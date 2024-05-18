“Platinum or gold set with diamonds can be cleaned frequently. Colorful gemstones are softer, and they should be treated gently and cleaned infrequently,” she said.

But be extra careful with pieces containing opals and pearls, as those should be cleaned just with polishing and not using any liquid solutions, Paasche cautioned.

“Preventative care is just as important as regular cleaning,” said Andrej Strojin, the CEO and co-founder of New England-based jewelry company Haverhill.

“Avoid getting lotions, sunscreen, perfume, and harsh household cleaners (such as bleach) on your jewelry to best maintain its’ shine,” he said.

For a more in-depth understanding of the specific material of your jewelry and how to clean it, refer to our previous coverage.