with other people in the restaurant, "threw bottles and chairs at the man armed with a knife to try and stop him." Eyewitnesses report stabbings outside the Southwark Tavern, and inside the Brindisa tapas restaurant, which are on opposite sides of the road at the bottom of Stoney Street. One eyewitness tells journalist Peter Yeung that armed police arrived and fired shots into Brindisa.

One witness tells me he saw police shooting into Brindisa Tapas bar at Borough Market #LondonBridge

10:16pm The attackers are shot dead. The Metropolitan Police say in a statement that the attackers were shot dead by armed police at 10:16pm – eight minutes after the police received the first emergency call. At least one of the suspected attackers is shot outside The Wheatsheaf, a pub slightly further up Stoney Street from the Southwark Tavern. Photographer Gabriele Sciotto captures this image of a person believed to be an attacker, shortly after they had been shot. The picture shows the fake "suicide belt" canisters strapped around his torso that other eyewitnesses had described.

"I then tried to run towards the scene because I noticed this man with a kind of explosive looking belt on their chest," Sciotto tells the BBC. "They were running, they didn't even know I guess what they were running to. A police officer was trying to put himself between them and the crowd." Not long after, police "shot all the three men down," Sciotto adds. "Yeah, that's what I honestly saw." The police evacuate a large zone around the London Bridge and Borough areas, with people either told to leave the scene as quickly as possible, or to stay inside the restaurants, bars and offices surrounding the area. In Katzenjammers, an underground German bar next to The Southwark Tavern, dramatic video shows police ordering customers to lie on the floor.

London bridge bar now. Police everywhere

10:28pm Police say on Twitter they are "dealing with an incident" at London Bridge.

We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed.

10:41pm Almost half an hour after the attackers were shot, police reiterate they are at the scene, and say they will reveal more information when they have it.

Officers are on the scene at #londonBridge. More info as we get it.

11:43pm Police confirm for the first time eyewitness reports of stabbings in Borough Market, and that armed police had opened fire.

Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3

They also say they are dealing with a third incident, along with London Bridge and Borough Market, in Vauxhall.

Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3

11:46pm Police issue their "Run, Hide, Tell" advice.

#Londonbridge #boroughmarket #vauxhall

12:06am A BuzzFeed News reporter near the scene is pushed further back by the expanding police cordon.

We're still being pushed back. More police on the scene #LondonBridge

12:13am Video emerges of armed police at a tube station.

12:25am The incidents in London Bridge and nearby Borough Market are declared terrorist incidents.

At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents.

12:51am The incident in Vauxhall is revealed to be an unrelated stabbing.

The incident at #Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not connect to the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket

1:24am Controlled explosions take place near the "BabyShard". In the early hours of the morning staff at News UK newspapers, which are headquartered in the "Baby Shard" office building next to the scene, reported hearing a series of explosions – which police later confirmed were controlled explosions.

Explosions outside The Sun office

Just had confirmation explosions in London Bridge area are controlled and police monitored

2:34am The London Ambulance Service say they have taken 20 patients to six hospitals across London. It is revealed a major incident has been declared.

Our latest statement about the incident in #LondonBridge. We have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals acros… https://t.co/pulgF3bShv

3:58am Police reveal that six people have died and confirm the deaths of the three suspects. Metropolitan Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley says the three men were wearing "what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes". "I'd like to repeat our request for the public to avoid the following areas: London Bridge and Borough Market. This is to allow emergency services to deal with this incident," he says in a statement. “The investigation is being led by the Counter Terrorism Command and we would ask anybody who has images or film of the incident to pass those to police by uploading it at www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk." 3:51am British Transport Police confirm one of their officers is among those injured. The on duty officer suffered serious but not life threatening head, face and leg injuries after being one of the first officers on the scene. 6:11am The London Ambulance Service announces 48 people have been taken to five hospitals across London, with others treated at the scene for minor injuries.

We have taken 48 patients to hospital following the incident at #LondonBridge https://t.co/hCiKVCBrnb

10:41am Metropolitan police commissioner Cressida Dick announces the number of victims from the attack has risen to 7.

Statement by the Commissioner following terror attacks in London Bridge and Borough Market https://t.co/gN1kptiwVU



