1. Cinderella
2. The Princess and the Frog
3. Frozen
4. The Little Mermaid
5. Beauty and the Beast
6. Aladdin
7. WALL-E
8. Sleeping Beauty
9. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
10. Moana
11. Tangled
12. Alice in Wonderland
13. Up
14. Brave
15. Mulan
16. Peter Pan
17. The Incredibles
18. Inside Out
19. Hercules
20. Finding Nemo
21. Tarzan
22. Toy Story
23. Raya and the Last Dragon
24. Lilo & Stitch
25. Ratatouille
26. Monsters, Inc.
27. The Lion King
28. The Nightmare Before Christmas
29. Encanto
