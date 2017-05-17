Jeremy Corbyn Isn't Visiting Labour's Most Vulnerable Seats

A BuzzFeed News analysis has found that the Labour leader has visited none of the 40 seats the party is most a risk of losing, and just two of the 100 most vulnerable.

Jeremy Cobyn has visited only two seats so far where Labour is defending a small majority in the election campaign, an analysis by BuzzFeed News reveals. With a little over three weeks to go until polling day and Labour still trailing in the opinion polls, the leader has visited none of the party's 40 most vulnerable seats, and just two – Southampton Test and York Central – of the 100 most at risk. Instead, Corbyn has spent the vast majority of his campaign in either safe Labour constituencies or Conservative-held marginals, the analysis shows.



These are the seats that Corbyn has visited so far, with key marginals highlighted. Seat Target Majority Leicester South 197 38.8% Leicester East 196 38.2% Leeds Central 192 37.7% Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough 175 34.5% Oxford East 152 30.1% Salford and Eccles 140 29.0% Ashton-Under-Lyne 133 27.6% Wythenshawe and Sale East 115 24.4% Rotherham 106 22.3% York Central 69 14.1% Southampton, Test 43 8.7% Derby North 2 -0.1% Croydon Central 3 -0.3% Morley and Outwood 6 -0.9% Bedford 13 -2.4% Cardiff North 17 -4.2% Waveney 20 -4.6% Warrington South 21 -4.6% Leeds North West 28 -6.7% Crewe and Nantwich 30 -7.3% Calder Valley 37 -8.3% Pudsey 39 -8.8% Colne Valley 43 -9.5% Bristol North West 44 -9.5% Worcester 59 -11.4% South Swindon 62 -11.7% Warwick and Leamington 70 -13.1% Great Yarmouth 77 -13.8% Elmet and Rothwell 83 -14.7% Battersea 89 -15.6% Harlow 110 -18.9% North Swindon 131 -22.6% BuzzFeed News

By contrast, the Labour leader has visited eight seats that Labour should consider safe, unless they experienced an historic collapse, such as Angela Rayner's seat of Ashton-Under-Lyne (Labour majority: 27%) and Rebecca Long-Bailey's constituency of Salford and Eccles (majority: 29%). This analysis comes in the wake of two separate sets of polling data – one from YouGov and one from ICM/The Guardian – that suggests Labour is not only trailing by a wide margin in the national polls, but is performing worse than the national picture in the marginal seats they are trying to defend.



Theresa May, meanwhile, has largely focused her visits to Conservative-held seats with relatively low majorities, which have the potential to be losses. She's been to seven seats that fall within the Conservatives' 100 most vulnerable, versus just three that lie outside it. Of those three, one was her own safe seat of Maidenhead.



These are the seats May has visited so far. Seat Target Majority Maidenhead 328 54.0% Oxford West and Abingdon 105 16.7% St Austell and Newquay 102 16.2% Berwick-Upon-Tweed 73 12.2% South Ribble 66 11.4% Dudley South 65 11.2% Norwich North 58 10.2% St Ives 27 5.1% Plymouth, Moor View 17 2.4% Morley and Outwood 6 0.9% Brentford and Isleworth 4 -0.8% Enfield North 12 -2.4% North East Derbyshire 19 -3.9% Harrow West 20 -4.7% Bridgend 21 -4.9% Gedling 29 -6.2% Stoke-On-Trent South 32 -6.5% Darlington 36 -7.7% Scunthorpe 42 -8.5% Bristol East 43 -8.6% Southampton, Test 45 -8.7% Bolton North East 50 -10.1% West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine 60 -12.7% Newport East 62 -13.4% York Central 69 -14.1% Tynemouth 77 -15.4% Wolverhampton North East 82 -16.2% Stockport 138 -25.4% Bermondsey and Old Southwark 173 -31.3% Leeds East 184 -32.8% Lagan Valley 268 -46.2% Birmingham, Ladywood 298 -60.9% BuzzFeed News

This analysis looks only at specific constituency visits, excluding set-piece speeches such as campaign launches, and other events such as the two victory rallies Labour held for their wins in metro mayor elections. For Labour, these events have also predominantly taken place in safe Labour areas like Manchester and Liverpool, or Tuesday's manifesto launch in Bradford West. Despite being behind in the polls, Corbyn's visits have followed a predominantly offensive strategy – similar to May's – focusing on seats Labour would be hoping to gain on their way to a majority, rather than defending constituencies they are at serious risk of losing. Corbyn has visited 21 non-Labour-held seats, while May has visited 22 seats the Conservatives are targeting. With just a few exceptions, May's visits to target seats have focused on Labour-held constituencies (trips to Scotland and Northern Ireland being the only exceptions).



Corbyn, likewise, has focused on Conservative-held seats; he visited his first seat held by any other party on Tuesday, the Liberal Democrat-held Leeds North West.



Leaders' visits can have an positive effect on the party's vote share, according to a study that examined the 2010 general election. It found that visits from both David Cameron and Nick Clegg helped increase their parties' vote share in those seats by 1.2% and 1.5% respectively, compared to non-visited seats. Gordon Brown visits increased the Labour vote slightly, but not enough to be considered significant. The YouGov polling data released on Monday does offer a possible rationale for Corbyn's lack of defensive visits to key marginals. It suggested that voters' impression of Labour in marginal seats improved when questions prompted them to think about their local area and their sitting MP rather than about the national campaign – implying that a visit from the national party leader might not necessarily be beneficial to Labour's vote. A spokesperson for Jeremy Corbyn told BuzzFeed News "We are campaigning to win in every seat in the country to form a Labour government that will transform Britain for the many not the few."