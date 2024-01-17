Skip To Content
    Psst: Your Favorite Pricey Outdoor Gear Is Secretly On Sale Right Now

    Stock up now all your camping, hiking and outdoor goods from Patagonia, REI, L.L. Bean, and more.

    Tessa Flores
    by Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    Lovers of the great outdoors will already know how notoriously expensive, though essential, outside gear can be. Whether if it’s a pair of waterproof hiking boots, weather-resilient tents or snowproof apparel, these items add up, which gives you all the more reason to stock up now at some of the best-known outdoor retailers that are currently having a slew of impressive winter sales.

    Below is a bit more about the sale, dates, and offerings from brands like REI, Patagonia and others. And if you’re curious about the goods that we’re most excited to see at a discount, you can see our fully stocked list after.

    REI is currently offering up to 50% off, including deals on outdoor footwear, watersport essentials, camping gear and running must-haves. We don’t know for how long this sale is running.

    Through Jan. 29, Patagonia has discounts up to 40% off on select cold weather clothing, outdoor backpacks and gear and much more.

    For an unspecified time, L.L. Bean’s biggest sale of the year includes up to 50% off on everything from outerwear to footwear to base layers. The site is also featuring a rotating selection of markdowns that change daily.

    At Backcountry’s winter sale, which is running for an undisclosed amount of time, shoppers can choose from a huge selection of snow gear, camping essentials, outerwear and footwear all for up to 40% off. Their clearance bin also includes items that are up to 60% off.

    Backcountry

    1. Women's hiking and climbing pants (up to 51% off)

    Backcountry

    Made from a durable cotton canvas material, these multi-pocketed trail pants move freely for all your hiking, climbing and other outdoor adventures, and even feature a double-layer of fabric at the knees for reinforced wear.

    Promising review: "I don't climb but I have five pairs of these pants so it's easy to say I love them. I use them when I bike, hike, and travel. Sometimes I wear them to shop. I like the pull-on style, including the soft waistband. I especially like the zip pocket for my ID and credit card, and the little loop that I use for my sunglasses (I don't know what it actually was made for). I'll buy another when new colors come out." —Lisa K

    Get them from Backcountry for $62.26 (originally $88.95; available in sizes XS—XL and six colors though not all colors are on sale).

    2. A long-distance running and hydration pack (35% off)

    Backcountry

    Great for keeping essentials handy and staying hydrated on long bike rides or runs, this lightweight pack vest by Osprey is made from a moisture-wicking and water-resistant nylon and is fully adjustable for a secure and bounce-free fit. It includes a one-and-half-liter water reservoir with a hose port for drinking as well as designated attachments to store trekking poles.

    Get it from Backcountry for $77.97 (originally $119.95; available in two colors).

    3. A Solo Stove portable fire pit (55% off)

    Backcountry

    This portable pit by the buzzy Solo Stove brand burns wood to create a fully functioning and less-smokey fire for things like s'mores, backyard gatherings and other fireside needs. It's made from a ceramic-coated stainless steel to withstand heat and general wear-and-tear.

    Get it from Backcountry for $427.50 (originally $949.99; available in two colors).

    4. A men's brushed base layer (40% off)

    Backcountry

    This popular base layer by Stoic is soft and stretchy for a movement-friendly wear that claims to offer "next-to-skin comfort and breathability."

    Get it from Backcountry for $29.40 (originally $49; available in sizes S–XXL and two colors).

    L.L. Bean

    5. A men's insulated shirt jacket (29% off)

    L.L Bean

    This L.L. Bean-exclusive outerwear combines the insulated warmth of a lightweight jacket, the feel of a shirt, and the all-weather protection of a rain shell.

    Promising review: "Love the jacket. Takes me from the office to the country in style. Works great as a under layer in colder weather. Very comfortable for driving also. It has an adjustable pull cord to help with wind and tapper the look." —BobbyT

    Get it from L.L. Bean for $69.99 (originally $99.99; available in sizes S–XXL, regular or tall, and three colors).

    6. A pair of classic insulated hiking boots (31% off)

    L.L. Bean

    Designed for all-weather hiking, these rugged and waterproof boots are insulated for warmth and feature a thickly cushioned dual-density EVA insole for comfort and support, plus a rubber outer-sole that provides reliable traction on a variety of terrains.

    Promising review: "I’m very happy with these boots. They were very comfortable right out of the box. Water beads up on the surface and they are warm enough for a cold winter’s hike. The soles grip well on snow and wet rocks, and tend not to hold dirt/mud in the treads. No complaints." —Ranman

    Get them from L.L. Bean for $109 (originally $159; available in men's sizes 7–14).

