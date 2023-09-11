    29 Engagement Rings Inspired By Disney Movies

    Taylor Owens
    by Taylor Owens

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Cinderella

    A silver engagement ring with a large, topaz-like gemstone in the middle and leaf-like metal details around the stone

    2. The Princess and the Frog

    a gold ring with a peridot-like gem in the center surrounded by leaf-like details with tiny diamonds on them

    3. Frozen

    A silver ring with a blue topaz-like gem in the middle with diamonds around it that form a snowflake-like shape

    4. The Little Mermaid

    A gold ring with an apatite-like gem in the center, a wave-like detail above it, and a band of tiny diamonds on either side

    5. Beauty and the Beast

    a gold ring with a braid-like band and a garnet-like gem in the center with four diamonds surrounding it

    6. Aladdin

    A gold ring with a large, sapphire-like gem in the middle surrounded by rows of tiny diamonds and tiny sapphires

    7. WALL-E

    a modern, gold ring with a circular, enclosure-type thing encasing a diamond, with several tinier diamonds all around the band

    8. Sleeping Beauty

    A gold ring with a garnet-like gem in the center and intricate details and tiny gems placed around it

    9. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

    A gold ring with a sapphire-like gem in the middle surrounded by twisting bands of ruby-like gems and smaller sapphire-like gems

    10. Moana

    a twist gold ring with an aquamarine in the center and a triangles of tiny diamonds surrounding it

    11. Tangled

    a braided, gold ring with a large, amethyst-like gem in the center and tiny gems above that

    12. Alice in Wonderland

    A gold ring with a blue topaz-like gem in the middle surrounded by a tiny diamonds in a heart shape with garnets and more tiny diamonds around the side and some tiny ruby-like gems scattered around

    13. Up

    A gold ring with an aquamarine-like gem in the center surrounded by diamonds with various smaller, colorful gems making up the band

    14. Brave

    A gold ring with a twisty, vine-like band with an emerald-like gem in the center

    15. Mulan

    a gold ring with a a ruby-like gem in the middle and diamonds surrounding that larger gem in a triangular shape

    16. Peter Pan

    a gold ring with a green apatite-like gem surrounded by wing-like accents with peridot-like gems in them

    17. The Incredibles

    18. Inside Out

    a silver ring with a pink sapphire-like gem in the middle surrounded by a blue topaz-like gem on either side with tiny diamonds all over

    19. Hercules

    a twist, rose gold ring with a large, tourmaline-like gem in the center, twisty, branch-like marks around that, and a few tinier diamonds around the band

    20. Finding Nemo

    A twisty gold ring with a topaz-like gem in the cetner surrounded by a circle of tiny diamonds and imperial topaz-like gems

    21. Tarzan

    a gold ring with leaf-like details all around and an emerald like-gem in the middle

    22. Toy Story

    A silver ring with a large purple topaz-like gem in the middle surrounded by tinier purple topaz-like gems and a few peridot-like gems

    23. Raya and the Last Dragon

    a gold ring with an emerald-like gem in the center and several twisty bands of tiny diamonds around it

    24. Lilo & Stitch

    a gold ring with leaf details all over, a blue topaz-like gem in the center, and little leaf details with blue topaz-like gems and ruby-like gems around it

    25. Ratatouille

    A gold ring with a rat in the center with garnet-like gems for eyes and two tiny diamonds on either side of its face

    26. Monsters, Inc.

    A silver ring with a sapphire-like gem in the middle surrounded by a circle of purple garnet-like gems

    27. The Lion King

    a gold, twist ring with a spessartine-like gem in the middle surrounded by tiny diamonds and several tiny diamonds and mini spessartines all over the band

    28. The Nightmare Before Christmas

    A twisty, silver ring with a dark diamond in the center

    29. Encanto

    A twisty gold ring with a blue topaz-like gem in the center surrounded by tiny diamonds, ruby-like gems, and blue topaz-like gems

    So, which ring was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

    This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools.