"The Early Days Were Marked By Determination, Hustle And Community Support": 3 Black Female Entrepreneurs Share How They Kickstarted Their Businesses

Why they got started, what keeps them going, and what they learned along the way.

by TD Canada

Ready to get inspired? We've got the lowdown on three trailblazing Black women who started their own businesses from scratch.

Getty Images

These women aren't just entrepreneurs; they're visionaries and all-around game-changers. Let's say hi and learn about how (and why) they did it!

Meet Adeola Fatuga, who opened her hair salon HommeSpaFemme to "celebrate black hair, beauty, and culture."

Woman in a white sweater and jeans with arms crossed wearing a wide-brimmed hat, outdoors
HommeSpaFemme

Adeola decided to get into the salon game after noticing a lack of haircare services tailored to the diverse needs of her local Black community. "I sought to create a space where clients could feel welcomed, understood, and empowered, fostering a sense of community and cultural identity," she told us.

From locs to braids and extensions, today HommeSpaFemme is KILLING it. Adeola even revealed they've done braids for a secret celeb performer who then put them front row at their concert 🤫.

Getty Images

But it wasn't always easy, especially in the beginning.

"The early days were marked by determination, hustle, and community support," she explained.

Getty Images

She and her husband tapped into their personal savings for the initial setup, and also leaned on their local community as well. "Navigating bureaucratic processes and marketing," she revealed, proved to be some of their biggest challenges. 

But driven by their passion for their community, they kept it pumping! With lots of learnings over the years, we asked if there was anything she wished she knew before becoming a business owner:

"I wish I had known the significance of setting and maintaining boundaries around self-care and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Placing your all in your business is important but being present for yourself and loved ones is priceless."

Self-care and healthy work-life balance — write that down future entrepreneurs!

Getty Images

Thanks Adeola! Check out HommeSpaFemme here. 

Next up, meet Rose Senior! She recently opened The Respite Club, a super fun and sensory-friendly play centre for disabled, neurodivergent, and exceptional kids.

Woman posing with hand on hip, smiling, standing by balloons and a sign for The Respite Club. She wears a blazer and jeans
Rose Senior

While raising her two autistic sons, Rose noticed the isolation and lack of inclusive play spaces for them. So what did Rose do? She made one!

Two smiling children posing closely for a portrait
Rose Senior

Her dream came to life with The Respite Club, which is a community space not only for kids to thrive, but for their adults and caregivers too. It's all about "community support," she told us.

Sign of &quot;The Respite Club&quot; with a stylized heart in a clear, backlit display
Rose Senior

Big dreams have big hills to climb, and making her way to the finish line took a lot of work.

Getty Images

She immersed herself in parent and caregiver support groups, visited play centres, and participated in entrepreneurship seminars. But that's not all! She also spent time conducting a research survey, gathering insights from caregivers of individuals with support needs, which "shaped the foundation of the business," she told us. 

Navigating rejection was something Rose said she had to face along the way, like when it took six months of persistent effort to secure a location. But she did it.

Reception desk with signage &#x27;Respite Care&#x27; in a bright office lobby
Rose Senior

Even though this took time, Rose learned that patience was key: "I wish I knew I didn't need to have everything perfectly lined up overnight. Rather than rushing, I should allow the business idea to gestate over time before investing money."

Resilience and patience ✅. Got it!

Getty Images

Thanks Rose! You can check out The Respite Club here. 

Last but not least, meet Taisha Freeman! She's the CEO and founder of Fashion Forward Designer Incubator, which is a creative hub dedicated to supporting emerging Canadian designers and innovators.

Woman with long hair and white top, speech bubble graphic says &quot;Taisha Freeman CEO&quot;
@ffdesignerincubator / Via instagram.com

For Taisha, FFDI isn't just a business; it's also a piece of her soul. Sparked by her passion for creativity, it's all about pushing boundaries through mentorship programs, branding workshops, and networking opportunities.

Getty Images

"From the get-go, I sensed an incredible potential within emerging fashion talent," Taisha told us, which sent her down the path (or should we say, the runway) for starting her business. 

The early days of FFDI were marked by sold-out annual fashion shows and iconic collabs. So COVID-19 proved to be an initial challenge as community and connection had always been so central to Taisha's vision.

Getty Images

FFDI had to pivot digitally to online mentoring and business consultation calls. "This demonstrated FFDI's resilience and commitment to supporting entrepreneurs during uncertain times," Taisha told us. We totally agree! 

With big things ahead like a physical space and plans to partner with schools, Taisha told us she's learned lots along the way, especially when it comes to financial management.

Getty Images

"While creativity and passion are integral," she said, "Understanding budgeting, forecasting, and effectively navigating financial challenges is equally crucial for long-term success." Understanding budgeting, on it! Thanks, Taisha! You can check out FFDI here. 

 

So, there you have it— these three TD small business customers took their dreams, mixed in a whole lot of hustle, and created something truly powerful. Learn more about how TD helps support Black-focused organizations through the TD Ready Commitment and provide financial advice to Black-owned businesses through our Black Customer Experience team (like the three above). It's part of our commitment to a more inclusive tomorrow.