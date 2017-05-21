People On Facebook Really Like Sharing Labour's Manifesto

The Labour party's election manifesto was the most shared election-related link on social media this week, according to the latest edition of the BuzzFeed News Social Barometer, breaking with the conventional belief that voters are not interested in the detail of party policy at election time.



What's more, people weren't sharing a brief summary of the party's headline policies. Instead, they were sharing a page that offers the full text of the128-page manifesto which sets out Jeremy Corbyn's election platform in full – not something usually associated with going viral.



The manifesto was shared more than 63,000 times in the days after it was officially released, making it the most shared election-related link on both Facebook and Twitter. It outperformed the next most popular article – an opinion piece by The Independent praising the manifesto – by almost 20,000 shares.



BuzzFeed news understands Labour has bought Facebook adverts to boost links to the manifesto.



The actual number of people reading the document is still relatively small in the scale of the entire UK population but it is highly likely that the Labour policy document is already one of the most-read manifestos produced by any political party in recent general elections.

By comparison, the full manifestos from the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, which were also released this week, have so far been shared around 17,000 times and 9,000 times respectively. However, they were both released later in the week, so had less time to be shared.

Not only was the Labour manifesto the most shared election link during the period between 11 May and 18 May, many of the other most popular articles also had a positive focus on Labour's policies, as the election campaign moves into a new stage with greater focus on issues.

The list of most shared articles include pieces praising the manifesto (such as Polly Toynbee's "this Labour manifesto is a cornucopia of delights"), or reporting the opinion poll findings that many Labour's policies are popular with the public, such as The Independent's "British voters overwhelmingly back Labour’s manifesto policies, poll finds".

The Social Barometer tracks the most viral election stories on Facebook, Twitter and more. It also analyses what party, if any, they focus on, and whether the sentiment they express is positive, negative, or neutral toward that party. As in previous weeks, it shows that the most viral stories of the week are overwhelmingly either pro-Labour or anti-Conservative in sentiment, despite the parties performing very differently in the polls.

