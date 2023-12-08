Skip To Content
    Men Did The Unthinkable And Shared What They Actually Want For The Holidays

    Apparently you can’t go wrong with a meat smoker, card games, or beer.

    by Tessa Flores

    It may be just my experience, but whenever I ask the men in my life what gifts they want for the holidays, I’m typically met with a shrug and the ever-popular, “I don’t know.” It’s only after a hefty amount of cajoling and recollection work on my end that I’m able to come up with a list of possibilities. If you’re faced with a similar challenge, I may be able to offer some assistance.

    Jack Black beard oil, a pair of 574 New Balance sneakers, the new reissue of Steely Dan’s “Aja,” and a Makita job site coffee maker.
    SEPHORA, NEW BALANCE, AMAZON, VINYL JUNKIES

    In the name of journalism, along with a touch of curiosity, I asked men (and some of their gift-givers) what they actually want for the holidays, as well as what were winning presents from previous years that have continued to be a memorable favorite.

    Of course, all men have different tastes, hobbies and wants, so I also took to the pages of Reddit, HuffPost Facebook groups, and our newsroom to create a well-rounded selection of goods that may be just what you need for some gift-giving inspiration.

    Keep reading to find things like personalized celebrity video messages, durable clothing and job site essentials that are functional, but also just plain cool.

    1. A Makita job site coffee maker

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Brandon Jenkins, a professional muralist who frequently paints outdoors, said he really wants this job site coffee maker by Makita, a power tool brand that he touts as "one of the best." It's powered by the same rechargeable batteries that operate your favorite Makita power tools and brews up to three cups of coffee at once, without the need for single-use paper filters.

    "It's something that's not only functional but really cool and it can save money in the long run because I wouldn't have to run to a coffee shop while on a job site," Jenkins said.

    Promising review: "Bought this for my husband to take hunting and he loves it. Says it makes great coffee. He makes two cups per 5.0Ah LXT battery." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $154 (available in two colors).

    2. A lightweight insulated rain jacket

    Dick's Spoirting Good, Carhatt

    According to Jenkins, Carhartt's line of Rain Defender jackets are great for anyone who works outside in the elements or spends a lot of time outdoors. If he could, he would ask for one in every version, ranging from heavily insulated jackets to lightweight hooded windbreakers. "They are just really functional and great quality," he said.

    This particular rain jacket is moderately insulated for partly cold conditions and features a water-repellent coating that will keep your guy completely dry in rain or snow. The relaxed and non-bulky fit means it's easy to move in.

    Promising review from Carhatt: "Excellent Jacket! True to size (3XL) plenty of room for underlaying garments. Good for light to medium heavy steady rain. Kept gust of wind at bay and freedom of movement was superb." —Jorge F.

    Get it from Carhatt for $99.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and six colors) or Dick's Sporting Goods for $99.99 (available in sizes S–2XLT and three colors).

    3. A splurge-worthy camera drone

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Another gift request from Jenkins: a camera drone, which he said would be great for capturing large outdoor shots of artwork or cityscapes. According to some knowledgeable users on Reddit, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is a great beginner-friendly option that's worth the price and suitable for a number of needs. This agile drone features multi-directional obstacle sensing to help avoid crashing, is ultra-compact for travel and has a variety of film and photo-capturing capturing abilities for shots that are clear, vivid and professional-looking.

    Promising review: "I got this on sale during Prime Day and absolutely love it! I’ve owned a lot of other DJI drones and this is by far my favorite. So small, light and portable, yet has all the features of a higher end drone. And the remote with the built in viewer is outstanding. So much more convenient than having to mess with your phone. Five stars all day every day." —Dewayne P.

    Get it from Amazon for $759 (also available without a remote).

    4. A personalized celebrity message from Cameo

    Cameo offers messages from a variety of celebrities
    Cameo

    Cameo.com is a website offering short personalized video messages from well-known celebrities. Buying one is a winning gift, according to Monika Porch, a reader of the HuffPost Women Facebook page.

    "My dad is a massive fan of the show M*A*S*H," she explained. "He just rewatches over and over again. I got him a Cameo from Jamie Farr and he was over the moon. I revealed I had been debating between Jamie and Loretta Swit and he asked if I could get him a Cameo from her as well. Both actors were very kind and Jamie even showed off some of his M*A*S*H memorabilia and now my dad has the biggest street cred in his retirement community and shows it off constantly to people."

    Book a message on Cameo. Prices start at $2. 

    5. A pair of universal Glasvin wine glasses

    Food52

    HuffPost Shopping managing editor Emily Ruane’s husband, Chris Grosso, recently picked up one of these Glasvin wine glasses and wants to add a few more to his stash. “They’re as close to the feel of Zalto — some of the best wineglasses in the world — but for half the price,” he said.

