    If Your Arms Are Tired From Blow Drying, This TikTok-Famous Product Will Give Them A Break

    “You can sit under it while you get other things done, like checking emails or even just scrolling,” said TikToker Seth Garrington.

    Tessa Flores
    by Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    If you’ve been anywhere online lately, it would appear that big, long-layered, and voluminous hair reminiscent of blowouts from the ’90s (think Cindy Crawford à la her Pepsi commercial days) is one of the most coveted styles. In fact, TikTok is filled with an abundance of techniques, product reviews, and styling tools to help people achieve this timeless coif.

    Three hooded dryers lined up against a rainbow pastel background
    Amazon

    There’s one item in particular that has caused quite a hair-raising stir as of late, and it’s a hands-free gadget that you’ve probably seen versions of in your local beauty salon. TikTok user and professional hair stylist Seth Garrington (who goes by the TikTok handle @simplysethh) recently debuted a gorgeous head of full, Dolly Parton-esque hair that Garrington said he managed to achieve with the Modern Elements hooded hair dryer — a portable and professional-level tool that can be used for a number of styling purposes and on all hair types.  

    “I love hood dryers because it’s an indirect heat source, which results in less damage than, say, a styling tool or close blow dryer!” Garrington told HuffPost via email. “Plus, you can sit under it while you get other things done, like checking emails or even just scrolling.”

    Additionally, models like this one from Modern Elements claim to cut down on drying time while also promoting a smoother texture to strands when compared to a standard blow dryer. This is because it uses tourmaline, a kind of drying technology that emits infrared heat and negative ions, resulting in shiny tresses. The dryer, which is fully equipped with three quiet temperature settings and a height-adjustable stand, is full-rolling, which means you can use it in any area of your home. 

    Garrington was kind enough to provide a step-by-step guide on how to achieve the hairstyle that got this dryer 2.8 million views on the app in the first place.

    @simplysethh

    i girl bossed too close to the velcro roller sun #velcrorollers #volume #blowout

    ♬ original sound - Seth
    tiktok.com
    He suggests prepping barely damp hair with a K-18 heat protectant shampoo and the foaming mousse from Black-founded haircare brand Lotta Body before wrapping hair in Velcro rollers, then enjoying a relaxing stint under a hood dryer.

    Whether you want to enhance a deep conditioning treatment, amplify an at-home dye job, set your curls or hair into an unshakable and long-lasting style or simply just dry your hair without tiring out your arms, hood dryers, like Modern Elements, can be the ultimate beauty apparatus to have on hand.

    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $129.

    The Modern Elements isn’t the only hooded dryer option out there if you’re interested in its styling potential but not the over-$100 investment. Up ahead shop a couple of highly rated dryers at a variety of price points and enjoy the bouncy and beautiful hair of your dreams.

    1. A stationary bonnet hair dryer by Conair

    A white Conair hooded dryer against a light blue background
    Amazon

    Complete with a generous-sized hood to accommodate large roller sets and a height-adjustable arm, this bonnet dryer uses 1875 watts to deliver even airflow and a uniform distribution of heat — though it's important to mention that there's no mention of tourmaline technology like the Modern Elements dryer. Users can choose between two heat and speed settings and when not in use, the dryer folds compactly for easy and space-conscious storage. 

    Get it from Target for $69.99 or Amazon for $67.99.

    2. An integrated headband hair dryer

    A person with a headband hair dryer over their hair
    Amazon

    The most economical and easy-to-store option on our list, the Granteva drying hood uses your existing hair dryer to deliver gentler, diffused heat to hair. The bonnet has an adjustable head band and strap so it works for a variety of head sizes and styling needs, while also reducing uncomfortable heat exposure to areas like the neck and ears. 

    Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in three colors).