BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    This $17 French Moisturizer Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret

    The Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré is a multi-tasking hidden gem of a facial cream.

    Tessa Flores
    by Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    We see a lot of beauty and skincare products here, some of which make a lasting impression despite the constant influx of competition.

    This bestselling shea butter-based formula also doubles as a makeup primer.
    Amazon

    One of the best examples is Embryolisse’s Lait-Crème Concentré face cream, a seasoned French pharmacy staple that may just be the beauty world’s not-so-secret weapon.

    In the past few weeks (and even earlier), this $16 moisturizer has been suggested to us by makeup artists and dermatologists and has been the subject of TikTok viral trends like “skin flooding.” Even the dedicated fandom of Netflix’s Emily in Paris jumped on the Embryolisse bandwagon when it was revealed that the show’s makeup artist used it on star Lily Collins.


    I was persuaded to try the all-purpose wonders of this face cream several years ago, and I can confirm the hype is well deserved. If you’re a makeup-wearer, you know that when your base isn’t right, your foundation can pill, products will separate and dry patches will look woefully exaggerated.

    That’s one of the reasons why Embryolisse is a regular fixture in the kits of professional makeup artists. Many claim that the shea butter-based formula functions both as a nourishing hydrator and the perfect makeup primer thanks to the rich and emollient texture that prevents foundation from sinking into fine lines. This also makes it a great option for mature skin, one makeup artist previously told HuffPost.

    Supermodel Karlie Kloss even sang its praises back in 2009 when asked about her favorite beauty secrets.

    As someone with extremely dry and sensitive skin, I’m personally impressed with the level of moisture this cream provides without being greasy or heavy. It manages to absorb extremely well into the skin while leaving the slightest bit of tack so that makeup layers well and sticks seamlessly on top.

    Three models using the moisturizer
    Amazon

    Makeup application aside, many users also point to the cream’s ability to stave off dry, flakey patches of skin as well as redness and irritation.

    According to the brand, their iconic formula actually hails from the 1950s and has been virtually unchanged since. It stays true to a sensitive-skin-friendly composition that includes calming aloe vera, protective beeswax, nourishing soy proteins, and skin-softening shea butter.

    tiktok.com
    Although these ingredients may seem simple, it’s a combination that really underscores the phrase “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”

    You, too, can partake in this timeless formulation, whether a makeup-wearer or otherwise, for just $16.

    Promising reviews:

    amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

    “LOVE this! (For context, I’m 61 with really good but very sensitive skin.) With ingredients like soy proteins, aloe vera, beeswax, and shea butter, I worried that this might feel too waxy or thick. It’s not. It’s a unique moist-creamy texture that spreads out thinner than expected. It’s nothing like the German Nivea I’ve been using (and loving), but it is almost like a cross between a lotion and a cream. It’s different from any moisturizer that I’ve ever used.” —TM Conway

    “I’ve never been so happy about a product. For whatever reason, my makeup has not been staying on my face and would pill or look horrible when I’ve changed nothing about my routine. I rarely use primer because they never do anything for me, but I tried several to try to help. I had heard that makeup artists use this product, so I gave it a try, and my makeup is finally back to normal. It looks flawless! I do my makeup every day, so it was a real confidence killer knowing that my makeup looked bad. I have NEVER bought anything that’s made such an impact, but I will for sure be a forever customer with this one.” —Emma

    I love how moisturizing this is without being greasy. It wears perfectly under foundation without caking or separating.” —Laura

    Get it from Amazon for $16.15+ (available in two sizes).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.