    7. A women's knit pullover (26% off)

    L.L. Bean, L.L Bean

    This all-season pullover cools when it's warm and warms when it's cold thanks to a moisture-wicking fabric that's also infused with UPF 50+ sun protection.

    Promising review: "I was going skiing for the first time in Colorado and needed a mid layer — this fit the bill. It’s lightweight but warmer than it looks, fits true to size without being too boxy or fitted so it fit well over a base layer and under my ski jacket. May purchase in more colors. I’m 5’8, 150lbs and a medium fit perfectly." —Epuddico

    Get it from L.L. Bean for $54.99+ (originally $74.99; available in sizes XS—XL and nine colors, three of which are on sale).

    8. A pair of men's multi-sport pants (21% off)

    L.L. Bean

    Be it for trail running, hiking or camping, these four-way-stretch sport pants exclusively from L.L. Bean can be an outdoor clothing essential. They feature a comfortable elastic waist and a quick-dry performance and are also UPF 50+ sun-protected.

    Promising review: "We bought these pants for our son again for his birthday a few days ago, after he dropped a big hint that the pair we bought him last year were his favorite pants! He wears them 3–4 days/week. Now he has two pairs. He loves the medium gray/granite color and now the smoky navy/slate color. He says they travel well and wash. Perfect for a pilot who flies for a living." —Gramma Leigh

    Get them from L.L. Bean for $54.99+ (originally $69.95; available in sizes S–XXXL, four inseam options, and nine colors, three of which are on sale).

    9. A pair of women's quilted insulated boots (22% off)

    L.L. Bean

    Made from a quilted nylon exterior and a moisture-wicking fleece lining, these insulated snow boots keep feet warm and dry. There's also a contoured dual-density insole for a comfortable wear that lasts all day.

    Promising review: "Love the boots. They were lightweight and very warm. I was afraid that they would not be comfortable after wearing for a day but they passed the test. Very pleased with my purchase. They are somewhat narrow in the heel but perhaps that helps them from sliding once they are on. Still, very comfortable." —Carolyn

    Get it from L.L. Bean for $109.00 (originally $139; available in sizes 6–11 and nine colors).

    REI

    10. A Gore-Tex 15-degree sleeping bag (up to 25% off)

    Sleeping bag in Veridian
    REI

    Made with a highly water-resistant shell and high-performing goose down insulation, this alpine sleeping bag can keep you warm even when temperatures plummet to 15 degrees. The mummy cut, which comes in three different length options, fits close to the body for even greater warming capability and a five-star-rating ensures that this is a camping essential worth snagging now.

    Promising review: "Very comfortable and lofty. I bought this to replace an old Mountain Hardwear sleeping bag and I was blown away when I first got in this bag. It feels very spacious and the loftiness makes you feel like you’re surrounded by pillows. Comes with a compression sack and storage sack. Zipper handle glows in the dark. Neck baffle works well. It packs down relatively small and is lightweight considering the fill and temperature rating The GORE-TEX helps block the wind when sleeping in a hammock. 10/10 would definitely purchase again." —John Somerall

    Get it from REI for $287.93+ (originally $385; available in three sizes). 

    11. An easy-pitch Futurelight tent by The North Face (30% off)

    Tent in yellow
    Rei

    This is your last chance to grab this soon-to-be-discontinued Futurelight tent by The North Face that provides waterproof shelter for up to three people. The X-tent design means that this is a cinch to pitch and the carbon fiber poles promise strength without being too heavy to carry.

    Promising review: "I got this to test this tent out a couple of weeks ago in the Yellowstone backcountry and so far am very happy. I purchased this tent looking for a winter shelter for camping in temps from 0–30 (or so) degrees F. I was so impressed with my Futurelight Jacket that I had to give this tent a try. I think the person who reviewed this tent last thought that it is a summer backpacking or car camping tent, which it is not. This is a great, lightweight winter shelter. I had zero issues with condensation even when temps dipped to about 17 degrees F. I had the roof vents open all night and the vent into the vestibule open as well." —The Last Lebowski

    Get it from REI for $629.93 (originally $900). 

    12. A soft-sided pack-away bin (up to 30% off)

    Bin in stone blue
    REI

    A top-rated REI exclusive, this pack-away bin comes in two sizes (140 liters and 100 liters) and is made with reinforced, water-repelling sides to seamlessly organize and transport all your camping and outdoor gear. Then, when the trip is over, the bin fully collapses for space-conscious storage.

