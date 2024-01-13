Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These Are Amazon Reviewers' Favorite Workout Tops

    Exercise in these moisture-wicking shirts, tank tops with built-in sports bras, and more.

    Tessa Flores
    by Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    If you’ve been finding yourself at the gym regularly or are partaking in a more active lifestyle, then you may already know that you can never underestimate the power of a good workout top ― something that’s comfortable, wicks away sweat, and won’t hinder movement.

    According to reviewers, Amazon is an activewear haven, and ahead are some of shoppers’ absolute favorite exercise tops. Shop the roundup of reviewer-loved padded yoga shirtscompressive tankslightweight long-sleeves infused with sun protection, and more just in time for your next workout.

    1. A pair of stretch moisture-wicking T-shirts

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    These crewneck T-shirts have the potential to be your new favorite basic thanks to their near-fitting, four-way stretch design and perfect length. They are made with an ultra-soft and moisture-wicking knit fabric.

    Promising review: "I started with a two-pack, now I own 10 of these shirts! The material is super soft and comfy, and the shirts fit nicely. Great for working out, running errands, I even wore one to church with a cardigan. I’ve had my original two for months, and the colors have not faded with lots of wear and wash. I hang dry most of my clothes, so I don’t know if they shrink or not. I think they are true to size, but this is not meant to be a loose fit. I never take the time to leave a review, but this one is worth it!" —Erin Rohde

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.20+ (available in sizes XS—6X and 33 colors).

    2. A longline padded sports top

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This popular sports top is suitable for both low- and high-impact exercise, offers removable padding and is made from a soft contouring fabric.

    Promising review: "This top is so cute, I have worn it to hot yoga and out and about on Bourbon street. It is such a great material and feels expensive. It’s not tight on the waist and it holds your chest in place without suffocating." —Rachel Schlitter

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS—3X and 29 colors).

    3. A UPF 50+ athletic shirt

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Ideal for outdoor activities, this lightweight athletic long-sleeve promises UPF 50+ sun protection (the highest for sun-protective clothing) and is made with a stay-cool fabric. The curved and slitted hemline add to the shirt's breathability and the sleeves are designed with thumb holes.

    Promising review: "Workout clothes, to me, are so tricky. Maybe it’s because I’m a trainer, but I’m very particular about fabrics, feels and performance. This shirt however, is beautiful. The length, the scalloping on the bottom, color, and I’ve already washed it, and it all turned out great! I literally put it on, walked out into my living room, and my sister complimented me on it. I’ll definitely be purchasing a couple more. It’s comparable to Athleta’s uptempo long sleeve shirt." —Crista Ramos

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes XS—XXL and 33 colors).

    4. A cropped padded yoga tank

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reinforced with removable padding in the bust and made from a cooling elastic fiber fabric.

    Promising review: "I am about to order a third color because I love these tops so much. They are perfect for the gym and day to day. SO comfortable and I love that I don’t need to wear a bra because it’s built-in, I can just throw it on and go. I would literally buy every color." —Mia

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in XXS—XXL and 23 colors).

    5. An open-back tank top

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This tank top is made from a soft stretch fabric and has a nice drapey design. Its most notable feature, however, is the open back which can be tied to create a keyhole cut-out or left completely open for a truly customized fit.

    Promising review: "I go to OrangeTheory and need workout clothes that can keep up with the intensity but still give that breathable feature. This shirt is perfect! It’s made with a lightweight stretchy material and the open back feature adds a little flirty flare." —Karrisa Chabalie

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (available in sizes S—XL and 25 colors).

    6. A yoga tank with built-in shelf bra

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This top features a comfortable, flowy fit to keep you cool while you sweat and a low-impact support sports bra which is made with a breathable mesh lining and has removable pads. It also has a racerback design and is made with a moisture-wicking fabric. Grab this in women's sizes S-XXL.

    Promising review: "This is one of the most comfortable tops that I own. I also love that I don't have bra straps showing because it actually supports the way I need it to, so I don't need the extra layer." —Ann Mather

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes S—XXL and 19 colors).

    7. A roomy active tank by Champion

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Made from a quick-dry and moisture-wicking stretch fabric infused with UV protection.

    Promising reviews: "I've purchased two of these tops because they are so comfortable for workouts. They are a little longer so it provides a little more coverage." —Amazon customer

    "The tank is lightweight, and the fabric is soft and comfortable. I ordered an XL and it fits perfectly. It is not tight or fitted, and it skims along my curves. I’m 5’10” and it is long enough to cover my back and stomach while working out. It did not ride up, and I’ll definitely be ordering a few more of these tanks." —Amazon customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.09+ (available in sizes XS—XXL and 11 colors).

    amazon.com

    Available in packs of three, these basic running tanks have a classic racerback design and relaxed fit. Many reviewers appreciate that these tops feature a longer hemline for great coverage, even on taller and wider frames.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these tanks! The colors are very nice, they wash up perfectly and the fit is absolutely perfect!!! It is so difficult to find any kind of top that is long enough for a heavier person to wear because the new look is showing your belly with shirts that are way too short for someone like me. I'm 5'7" and much heavier than I like to admit and these reach my hips without pulling on them. And the other wonderful thing about the fit is that they don't ride up as I move around. I had purchased two different sets in different colors and I think I'll be back for more. I highly recommend these for everyone!!!" —Bogie

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS—3XL and 15 sets).

    9. A four-way stretch, quick-drying V-neck

    amazon.com

    Made by Under Armour, this V-neck T-shirt is constructed from the brand's signature four-way stretch tech fabric that dries quickly and wicks away sweat.

    Promising review: "I wear this shirt for active sports and running, and it is one of my new favorites. I prefer V-necks since they are more comfortable for movement. This one is true to size and the fit allows ease of movement without looking shapeless or boxy. The fabric washes and dries well without shrinkage. I will be looking for other colors in this style!" —Georgia

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in sizes XS—XXL and a variety of colors).

    10. A compressive racerback tank

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Featuring a supportive and compressive fit, this sports tank is lightweight and seamless. There is also a built-in shelf bra with removable padding for low-impact support.

    Promising review: "I’m usually very picky with my workout tops. I love this one! It has removable padding (I took mine out) and fits perfectly, even with a sports bra. I have a size 34DDD bust and the medium fits so well! Even with no bra on, it compresses the girls pretty well for lighter activity or lounging." —Chels

    Get it from Amazon for $28+ (available in sizes XXS—XL and 33 colors).

    11. A breathable long-sleeved cropped top

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This seamless crop top is made from a compressive and moisture-wicking tech fabric that has breathable ventilation dots placed on high-sweat areas like under the bust and beneath the underarms.

    Promising review: "After reading several reviews and looking at the pictures of the fit, I decided to get one of these tops. I think they are stylish and cute, but more importantly, if you are doing HIIT type workouts where any type of burpees or planks are involved, a fitted top like this is functional, because it means your T-shirt or tank top doesn't come flying up around your shoulders, or otherwise shift around unnecessarily while lifting weights. I absolutely HATE that, and realized a top like this would solve that problem. I got a size M, which is what I wear in sports bras, and it fit perfectly: snug, arm length good, not too short or long. The material is nice and thick, not see-through, and the construction at the seams is good." —S.K. Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in XS—XL and 36 colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.