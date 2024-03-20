Super Comfortable Shoes For Frequent Commuters, According To Reviewers Who Walk A Lot

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
After a recent trip to New York City, where I trekked on foot to work and back, I finally understood the necessity of having a pair of office-appropriate shoes that are comfortable, supportive, and can withstand outdoor elements.
I had a hunch that frequent commuters everywhere have tried enough footwear to know which shoes fit the bill and which ones aren’t up to snuff. So, with the help of Reddit, online reviewers and recommendations from some of HuffPost’s very own commuters, I curated a list of comfortable options.
Whether it be a pair of machine-washable ballet flats, weather-ready lug-sole boots, or dress shoes that actually feel like sneakers, you’ll find something here that meets your commuting needs.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.