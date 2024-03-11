"The Early Days Were Marked By Determination, Hustle And Community Support": 3 Black Female Entrepreneurs Share How They Kickstarted Their Businesses

Ready to get inspired? We've got the lowdown on three trailblazing Black women who started their own businesses from scratch.
Meet Adeola Fatuga, who opened her hair salon HommeSpaFemme to "celebrate black hair, beauty, and culture."
From locs to braids and extensions, today HommeSpaFemme is KILLING it. Adeola even revealed they've done braids for a secret celeb performer who then put them front row at their concert 🤫.
"The early days were marked by determination, hustle, and community support," she explained.
But driven by their passion for their community, they kept it pumping! With lots of learnings over the years, we asked if there was anything she wished she knew before becoming a business owner:
"I wish I had known the significance of setting and maintaining boundaries around self-care and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Placing your all in your business is important but being present for yourself and loved ones is priceless."