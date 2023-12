As you’re holiday shopping for loved ones (or even yourself), consider the music lover, the podcast listener, or the frequent commuter in your life and know that at least one time or another, owning a pair of noise-cancelling headphones has definitely crossed their mind. Right now, Bose, one of the best-known names in listening, is offering up their well-reviewed QuietComfort Earbuds II for 29% off — the lowest price these have been all year at Amazon.