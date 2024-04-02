Safely Watch The Upcoming Solar Eclipse With These Certified Glasses

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will take place, an anticipated astronomical phenomenon that will be visible across North America and won't occur in this region again for another 20 years, according to scientists

Now, if you recall anything from the solar eclipse that happened in 2017, there was a mad dash to secure a pair of eclipse glasses to make properly viewing the event possible and safe.

This time around, the American Astronomical Society has expressed concern about the selling of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses, which may not have the correct UV filters to protect the eyes like they claim. In an effort to reduce confusion (and eye damage, for that matter), the society set up a task force to source which products and suppliers meet the international safety requirements for glasses specifically used for direct viewing of the sun (different than regular sunglasses) and are thus International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-certified.

Since the eclipse is soon, don’t wait to grab a pair of solar eclipse glasses for yourself, your family, and your friends. We perused the AAS’ list of certified products for you in order to find some of the best still-available options. You can see for yourself in the list ahead.