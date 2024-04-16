BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Reviewers With Bunions Say These Are The Most Comfortable Shoes

    Sandals, work shoes and sneakers that promise to be kind to bunions and other foot problems.

    Tessa Flores
    by Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    To have a bunion — a troublesome bony bump that can develop on the joint of your big toe — is irritating enough. But to have to have one constantly rubbing up against the interior of shoes is another painful event entirely.

    A pair of stretch-knit sneakers, slingback wedges and outdoor sandals by Keen
    Orthofeet, Amazon, Zappos

    Since traipsing around barefoot isn’t always an option, the next best thing is to find a comfortable shoe that won’t irritate bunions and will make feet feel supported. So who better to help us unearth said shoes than reviewers who claim to suffer from bunions themselves?

    In just one short scroll, you’ll find shoes with wide and comfortable toe beds that are suitable for several occasions, be it work, running errands, or outdoor adventures.

    1. A flexible and lightweight sneaker

    Black running shoe with white sole on a plain background
    Kuru

    A minimal sneaker ideal for just about all your everyday needs, the Flex by Kuru features an ultra-flexible footbed and a friction-free design, all in one lightweight shoe. It was created specifically for pain relief in areas like the heel and the arch, which comfortably hugs feet, and comes in two different widths.

    Promising review: "Love these shoes! I have a terrible bunion and wide feet. I'm on my feet all day on concrete floors, and these shoes give my feet the support and cushion they need all day! Finally, I have found the perfect shoe for my feet! Thank you KURU!" Dawn B.

    Get them from Kuru for $120 (available in women's sizes 5–12, men's sizes 7–14, in wide sizes, and two colors).

    2. A toe-separating sandal by Merrell

    Single gray sandal with zigzag stitching and Merrell brand logo visible
    Amazon

    The Merrell Terran is a supportive slip-on sandal designed with a proprietary foam insole and a comfortable toe ring that can keep the big toe separate from the other toes without any painful friction on bunions.

    Promising review: "As someone with bunions on both feet, these sandals are a great, comfortable fit and are offered in many colors. Being told that thong sandals are not good for someone with bunions, these Merrell sandals keep the big toe somewhat separated from the other toes and doesn’t encourage the big toe to grip the thong like a thong sandal does. The protruding part of the bunion is covered by the part of the sandal where the big toe fits into the sandal with a flexible fabric that doesn’t rub or hurt. These sandals are true to size, and I hope Merrill never stops making this style." Mimi C.

    Get them from Amazon for $57.64+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 12 colors).

    3. Stretch-knit athletic sneakers

    Gray athletic shoe with yellow laces on a greenish background
    Orthofeet

    These athletic sneakers are made from an antimicrobial stretch-knit fabric and are equipped with a wide toe-box, so you don't have to worry about uncomfortable pressure or friction on bunions and hammer toes. The cushioned heel is also supplemented with removable orthotic insoles that provide anatomical arch support to help realign the foot. 

    Promising review: "Finally! Shoes that are comfortable on my bunions and flat feet right out of the box! I wore them the first day, all day long and my feet felt fine at the end of the day; that's a rare occurrence, even for shoes that are well broken in. I can't remember the last time I bought a pair of shoes that I could wear without a long and painful breaking in period. Many shoes I've tried never become comfortable and I've ended up wasting a lot of money and painful effort. I would definitely recommend these shoes to anyone with painful bunions and poor arches. I can't speak for people with normal arches, but I would think these shoes would be comfortable on just about any feet. I like the grey color, but I wish they also came in black." Janice L

    Get them in women's sizes from Amazon for $119.95 (available in sizes  5–12, in wide sizes, and six colors), and in men's sizes from Orthofeet for $119.95 (available in sizes 7–15, in wide, x-wide, and xx-wide sizes, and three colors).

    4. Keen's all-terrain waterproof sandal

    A pair of sporty, black trail shoes with laces and an orange and black sole on a gradient background
    Keen

    Keen's Newport outdoor sandals are a classic choice for all your outdoor and watery adventures thanks to their durable and fast-drying construction and covered toe that's wide enough to accommodate bunions.

    Promising review: "I ordered a 10 and 10.5 for my husband's birthday after reading reviews to order up a half size. We kept the 10 which is pretty close to his true size in sandals. The closed toe offers more protection for his outdoor activities than his traditional Tevas. He has a pretty sizeable bunion, and these sandals are very comfortable for him. Overall, a good purchase. They haven't been put to the test for longevity, of course, but they seem solid. He's happy." —Zappos customer

    Get them in women's sizes from Amazon for $51.34+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 44 colors) and in men's sizes from Zappos for $125 (available in sizes 7–17 and 18 colors).

    5. Hoka recovery slip-ons

    A pair of HOKA sneakers with a slip-on design displayed against a gradient background
    Zappos

    The shoe offerings of Hoka come backed by APMA and are beloved for their impact-absorbing insoles and cushioned stability. If bending over and fussing with shoelaces has never been your thing, the Hoka Restores are a pair of recovery sneakers that can be easily slipped on and off. What's better, the soft stretch upper and round-toe silhouette allow for bunion-friendly wear. 