    Promising review: "A very handy way to stay organized for family car camping trips. It's now much easier for us to pack, load, unload, and unpack using this pack away bin. We use it to keep all of our sleep system items — single sleeping pad, pillows, sleeping bags, quilts, and blankets. We even have enough room to throw some lights and a hammock. By packing it all in the bin it's easy for us to make sure we are not forgetting anything because it's right in front of you. Then we zip up the bin and utilize the numerous exterior handles to load it into our Thule motion roof cargo box. It fits perfectly in the middle section of the cargo box. So much easier than loading those items piecemeal as a tetris puzzle up in the roof box. Unloading it is just as easy. And then we just carry it into the tent and unload it inside the tent in one single trip to the car. Easy peasy. It makes setting up and breaking camp much easier with a toddler. I can also see myself using this on hunting and fishing trips too." —Olympic Mans

    Get it from REI for $75.93+ (originally $109; available in two sizes).

    13. An Arc'teryx water- and wind-repelling woman's hoodie (30% off)

    Rei, REI

    The packable and all-weather Arc'teryx hoodie is made from a Gore-Tex Infinium fabric, which has a four-way mechanical stretch and reliable windproof performance. Lined with a breathable thermal layer for moisture-regulation and comfort, you can grab this coveted piece of outerwear in women's sizes XXS-L and three colors.

    Promising review: "Bought this a month ago and didn't regret it. Color is much better than what it looks like online and the shape fits nicely. Highly recommend." —Bobblehead123

    Get it from REI for $279.93 (originally $400; available in sizes XXS—L; three sizes).

    14. A pair of waterproof men's hiking boots (30% off)

    REI

    Securely trek across snowy, wet or rocky terrain with these winter-specific boots by Salomon that, thanks to a unique insulation system, keep feet warm and dry but never clumsy.

    Promising review: "Nice looking boots, and fit my quite wide feet nicely. The loop at the back helps pull them on, but is a bit bigger than ideal. They are indeed fairly warm, but I haven't yet got to test properly their waterproofness - and importantly, whether they remain waterproof after a few months." —TonyH

    Get them from REI for $125.93 (originally $180; available in sizes 8–13).

    Patagonia

    15. A women's down parka (40% off)

    Patagonia

    This down parka is fully insulated, including the removable three-panel hood, and has a flattering contoured fit. The design also features two welted hand warmer pockets to keep your extremities nice and toasty.

    Promising review: "It's the perfect jacket for a Midwest winter! It's super warm and comfy. The color is amazing as well, get so many compliments on this jacket." —Smitha

    Get them from Patagonia for $208.99 (originally $349; available in sizes XS–XXL and five colors, four of which are on sale).

    16. A men's reversible insulated down vest (40% off)

    Patagonia

    All five color combinations of this fleece-lined and insulated down vest are on sale. Combining warmth and functionality, the vest is fully reversible, multi-pocketed and available in men's sizes XXS-XXL.

    Promising review: "It's hard to describe how great this vest is. It's perfect for these chilly Ohio walks with the brutal wind chill. I LOVE LOVE LOVE this vest!" —Christopher

    Get them from Patagonia for $136.99+ (originally $229; available in sizes XXS—XXL and six colors).

    17. A men's fleece snap pullover (40% off)

    Patagonia

    A Patagonia bestseller, this snap pullover is made from the brand's signature famous fleece that's double-sided, heat-trapping and quick-drying.

    Promising review: "I love this fleece so much. It is very warm and simultaneously light and breathable. It's common for warm layers to be heavy or feel a little suffocating but that is not at all the case with this fleece. Great for hiking or just casual wear." —Terry

    Get them from Patagonia for $88.99+ (originally $149; available in sizes XXS—XXL and four colors).

    18. A 30-liter daypack (41% off)

    Patagonia

    Part of Patagonia's exclusive daypack line, this 30-liter-capacity bag (also available in a 26-liter size) features tech-friendly compartments, like a removable padded laptop sleeve, and a hydration hanger. There's even a designated bike light clip for dark commutes. Grab this in five colors, three of which are on sale.

    Promising review: "I am a farmer, farming educator, naturalist, and writer. I spend 8–10 hours outside in the field every day. I needed a day bag that I can fit my life in and still navigate tight spots, throw in the back seer of my truck and count on to keep it all safe and protected. The refugio 30l fits the bill. This product holds my laptop (in a removable padded pouch), field guides, journal, and all the other documents I may need for the day. In a separate compartment I can stow a hoody or rain jacket and some tools. Its also big enough to pack for weekend road trip but not so big its bulky and cumbersome. I have only had it for a couple weeks but it has met all my expectations and more." —Patrick

    Get them from Patagonia for $76.99+ (originally $129; available in five colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.