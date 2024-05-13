Sorry, But If You’re Old Enough To Remember Writing Song Lyrics As Facebook Posts, You Probably Need These 31 Products

1. A pair of incredibly soft Loop noise-reduction earplugs if you've become sensitive to any loud/distracting/annoying sounds entering your space (looking at you, engine-revving motorcyclists!). These flexible silicone earplugs will help you concentrate on the task at hand, whatever that may be.
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD, and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids at home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day, but holy cow, they are a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried several pairs of earplugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…the list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores to manageable and sleep-able levels without cutting off all sounds. If one of our children comes into the room, the phone rings, etc., I can still hear and remain safe. They are not noise canceling; they are noise reducing. They are so reasonably priced that I have a pair next to my bed, on my desk, and in my cars. Highly highly recommend!!!" —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in five colors).
2. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that can remove years' worth of calluses quickly and easily. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So, I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned being very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they had ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. A pack of 100+ light-dimming sheets so your digital alarm clock doesn't keep you up with its glaring numbers. Oh the irony. These magical stickers dim 50–80% of light.
Promising review: "These are simply awesome! Such a small thing can make such a big difference. At night, when I opened my eyes, I was flooded by little dots of light intruding my space from all my electronics: the TV and cable receiver, the modem, the routers, the electric blanket control switch, the microwave, the smoke alarms, cell phones, etc. And it doesn’t take much to interfere with a good night's sleep. These will mute and soften those bright lights so they don’t bother you anymore. Thanks for a great 'little size, big results' product!" —Ziapetlady
Get it from Amazon for $4.39.
4. A set of silicone Kegel weights because doing pelvic floor exercises can help you better control your bladder and have more pleasurable sex.
Read more about kegel exercises at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "Since starting, my bladder control has significantly improved. I am now able to sneeze or cough without peeing myself. Yes, that's right. I am able to hold my pee longer, which means I can actually make it to the bathroom without dribbling on myself. The best part is that just a few short weeks into the program, you will have results that you can feel. I think anyone who has ever had kids should try this out. The overall quality of my life has improved. Ditch your panty liners, stop the embarrassing dribbles, and no more mad dashes to the restroom because of a weak bladder. Even my sex life has improved; I have control of those pelvic muscles now. Just remember to wash the weights before and after each use with an antibacterial spray, and allow time to air dry before putting them away. I say air dry because if you wipe them dry with a cloth you run the risk of giving yourself a bladder infection or urinary tract infection, and those are no laughing matter. Easy to use, easy to clean, stores away quickly." —Lady Tauber
Get a set of six weights from Amazon for $49.99 (also available in a two-pack option).
5. A vegan and cruelty-free skin-tightening Sol de Janeiro body cream made with coconut and açai oil. Its caffeine-rich formula stimulates circulation to help you get smoother-looking skin.
Promising review: "I could NOT believe how quickly I saw results after starting to use this on my dear old booty. The improvement was so noticeable I've also started to use it on my thighs as well, just to see if I can tighten up any of my cellulite-y bits there, too. But my butt looks amazing!" —Sara Fauth
Get it from Amazon for $22.
6. A non-greasy CeraVe under-eye cream that contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to helps hydrate and soothe skin. If the stress of getting older has been keeping you up at night and resulting in puffiness, this may just leave you with brighter and less swollen under-eyes.
Promising review: "This has truly been a savior for my under-eye concerns. It works wonders on dark circles and puffiness, leaving my delicate eye area feeling nourished and rejuvenated. The gentle formula doesn't irritate, and I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall texture and appearance of my skin. A must-have in my skincare routine!" —Veronica Smith
Get it from Amazon for $11.50.
7. Or a rejuvenating vegan eye cream since it'll absorb quickly into the skin to start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what it says. This was immediate! I saw the softening of my wrinkles and crow's-feet. It's amazing. I will be buying this again and again." —melisa delaney
Get it from LilyAna Naturals on Amazon for $13.11+ (available in three sizes).
8. A bacteria-killing denture cleaner to remove any odors and discoloration caused by buildup. This also works on retainers, mouth guards, and Invisalign.
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG, it worked! They had a fresh taste and were clean. I wish I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $21.81.
9. A lumbar roll because your back has been screaming out for help from that rickety chair you've been sitting in. It comes with a strap, so you don't have to worry about it moving.
Promising review: "I put this around my desk chair as I work from home all day long. It takes a day or so to get used to it, and now I can't live without it (it's been a few weeks since I bought it). It helps me sit up straight and is really comfortable. You can adjust it easily, and it slips easily over any chair (my large ergonomic chair works well with this). My PT suggested this. He also takes this in his car when he drives long distances. I haven't done that yet, but I can see how easy it is to travel with. Highly recommend." —KO_ST
Get it from Amazon for $25.95+ (available in two densities).
10. A USB-powered LED light strip to light up your screen from behind so you're not squinting for your life while trying to send work emails.
Promising review: "I bought this item in an effort to improve my work-from-home efficiency. The backlighting truly does make the computer screen sharper and simultaneously easy on the eyes. It's also been great for later night gaming sessions." —Jeremey
Get it from Amazon for $9.25+ (available for monitors up to 80 inches).
11. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that may help reduce the appearance of dark spots and fine lines. Reviewers say it makes their skin glow!
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years, and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving on to K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable, but it has gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $16.79.
12. A pack of thin and discreet incontinence pads if your bladder has a mind of its own. These super-absorbent pads will help you stay dry so you can move about your day in complete comfort.
Read more about incontinence and treatment at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I use these for nighttime. They are the best ones for me so far. Regular length, they don't scrunch up, stay put, and absorb great. Plus, they are not perfumed. I have tried many other brands, and Poise is the one for me! I also use Poise Light during the day (regular length). You can't tell you have them on like the old days when wearing a period pad." —Leeloo
Get a box from Amazon for $30.73+ (available in five styles).
13. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because you haven't properly cleaned your shower in, well, ever. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached, trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, I don't remember which one) and thought, 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. On day two, I sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. On day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.32+ (available in two sizes, two scents, and in a pack of two).
14. An aromatherapy roll-on migraine stick made with a blend of essential oils to help target headaches. Rumor has it that it's easier to get through the day if you're head doesn't feel like it's being split in two.
Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Promising review: "After reading an article on BuzzFeed that touted this product, I bought one for my boyfriend, who suffers from awful, frequent headaches. It WORKS. Not only does he swear by it, he has purchased them for his Mom and several friends. FANTASTIC." —SassySarah
Read my coworker's Migrastil Migraine Stick review for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
15. Or a cold gel therapy cap — this cooling compression cap is designed to help with migraines and headaches. Just freeze it in the included freezer bag between uses to get a little relief!
Read more about how temperature therapy can help — including how applying heat during the start of a migraine can help relax tense muscles, while cold compresses can have a numbing effect, which may dull pain — at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I have suffered from migraines my entire life and I’m almost 50 years old. As soon as I put this pack on my head I instantly felt relief from the five-day barometric pressure migraine I’ve had. The soft design was really nice and I love that it covered my whole head and was easy to put on. I recommend waiting a few minutes after taking it out of the freezer because it was really cold." —T.
Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in five styles).