    Promising review: "The size and fit were perfect. I am four months out from bunion surgery, and I still have a lot of swelling throughout the day. These are the only shoes I’ve been able to keep on my feet for any length of time without removing them from the swelling and pain. The material on top of these shoes have some stretchy-type material on top, so it allows room for my foot to swell without putting pressure on it and causing more pain. I also have neuropathy and plantar fasciitis. These shoes have been amazing for those as well!" Debbie

    Get them from Hoka for $110 or from Zappos for $109.95 (available in women's sizes 5–15, men's sizes 4–14, and four colors).

    6. Cushioned suede Birkenstock clogs

    A pair of suede buckle-closure shoes on a plain background
    Zappos

    Birkenstocks are famed for their highly supportive corked footbeds that mold to the arches of your feet and a neutral heel profile that distributes body weight evenly. If you're less partial to the brand's customary stiff footbed, their Boston style comes in this cushioned soft bed version and in a suede fabric that's less rigid than Birkenstocks' traditional leather uppers, which might rub on bunions and toes. 

    Promising reviews: "I have terrible feet. Bunions and hammer toes. These are great for the house and short walks. Comfortable." Anonymous 

    "My orthopedist recommended these after breaking both of my feet. I wore a cast boot for three months and once healed, I progressed to these by doctor's recommendation. I tried a pair with the hard inner sole first, and they hurt. These soft ones were much better. I placed an orthotic inside which makes them even softer. The suede is soft and comfortable on my bunions." Rhonda L

    Get them from Zappos for $160 (available in women's sizes 4–12.5 and men's sizes 6–13, and four colors).

    7. A pair of "barefoot" zero-drop sole sneakers

    Orange sneaker with white laces on a green background
    Amazon

    Intended to feel barefoot-like, these minimalist wide-width sneakers have a fully articulating and slip-resistant sole and a wide toe-box that allows toes a full range of movement. The non-elevated heel also helps promote proper posture.

    Promising review: "I can't say enough about how comfortable these barefoot shoes are. These are the first I've worn. Just wish I had tried them long before. I have been wearing them for several days all day long and haven't had any issues. I have a normal arch but do have bunions. They are great for around the house and on smooth surfaces. Taking a casual stroll has been fine, but I wouldn't wear them on rough surfaces or for long walks/hiking as you do feel what's underneath your foot due to the thin soles. I was concerned about only wide sizes offered, but it's just for the toe box. My heel fits just fine and doesn't come out of the shoe." Dixie

    Get them from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes 6 wide–11.5 wide and 10 colors).

    8. A square-toe stretch ballet flat, in women's sizing

    A pair of green textured ballet flats on a plain background
    Vivaia

    Made with a soft stretch-knit fabric and a timeless look, these ballet flats have been designed to be supremely comfortable. There's a padded heel patch, a roomy V-cut square toe that won't cinch toes, and a pressure-relieving insole with added arch support.

    Promising review: "I love these flats. They’re stylish and look great with both dresses and pants. Most importantly, they feel like bedroom slippers! No break-in time needed, even with my bunions. I have four pairs: burgundy sparkle, almond, denim, plus a black and white check. I love to add contrasting bows! Highly recommended!" Sara K.

    Get them from Vivaia for $79+ (available in sizes 5–11.5 and 55 colors/patterns).

    9. Wide-toed work boots with a safety toe

    Black leather work boot with laces on a gradient background
    Orthofeet

    If typical safety toe work boots have created problems for your bunions, these boots have been specifically made with a generous composite toe box to provide friction-free wear. They also have a cushioned orthotic insole, as well as a specially cushioned heel, to make these stabilizing and slip-resistant boots comfortable for those with sensitive and pain-prone feet. 

    Promising review: "These are the first pair of boots that have ever been wide enough for me. I have a bunion and also have to wear safety-toe boots, which is a bad combination. These were plenty wide, so my beet aren't scraping the side and hurting. My only regret is that I bought too big. I always buy one size up to get the width, but this time I would not have needed to. Very pleased." jim williams

    Get them from Amazon or Orthofeet for $139.95 (available in men's sizes 7–14, four widths and two colors).

    10. A slingback wedge sandal

    Beige wedge heel sandal with a perforated upper design and cork base
    Amazon

    If you've always wanted to find a supportive summer wedge that won't trash your feet, these comfortable slingbacks come with some pretty impressive reviewer-led endorsements. They have an outsole that will make you feel stable on your feet and a sock-like upper design.

    Promising reviews: "These are my favorite shoes. I have plantar fasciitis, bunions, and tarsal tunnel. These are so cute and comfy that I bought more colors. I wore them for hours and was on my feet the entire time and had zero pain! These are easy to dress up or down." Jenifer C.

    "Bought these after shopping at department stores and purchasing a pair three times the cost of these....for the price, the department store pair were not super comfortable, which is why I kept looking. These are way more comfortable than the more expensive ones and fit with foot issues (bunion). They can be casual, and the black works with a night out as well." Suzy

    Get them from Amazon for $46.31+ (available in sizes 5–11, wide sizes, and 10 colors).

    11. An affordable pair of orthotic walking sandals

    A single brown leather sandal with a wide strap and flat sole against a green background
    Amazon

    Despite their deceptively minimalist design and affordable price point, these synthetic leather sandals offer supreme arch support and a fully covered whip-toe design that can conceal bunions while also helping to align toes.

    Promising review: "I bought these sandals because I wanted a neutral color that I could wear with my outfits during the summer months. They are very comfortable with plenty of cushion. I have good support, and I have bunions, so this sandal helps keep my big toes aligned." N. Johnson

    Get them from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and nine colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.