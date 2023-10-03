BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Egyptian Magic Cream Is TikTok's New Favorite All-Purpose Skin Salve

    Reviewers say this versatile $18 "miracle" balm can help treat everything from eczema to acne scars.

    Tessa Flores
    by Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    Affordable, multipurpose and effective beauty products that are flying just below the radar are one of our favorite topics to cover. We’ve seen it with heavy hitters like the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré moisturizer and Albolene cleansing balm. Now, we can add Egyptian Magic cream to the list.

    Egyptian Magic cream contains known healing ingredients like bee propolis and royal jelly.
    Amazon

    Not too far off from products like Vaseline or Aquaphor, Egyptian Magic is less of a cream in the traditional sense and more of a balm that can be used for a near-unending list of applications. It promises to address split ends, fade stubborn acne scars, hydrate lips, soothe eczema, and remove makeup in the same way you would use a cleansing balm.

    Its best-known use, especially on TikTok, is for slugging — a dermatologist-approved technique that involves applying an occlusive product as the last step in your nighttime skincare routine to lock in hydration and improve the efficacy of your other skincare products that are layered underneath.

    Many TikTokers attest to its deeply hydrating and skin-improving ability — notably, former reality TV star Lo Bosworth, who referred to Egyptian Magic as her “holy grail” and said it leaves her skin feeling “perfect” in the mornings.

    Egyptian Magic contains just six all-natural ingredients that are known to have deeply hydrating and healing properties. Its power comes from bee propolis and royal jelly — which studies have shown to promote wound healing and offer antimicrobial benefits to the skin — and the inclusion of antioxidant-rich olive oil and beeswax, which can offer lasting hydration.

    The product claims to use a proprietary formula that was created by ancient pharaohs. While this is difficult to substantiate, The New York Times reported in 2007 that beeswax and olive oil were widely used beauty ingredients in ancient Egypt.

    Outside of TikTok, other users of the stuff have said the cream has dramatically improved the appearance of keloid scars, combated skin discoloration, cured extreme dryness, and healed burns. You can read more of these testimonials below or grab a tub for yourself from any of the above retailers to see just how “magic” it really is.

    @lobosworth

    less than $100 for my nightly glazed donut skincare routine trentinoin snailmucin egyptianmagiccream

    ♬ original sound - Lo Bosworth

    Promising reviews:

    Open tub of Egyptian Magic
    Anthropologie

    From Target:

    "Really a great product. Perfect for dry sensitive skin, allergy prone and/or people that have easily irritated eye problems. Nothing irritating. Just a clean pure product. Highly recommend." —Linn

    "I have extremely dry painful eczema in the winter and this has made my skin softer in just a few applications. Lots of made for eczema creams and lotions hurt my skin and this felt great. No extra ingredients or scents. I’m so glad I decided to try this." —Katedog

    From Anthropologie:

    "I’ve used this for 18 years and I love it! I was excited to find it here in this size. We use it for everything head to toe. It’s great for everything from wrinkles to rashes." —2 Boys Mom

    "It has a very light honey scent and works best apply to wet skin right after a bath or shower. I love the texture and I love the way it feels once you put it on. I don’t know if I will use this in the morning and then put on something really nice. It is a bit oil, but I think in the best way." —ArcticAngel

    Get it from Amazon for $17, Target for $18.69, or Anthropologie for $18.