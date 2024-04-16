BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    6 Joggers So Comfortable They’ll Become Your New "Everyday" Pants

    These perfect everyday pants should really be added to your wardrobe.

    Tessa Flores
    by Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    It seems that the hunt for the perfect pants is never-ending, but I would like to make the argument that joggers are, in fact, the ideal universal trousers that should have a place in everyone’s closet.

    Person in a casual outfit featuring cargo trousers and slide sandals, standing with one hand in pocket
    Banana Republic Factory

    Great for travel, lounging, exercise, and possibly even for more professional environments, a solid pair of joggers can really do it all. Tastefully tapered and available in an endless array of colors, materials, and fits, I was determined to find some of the most favored options out there.  

    The fruits of my labor can be found in the list ahead that includes everything from cozy fleece joggers to breezy cargos to moisture-wicking trousers essential for your next workout.

    1. Buttery-soft track sweatpants

    Person wearing pink drawstring joggers and white sneakers
    Amazon

    Featuring two functional pockets and available in a truly endless array of colors and patterns, from lime green to mauve to navy and gray, these buttery soft joggers are one of the highest-rated and most-reviewed options on Amazon. 

    Promising review: "I was just looking for a pair of sweats to wear on the plane, my only requirement was a fitted ankle (soft, not scrunched) since I'm short and trip over every other type out there. These felt thin when they came in, which was fine since temps were triple digits, but the thinness is deceptive. These pants are both cooling and warming, I don't get it. The fabric is amazingly soft, too so these moved up from travel sweats to chilling at home whenever. I will definitely be ordering a few more pairs." —C.C.

    Get them from Amazon for $14.44+ (available in sizes S–3X and 83 colors).

    2. Lyocell fabric cargo joggers

    Person wearing khaki cargo pants and black slide sandals
    Banana Republic Factory

    These breezy cargo-style joggers are suitable for everywhere from the office to the grocery store, and are made with an ultra-soft and cooling lyocell fabric and feature four functional pockets. 

    Promising review: "Not only are they stylish and can be dressed up or down, but they're very comfortable. The fabric is soft and breathable, and the elastic bands at the ankles and waist allow for a great fit." —anonymous

    Get them from Banana Republic Factory for $42.97+ (originally $70; available in sizes XXS–XXL and petite, and eight colors).

    3. Lightweight performance joggers

    Person wearing casual gray blue trousers and sneakers, standing against a pink background
    Vuori

    If that "swishy" kind of fabric that's often used in activewear is your worst nightmare, these lightweight performance joggers are nothing like that. Perfectly cropped, breathable, and weightless, they are made from a moisture-wicking fabric that still offers the kind of movement and stretch you would expect from a pair of yoga pants. 

    Promising reviews: "Fabric and comfort are unsurpassed. Deep pockets fit phones and car keys without fear of them slipping out. Absolutely love these pants." —Sylvia G.

    "The fabric and length of this jogger make it a perfect fit for my work days teaching P.E. I’m comfortable throughout the day and love that these pants work well with my active days with kids! The oregano color is beautiful as well." —Heidi K.

    Get them from Vuori for $118 (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors).

    4. High-waisted sweatpant joggers

    Person wearing a white top and Nike brown joggers with white sneakers
    Nike

    Infused with all the cozy comfort of your favorite pair of sweats, these joggers by Nike are cut from supremely soft-brushed fleece and feature a high-rise fit and wide drawstring waistband. Also, most reviewers recommend sizing down.

    Promising review: "I was actually kinda scared and nervous because I’m a girl, and I usually wear men's stuff since it's not too tight on my body like women’s clothes, but these are definitely valid. They are not tight. My lower body can breathe in them, and overall, they’re just comfortable. I highly recommend for y’all to buy it." —kimirac663292414 

    Get them from Nike for $47.97 (originally $70; available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 colors).

    5. A lightweight athletic pant

    Person wearing simple brown joggers paired with white sneakers
    Amazon

    These tapered everyday athletic pants are lightweight yet not thin, and feature a four-way stretch fabric topped with an elastic drawstring waistband for a comfortable and flexible fit.

    Promising review: "I recently purchased a few pairs of jogger pants, and I have to say, they are some of the most comfortable pants I have ever worn. As a teacher, I am constantly on the go and need clothing that is both comfortable and movable. These jogger pants fit the bill perfectly. I own three pairs now and wear them all the time. They are made of high-quality material and the fit is just right. I highly recommend these jogger pants to anyone looking for a comfortable and stylish option for everyday wear." —Allison 

    Get them from Amazon for $32.98 (available in sizes XS–3X and 14 colors).

    6. A soft fleece jogger pant

    Person in white top and gray sweatpants with a drawstring waist, standing barefoot. Only the lower half of the body is shown
    Target

    If you've never felt the buttery-soft fleece material used by Target's house brand, Stars Above, then you're missing out. It's cozy while also cooling and lightweight and the perfect fabric for loungewear. These roomy joggers have two functional pockets, a non-restrictive drawstring waistband, and three color options. Reviewers say they run true to size.

    Promising reviews: "I searched for the right outfit to wear for a long flight (9 hours) and was led to check Target, and whadayaknow?! This is the right softness and is tailored/finished enough to be worn as day wear. I tried it on in-store and do recommend it if you're looking for an easy travel outfit." —Clarity

    "These are the SOFTEST sweats I've ever felt in my life. Both the inside and outside fabric feel amazing. So cozy! They fit true to size, so size up if you want them loose." —Alex V

    Get them from Target for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–4X).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.