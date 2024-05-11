This $17 French Moisturizer Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret

I was persuaded to try the all-purpose wonders of this face cream several years ago, and I can confirm the hype is well deserved. If you’re a makeup-wearer, you know that when your base isn’t right, your foundation can pill, products will separate and dry patches will look woefully exaggerated.

That’s one of the reasons why Embryolisse is a regular fixture in the kits of professional makeup artists. Many claim that the shea butter-based formula functions both as a nourishing hydrator and the perfect makeup primer thanks to the rich and emollient texture that prevents foundation from sinking into fine lines. This also makes it a great option for mature skin, one makeup artist previously told HuffPost.



Supermodel Karlie Kloss even sang its praises back in 2009 when asked about her favorite beauty secrets.

