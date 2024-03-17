Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    This Might Be The Best-Kept Secret For Brightening Your Under-Eye

    If your regular concealer isn’t cutting it, this might be the product you need.

    Tessa Flores
    by Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    Dark circles or dullness under the eyes can linger, even if you’ve gotten a good night’s sleep. Believe it or not, the beauty trick to a brighter and more even under-eye might actually come in a seemingly unlikely color: lavender.

    Fenty Beauty setting powder, L.A. Girl color-correcting concealer and NYX&#x27;s color-correcting cream palette.
    Sephora, Ulta

    Applying anything purple on your face might go against your every natural instinct, but Mayerling Cintron, a New York City-based makeup artist also known as Bella Mayven, who's the founder of the makeup brand Tuhlz, assured us that it’s actually a trusted form of color correction. 

    “Lavender-toned products help by canceling out yellow tones,” Cintron said. “It can also help brighten an area since its cool tones reduce any warmth added to the skin.”

    Depending on the type and formula of lavender-hued product you use, the application process can differ.

    “If it is a cream or liquid product, I would ensure that a thin, even layer is applied. The hue shouldn’t be as visible once applied on the skin as it should cancel out the desired tones once blended,” Cintron explained, adding that for powder products, it’s best to apply using a powder puff then dust off any excess after the desired brightness is achieved. 

    Cintron doesn’t recommend lavender tones for deeper complexions, as they can make skin appear ashy and unnatural. Instead, people with darker skin tones might see a brightening effect from orange- or red-hued color correctors. 

    If you’re curious about trying this makeup artist-approved tactic for eyes that look brighter and more awake, explore this selection of lavender-hued products that fit every formula preference and budget.

    1. A super-fine loose setting powder

    Fenty Beauty powder compact open on a purple background, showing the brand&#x27;s logo on the powder
    Sephora

    Silky smooth and formulated to extend the life of your makeup, this lavender-sheer powder by Rihanna's Fenty Beauty can brighten skin without caking or settling into fine lines. This weightless powder can also reduce shine and blur the appearance of pores.

    Get it from Sephora or Fenty Beauty for $36.

    2. A color-correcting concealer

    Tube of L.A. Girl Pro Conceal high-definition concealer on a purple background
    Ulta

    This affordable liquid concealer promises a lightweight feel and buildable coverage that resists creasing. And if this formula sounds good to you, but lavender isn't for you, it's available in several other color-correcting tones including green for neutralizing redness.

    Get it from Ulta or Amazon for $5.49.

    3. A smoothing lavender makeup primer

    NYX Professional Makeup Studio Perfect Photo-Loving Primer tube against a textured background
    Amazon

    NYX's iconic Studio Perfect primer formula comes in this lavender tint to not only color-correct but also to smooth and blur the appearance of fine lines and pores while also extending the life of your makeup. The silky soft texture makes the ideal canvas for applying foundations, cream products, concealer, and powders.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.25.

    4. A finely milled mattifying powder

    KimChi Chic Beauty&#x27;s Puff Puff Pass setting powder with lid open, puff on top, against purple background
    Amazon

    It's possible that this ultra-pastel powder was one of the first lavender products on the market. It was created by Kim Chi, a drag queen and former "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant who knows a thing or two about makeup. It's infused with oil-absorbing rice powder and nourishing vitamin E and promises to leave behind a finish that looks airbrushed and flawless.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    5. A color-correcting cream palette

    NYX color-correcting palette with six different shades for makeup application
    Ulta

    Perfect for addressing a number of discoloration concerns, this cream palette from NYX contains more than just lavender, but also yellow, green, and peach shades for brightening and evening skin tones. The buildable formula layers seamlessly, applies smoothly, and claims to be resistant to creasing.

    Get it from Ulta for $12 or Amazon for $9.88.

    6. An emollient-rich concealer

    NYX HD Photogenic Concealer wand against a purple background, ideal for makeup enthusiasts
    NYX

    Also by NYX, this natural-looking concealer won't look cakey or obvious when applied to the skin. The emollient-rich formula contains classic skin-loving hydraters like glycerin and coconut oil and it's available in several colors, including natural skin tone shades.

    Get it from NYX for $6 or Amazon for $7.50.

    7. A radiant-finish cream concealer

    Prisme Libre skin-caring corrector bottle by Givenchy on a purple background, related to shopping for cosmetics
    Sephora

    For a luxury option that also claims to care for skin, consider Givenchy's Prisme Libre color corrector in this pastel indigo shade meant to give the appearance of naturally radiant skin. The skin care-infused formula contains plant-based glycerin for hydration and glow-enhancing capucine extract.

    Get it from Sephora for $39.

    8. A brightening and setting powder

    Compact powder with smudge on purple background, relevant for makeup shopping content
    Bésame

    Vintage makeup brand Bésame sells this translucent violet pressed setting powder that's packed with delightful ingredients like brightening vitamin C and hydrating plant-based squalene. This natural-finish powder comes solo in this low-waste pan, but you can shop any of their vintage-inspired compacts that fit this refill.

    Get it from Bésame for $20