    Having handled one at home recently, Ruane said, she can vouch for the fact that the glass is astonishingly light and thin-rimmed, and yet somehow didn't shatter when she accidentally knocked it into the sink while doing the dishes.

    The hand-blown glasses are created from lead-free crystal and promise to complement any and all vintages.

    Promising review: "Who knew a glass could make such a difference? The wine tastes more alive in these Glasvin glasses. They're not just good looking, they're sturdy and well-made. And the handblown craftsmanship? Top drawer. Wine nights just got a major upgrade." —Susan F.

    Get it from Food52 for $50+ (available in four sets, including stemless).

    6. A Santoku cleaver-knife

    Williams-Sonoma

    Grosso would also be happy to receive this 7-inch hollow-ground santoku knife from Shun. “This is a really good multifunctional knife for chopping vegetables and carving meat,” he said. “[It’s] highly functional and very stylish.” Made in Japan, this knife-cleaver hybrid has a sturdy handle made from a wood-resin composite material and a sharply tapered blade that’s layered with 34 ultra-thin sheets of stainless steel.

    Promising review: "Wow, what a knife. Cuts through vegetables with the greatest of ease, and it's a snap to restore that razor-sharp edge if necessary. The knife is well-balanced and the handle has just the right amount of weight and "heft" for comfortable cutting. Versatile, beautiful. For the price, it's the best knife in my kitchen arsenal. Highly recommend." —St. Louie

    Get it from Williams-Sonoma for $99.95+ (available in three sizes and two styles).

    7. A portable commercial-grade pizza oven from Gozney

    Gozney

    Of this popular and relatively affordable pizza oven (it's currently marked down $100), Grosso says that “making pizza is fine, but I want this for what it does to steaks. [It has] the ability to give a steakhouse-like sear to your meat.” Gozney’s insulated Roccbox has a stone floor and a “rolling” propane-powered flame that mimics that of a wood-burning oven, with internal temperatures reaching up to 950 degrees. Thanks to the foldable legs and built-in thermometer, it can be ready for action in a matter of minutes. It comes with a professional-grade pizza peel valued at $85.

    Promising review: "The oven gets up to temperature in 10–15 minutes and then cooks fantastic pizzas in 60 seconds. What more could you want! I wholeheartedly recommend buying a Roccbox." —Simon

    Get it from Gozney for $399 (available in four colors).

    8. A smart drink fridge that doubles as a bar cart

    Rocco

    Grosso spotted this stylish wine fridge when it launched earlier in the month and noticed its unique styling and smart design. It’s equipped with reversible racks that can be re-arranged to accommodate bottles and beverages of all shapes and sizes, and temperature zones powered by the same compression technology that’s found in Sub Zero refrigerators. The triple-thick reeded glass door is both attractive and functional, providing added insulation and diffusing any incoming light, protecting the contents of bottles.

    “I like that they seem to have engineered it so that it doesn't rattle the way most wine fridges do, and it looks nice enough to blend in with your dining room decor,” he said. “If you’re going to serve wine, you might as well serve it at the right temperature.”

    The appliance also promises to run quietly, something that’s hard to find in a cheaper model. “Lesser fridges can be extremely noisy, which is something you definitely don't want in an area where you’re hanging out,” Grosso said.

    Get it from Rocco for $1,195 (available in three colors).

    9. An electric meat smoker

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Melanie Gray, a member of the HuffPost's Parents Facebook page, said her husband wants a smoker. We found this well-rated option with a spacious vertical interior that can accommodate up to three chickens, two turkeys, three pork butts and three rib racks all at once. It's fully electric for easy operation and has an analog temperature dial to precisely set your desired temperature control, along with a pull-out wood chip tray for infusing meat with a delicious smokey flavor.

    Promising reviews: "Truth be told I bought this to long rest brisket. This works extremely well to set your brisket in around 160 degrees and let it sit for hours. Since the though I have smoked some pretty awesome cheese in it. My only complaint is the coupling for the electrical dial insert. It seems to be a tad loose so I had to prop up the power cord so it wouldn’t dangle. I would recommended setting your temp and watching it well befor you place your long rest items. This will insure you are dialed in and it doesn’t wiggle loose. I still love this electric smoker and makes a good companion to my pellet smoker." —Rexxor

    Get it from Amazon for $218.76+ (available in two styles).

    10. A highly rated 3D printer

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    We found this impressively rated 3D printer from Amazon; it's an item also inspired by Gray's husband's wish list. The brand claims it takes just two hours to assemble, has the ability to resume a printing job even after an interruption and features an updated extruder component that's less likely to clog.

