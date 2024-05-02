If Your Arms Are Tired From Blow Drying, This TikTok-Famous Product Will Give Them A Break

“I love hood dryers because it’s an indirect heat source, which results in less damage than, say, a styling tool or close blow dryer!” Garrington told HuffPost via email. “Plus, you can sit under it while you get other things done, like checking emails or even just scrolling.”

Additionally, models like this one from Modern Elements claim to cut down on drying time while also promoting a smoother texture to strands when compared to a standard blow dryer. This is because it uses tourmaline, a kind of drying technology that emits infrared heat and negative ions, resulting in shiny tresses. The dryer, which is fully equipped with three quiet temperature settings and a height-adjustable stand, is full-rolling, which means you can use it in any area of your home.

