    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Safely Watch The Upcoming Solar Eclipse With These Certified Glasses

    Buy these ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses now before they sell out everywhere.

    Tessa Flores
    by Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will take place, an anticipated astronomical phenomenon that will be visible across North America and won't occur in this region again for another 20 years, according to scientists.

    Now, if you recall anything from the solar eclipse that happened in 2017, there was a mad dash to secure a pair of eclipse glasses to make properly viewing the event possible and safe.

    This time around, the American Astronomical Society has expressed concern about the selling of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses, which may not have the correct UV filters to protect the eyes like they claim. In an effort to reduce confusion (and eye damage, for that matter), the society set up a task force to source which products and suppliers meet the international safety requirements for glasses specifically used for direct viewing of the sun (different than regular sunglasses) and are thus International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-certified.

    Since the eclipse is soon, don’t wait to grab a pair of solar eclipse glasses for yourself, your family, and your friends. We perused the AAS’ list of certified products for you in order to find some of the best still-available options. You can see for yourself in the list ahead.

    1. A pair of Soluna eclipse glasses

    amazon.com

    This pair of Soluna eclipse glasses are the highest-rated on this list and come with plenty of reviews from users who purchased them for other solar eclipses in the past. They are ISO-certified for safe direct viewing of the sun and can filter out 99.99% of intense visible light. Soluna has also been authenticated by the Amazon Transparency Program, an effort by the retailer to prevent the selling of counterfeit products.

    Promising review: "I'm super excited to use these glasses. They work really well. I can look straight at the sun. Really cool. I'm excited to see the solar eclipse in April. I won't have a 100% where I live, but it'll be about 94% which is still pretty cool. I bought the two-pack, I'll send a pair with my husband while he's at work so he can enjoy it as well, haha." —Tara A

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99 (originally $19.99).

    2. Five pairs of Solar Viewer eclipse glasses

    Eclipse glasses with &quot;SOLAR VIEWER&quot; text, for safe solar eclipse observation
    Amazon

    You can grab five pairs of these ISO-certified solar eclipse viewing glasses for less than $20. Many reviewers claim that they worked great for previous solar eclipse events and they were happy with the price.

    Promising review: "We've used this product before, during the annular eclipse near Susanville, CA (May 2012). They work well, give a pleasing orange sun, and yes, we can still see with our eyes. Our eyes received absolutely no damage. Unlike other filters, these do not limit the viewing time. Another set we used to have from another company had a 10-second recommended limit! For safety, we threw those away. Remember that any visual filter is not sufficient when used with a telescope! The dim light which passes through the filter is magnified and still is dangerous. This filter does work well in front of a little digital camera, however." —jvm

    Get a set of five from Amazon for $19.99.

    3. A 12-pack of solar eclipse glasses

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Grab enough solar eclipse glasses for your whole group of friends and family with this pack, which includes 12 ISO-certified pairs plus a special filter lens that can be placed over your camera's phone lens to capture photos and videos of the eclipse.

    Promising review: "I bought these for my whole family to be safe during the upcoming eclipse. They're a great value, and they're both sturdy and comfortable. Most importantly, they comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard, so I know they're safe." —StrayCat

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $9.95 (originally $36.95).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.