    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

    These space-saving hangers, clothing bins, shoe racks and other clever items will keep you organized.

    Tessa Flores
    by Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    I know from experience that closets can be places of complete and overwhelming disarray. Clothes hang haphazardly from their hangers, old sweaters are heaped in piles on shelves and shoes are missing their pairs, never to be found again. It can be easy to close the door and avoid the scene altogether.

    Before you resolve yourself to the depths of your wardrobe remaining chaos forever, take a look at some of the organizational solutions below. You’ll find items like stackable modules for providing more storage, vacuum-sealed bags and strategic hangers that can double your existing hanging space, and useful over-the-door shelving that can keep your shoes visible and easily accessible. 

    1. A set of hanging vacuum storage bags

    Instructions for using a vacuum storage bag with a coat: hang, zip, vacuum air out, and store
    Amazon

    Perfect for bulky winter coats or anything else taking up too much hanging space in your closet, these hangable vacuum storage bags keep items compressed and protected when not in use. This set comes with four clear bags — two short and two long — and promises a lasting double zip-seal and one-way suction. All you need is a vacuum with a hose extension for these to work.

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 9 different colors and sizes).

    2. A set of six re-configurable storage cubes

    wardrobe set up with the cubes
    Amazon

    These modular organizers can be arranged in whatever configuration best suits your existing space using the interlocking structure to keep contents better organized and secure. Easily tuck away folded T-shirts, shoes, handbags or hats. Thanks to their lightweight design, these can easily be stacked atop existing closet shelves, and they come with a rubber mallet for simple assembly.

    Get them from Amazon for $26.99 (available in 7 different colors and two different sizes).

    3. An over-the-door shoe rack

    A variety of shoes organized on the rack
    Amazon

    If you're unable to spare precious floor space, you probably have use for this over-the-door shoe rack. It features up to 12 sturdy bars that have the ability to fold up in order to customize the storage options and accommodate a number of different shoe types.

    \Get it from Amazon for $28.80.

    4. A pair of stackable zippered storage bags

    Two red fabric storage bags with clear windows
    Amazon

    For those instances when out-of-season clothing, extra towels or wintertime duvets are taking up too much closet real estate, these large-capacity stackable storage bags can keep things tidy. Each tear-resistant tote comes with a clear front-facing window so you always know its contents without having to dig around, and can hold just over 17 pounds.

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $16.99.

    5. A hanger stacker

    a hanger on the stacker
    Amazon

    Finally, you can have a designated place to store those unused hangers without eating up space on your closet rail. This 33-inch tall stacker is compatible with all types of hangers, including wood and plastic.

    Get one from Amazon for $25.41 (available in a range of pack sizes).

    6. Space-maximizing shoe holders

    shoes on a shelf before and after using the shoe holders
    Amazon

    Shoe Slotz claims to double your footwear storage space while keeping pairs of shoes neatly together. This set comes with 10 "Slotz" that work with a variety of shoe types, from stilettos to low profile boots.

    Get them from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in three different pack sizes).

    7. A space-saving hanger system

    the system
    Amazon

    These hanging attachments are made from a durable plastic and have a cascading design that holds five hanging items using the same amount of space that it would take to hang one. 

    Get a set from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two colors).

    8. Three space-saving hangers for pants

    pants hanging on the hangers
    Amazon

    These hangers allow you to layer up to 5 pairs of pants, skirts or dresses neatly over the non-slip arms without taking up too much closet space. Whenever you're ready to get your clothing item, you simply unhook the fold-open arm and slide the garment off before placing it back on the latch. Each hanger features a rotating hook so you can access clothes from any direction they happen to be facing.

    Get them from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in four sizes).

    9. A 3-tiered shoe rack

    shoes on the rack
    Amazon

    This simple 3-tiered shoe rack has a sturdy metal construction and a near-perfect 5-star Amazon rating. It's available in both brown and gray, can accommodate up to 20 pairs of shoes, and each shelf is height-adjustable so even your taller footwear can fit.

    Get one from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three colors and four sizes).

    10. A set of four shelf dividers

    the dividers on a shelf
    Amazon

    Keep folded clothing and accessories securely in place once and for all with these useful dividers that slide onto shelves up to nearly 1-inch thick. Each divider stands eight inches tall and 12 inches deep. 

    Get them from Amazon for $17.98.

    11. A pair of arched hangers

    the hangers in use
    Amazon

    Each one of these thoughtfully designed arched hangers can hold up to 10 pairs of leggings, dress pants, skirts and more while still making it easy to see which garment is up for grabs. They use large rubber coated clips and are made from durable high carbon steel.  

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two colors).

    12. A stackable shoe shelf

    shoes on the shelves
    The Container Store

    This simple slotted bench is another shoe shelf option that's designed by the organizing queen herself, Marie Kondo. This shelf is available in two size options and is endlessly stackable to meet your space needs.

    Get one from The Container Store for $29.99+ (available in two sizes).

    13. A set of vacuum-sealed storage bags

    the bags in and out of their packaging
    Amazon

    This pack contains six vacuum seal storage bags that are capable of compressing thick and bulky items like coats and quilts so they can live neatly on closet shelves without taking up too much space. Like the vacuum sealed bags from above, these can reduce the volume of their contents up to 80% and only require a vacuum with a hose extension, although a pump is included.

    Get them from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in 5 sizes).

    14. A closet starter system

    the system set up in a closet
    Wayfair

    Maybe your current closet space is in need of a floor-to-ceiling overhaul, in which case, this closet starter system from Wayfair might prove useful. Measuring a little over six feet tall and 10 feet wide, this easy-to-install system offers five shelves and three hanging rods' worth of organized space.

    Get it from Wayfair for $130.04 (available in three colors).

    15. A hanging shelf organizer

    the organizer filled with items
    Amazon

    Create your own in-closet shelving unit, no installation required, with this organizer that simply hangs from your clothing rack. It comes with eight side pockets and eight shelves that hold their structure thanks to interior plastic boards.

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in three colors).