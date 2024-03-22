Skip To Content
    This Super-Easy Kit Transformed My Patchy Eyebrows — And You Can Get It For Under $30 On Amazon

    This at-home brow lamination treatment filled in and lifted my patchy brows, and it's available on Amazon.

    Tessa Flores
    by Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    Call them feathered, spiky, laminated, or soap brows: I was desperate to try the latest iteration of the bushy eyebrow trend for a few reasons. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, laminated brows can best be described as brow hairs that lay plastered and sleek against the skin in an upward direction.

    Part of what makes this effect so appealing is that it creates the illusion of fuller brows without needing to pencil in far above or below your natural brow line, a method that can look really obvious and overdone. It essentially utilizes your own brow hairs and brow bone space to create a customized and “naturally unruly” brow while also filling in bare spots, even with sparser eyebrows. It can even create a more lifted or awake facial appearance.

    When I attempted this technique using the traditional gels, waxes and brow soaps marketed toward keeping even the most stubborn brows in place, they simply didn’t work. After a few hours, my coarse Latina-brow hairs were back in their original state: growing sadly downwards, exposing naked post-scar patches that I have long been insecure about.

    I knew that professional semi-permanent lamination sessions existed, however, when I saw this $30 at-home kit with positive reviews, I was tempted to try it ― and honestly, I’m glad I did.

    Not only did it lift the hairs and keep them there long-term, it used my existing hairs to cover a bald patch on my left eyebrow and created the same shape that I normally do when using an eyebrow pencil.

    This at-home brow lamination system works similarly to a perming treatment that you would get at a salon, except instead of curling hair, it sets brow hairs semi-permanently in your desired laminated position.

    The whole process, which took about 45 minutes, involved gluing down the brows into my upward desired shape, applying the perming solution, waiting for it to set and then finishing up with a fixative solution to help the lamination last longer. The instruction booklet was extremely thorough and clear, so I never felt unsure about the next step.

    The maker claims that this treatment can last up to eight weeks, depending on your brow hair texture. I started to notice a slight return to my original downward growth at around the three-week mark; however, if you have finer eyebrow hairs, you might be able to make it longer. Another great thing about this kit is there is enough product to last several treatments, so you can always repeat the process as needed as long as your brows are not brittle or in poor condition.

    One thing I did find helpful was waiting for a day to get them wet, like you would with a regular perm treatment. I think this allowed the product to set better and helped the effect last longer. I also conditioned my brow hairs regularly with a facial oil to make sure they were in the best possible state of health.

    Another important note is that although the kit claims to be plant-based, there are still some active ingredients might cause potential irritation, so you might want to conduct a patch test prior to use. The company also recommends applying Vaseline on the skin around your eyebrows in order to protect it from the solution.

    If you have stubborn coarse brows that won’t stay up or finer, thinner brows that you want to make appear fuller, this at-home kit might be worth a try.

    Promising reviews:

    "I’m in love with this brow lamination kit. I love the convenience of the packets, and how simple it is to apply the products. The guide helps a lot and makes it so simple to follow step by step. It’s been such a money saver doing my own DIY brow lamination at home and I’m able to go around eight weeks before having to laminate my brows again. I make sure to apply castor oil on my brows every night to keep my brows hydrated and that has helped the lamination last." —Vee

    "I'm a lash and makeup artist based in Atlanta. I tried this as a new product on myself and a few of my brow clients. The kit worked amazing and turned out better than I expected. I was nervous about the product being too strong not only for myself but my clients and my results have been better than any other product I’ve tried. I will be buying this product again!" —Necey

    "So this is purely based on initial application and results. I've been wanted to laminate my fairly sparse eyebrows for awhile. Each hair is precious in my world. So after years of brow waxes and brow gels, here we are...and I love them. It takes a lot of work to be a low maintenance girly. Instructions are easy to follow and for the price I'd get it again. We'll see how they'll hold up. Be cautious to my sensitive skin girlies. We are PERMING your brows. So your skin underneath will feel like it burns a little. Be sure to lather your eyebrows with balm afterward and during (as per the instructions) to abate it." —Monique

    "The product instructions were easy to follow, and demonstration videos are also another good resource before you do it for the first time. I used the glue method for my first try and so far am loving the results! I have sensitive skin but no adverse reactions BUT I did put some Vaseline around my brows (tip I saw somewhere). Overall, super pleased with my at-home results for less $$$ and saving time." —SF

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two styles).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.