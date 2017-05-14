The Most Viral Election Article This Week Says Young People Can Make Jeremy Corbyn PM

Here are this week's top 20 most shared election stories: Positive Sentiment Story Shares BuzzFeed News

Away from voter registration and the alternative narrative about how the election's going, the single most viral topic was May's surprise proposal to reintroduce fox hunting – four stories in the top 20 are about it, with another ten in the top 250. All of the most shared stories about fox hunting had either a neutral or negative sentiment, suggesting that it's an issue that resonates strongly with those opposed to it. (The leaking of Labour's draft manifesto came near the end of the period we were tracking – several stories about it appear in the top 250, but many others will likely have been shared more since.) The Mirror, the most reliably pro-Labour outlet in the traditional British media, had seven articles in the top 20 most shared – in many instances borrowing the emotive headline style that has worked well for alt-left sites such as The Canary. We produced the Social Barometer using data from BuzzSumo, which tracks the most shared links across multiple social media platforms, between 4 May and 11 May. BuzzFeed News then classified the top 250 most shared stories according to which party they primarily focused on, and what the sentiment of the article was. You can read more about how we compiled it here.