    Promising review: "Like many others purchasing this printer, I was a complete newbie. I was so intimidated by the prospect but we finally decided to pull the trigger. And can I just say, if you are like us and a little hesitant, DO IT. It does take a bit of tinkering to get it printing but once you get the basics, the rest come naturally. Building the printer, EASY, so don’t worry about that. There are great videos and I would recommend watching one as there are a few specifics to take note of but such an easy process. And I would honestly recommend getting a print surface (bed) because my PEI Bed had made printing A BREEZE! This is a great printer just do yourself a favor and research everything with it before just trying to set it up and print!" —Penny N

    Get it from Amazon for $230.

    11. A craft beer advent calendar

    the calendar
    Give The Beer

    My father, Eliazar Flores, is a big beer lover and says a hoppy brew is always a welcome addition to his gift list. In the past I've gifted him an assortment of craft beers, similar to this 12-day advent calendar by Give Them Beer. It features a top-rated selection of beers that range from rich stouts to bitter IPAs sourced from microbreweries from across the country.

    Get it from Give The Beer for $85.

    12. A pair of durable, work-ready overalls

    amazon.com

    This is the second year in a row that my dad has asked for another pair of these trusty relaxed-fit overalls by Carhartt, his uniform of choice for outdoor gardening and landscape work.

    "I like how durable they are and that I don't have to wear a belt with them like I do with regular pants," he said, adding that they fit perfectly around his waist.

    Made from a heavy duck cotton, these overalls feature elastic suspenders and tons of pockets and are less likely to wear at the knees thanks to a double layer of fabric. They are available in four colors and 22 sizes, including longer length options.

    Promising review: "I was worried about how wide the legs are. But they’re good. I roll mine up two cuffs and they look great. 28 inseam fits like 30. And 34 waist fits like 36. They fit loose but good. The buckles on straps are difficult to get used to. But muscle memory kicks in in a couple of wears. Very sturdy well made and tough. (I climbed a tree no snags) love them. They are heavier than what I expected. But still ok to wear with casual outfits." —Keley & Hugo

    Get them from Amazon for $70.50+ (available in sizes 28W x 32L–54W x 34L and four colors).

    13. A helpful robot vacuum

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of robot
    amazon.com

    Noah Michelson, head of HuffPost Personal, hasn't been this excited about a gift in a while. He recently gave himself this Roomba vacuum by iRobot.

    This beloved automatic vacuum intelligently cleans floors using row-by-row navigation, and with the accompanying smart app, users can schedule cleanings and pair up with other smart home systems for a voice-command operation. Even tight corners and baseboard crevices are no match for the multi-surface brushes and powerful suction promised by this helpful household friend.

    Promising review: "It’s so wonderful to have the level of cleaning that this item does. It goes under my bed and gets all the cat hair and is not afraid to sweep around the kitty box. It’s perfect easy to program. Easy to use." —C. Lauer

    Get it from Amazon for $299.

    14. A classic game with a grownup twist

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Game night advocates may appreciate this adult version of Telestrations, a gift Michelson said he recently purchased for a friend. "It's so fun and stupid in the best way possible," he said.

    An interactive game that relies on miscommunication, poorly drawn sketches and hilarious guesses, Telestrations After Dark promises to be endlessly entertaining and perfectly crass.

    Promising review: "This is such a fun game! We all loved playing it, and every time we played it, we laughed so hard. It's creative and engaging, simple and so much fun! Definitely recommended!!" —Mel G

    Get it from Amazon for $28.50.

    15. A classic and comfortable pair of sneakers for wide feet

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    For as long as I can remember, my father has always loved these exact 574s from New Balance, a shoe that he frequently requests as a gift for holidays and birthdays. He said he likes that they are good for the gym, work or everyday wear and they also remind him of when he was in high school during the '80s. They feature an ultra comfortable soft foam midsole, come in a wide range of color options and, according to my dad, are one of the only tennis shoes that work with his short, wide feet.

    Promising review: "Was attracted to the 574 model because of how casual yet retro it looks. I believe it is the ultimate gym and casual shoe to wear! The large toe box allows for your toes to comfortable without being squished and the colors of this model go with anything you may want to wear." —Georgina

    Get them from Amazon for $83.96+ (available in sizes 4–18X-Wide and 15 colors).

    16. A vitamin-rich beard oil

    Photo of beard oil
    Sephora

    If you're looking to gift a proud beard-owner in your life, this beard oil by Jack Black would make the perfect stocking stuffer, according to my dad. This nourishing formula contains a blend of vitamin E and Kalahari melon oil to tame coarse beard strands and hydrate skin.

    Promising review: "I bought this for my boyfriend a couple of years ago as a gift and he has since replaced it 12 times. This is seriously SO GOOD. It it super hydrating and his beard has never looked better. He is Nigerian with 4B hair for reference, so his beard is quite thick and curly. This creates such nice shine on his beard and keeps his facial hair gorgeous and healthy." —Aleroonie

    Get it from Sephora, Target, or Ulta for $28

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.