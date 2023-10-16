You’ll Wish You’d Bought These 36 Beauty And Skincare Products Forever Ago

1. An eyelash comb that'll help you de-clump your mascara and separate your eyelashes so you don't sacrifice your fierce lewk!
2. A buildable E.l.f. Cosmetics brow gel for brows so voluminous you'll think you were born with them!
Promising review: "This is hands down the best brow stuff out there. I don't know what sorcery is in it, but it's magical! It's sort of sheer, but it also dries down like a hair gel; it 'sets' your brows in addition to shading them. You can load it up and fill in where you're a bit sparse and then feather it out just to keep it all even after it sets a bit. I buy this stuff six at a time because I'm terrified E.l.f. will discontinue it. It really is an amazing product, and it lasts until you wash it off." —ShopTeacher
Get it from Amazon for $3.65 (available in three colors).
3. A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what is says. This was immediate! I saw softening of my wrinkles and crow's feet. It’s amazing. I will be buying this again and again." —melisa delaney
Get it from LilyAna Naturals on Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
4. A plant-based, color-changing blush that reacts to your skin's pH level to create a natural-looking color. No need to waste time finding the perfect shade. It'll absorb super quickly so you'll have vibrant skin in no time!
Youthforia is a woman-owned small business aiming to make makeup that's not only good for your skin but is also not bad for you to sleep in! The founder, Fiona Co Chan, even tested the blush by sleeping in it for two months! They are passionate about being environmentally friendly and reducing their use of fossil fuels.
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glow-y color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
Get it from Amazon or from Youthforia for $36.
5. A vegan and cruelty-free Essence color-changing lipstick since it'll give you a personalized rosé shade that complements your skin tone. This semi-permanent lip stain provides long-lasting color!
6. A moisturizing and vitamin E-infused makeup-correcting stick because having to completely remove your makeup to correct a mistake wastes time you simply do not have.
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton buds dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
7. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "If you suffer from dry and damaged hair this is a must! I usually don’t write reviews. Honestly, I don’t write them at all but I just wanted to let you know this product is worth it. I’ve had dry and damaged hair for years due to coloring, weather, and bad care. I saw a post about this product and decided to give it a try. This is my second day using it and I see a huge difference! My hair is so soft, the ends feel healthy, it doesn’t feel like I’m touching hay anymore. This is a must! I washed my hair with shampoo and conditioner, dried it with a towel, and waited about 5–10 minutes before putting the product. Let the product do its magic for about 25 minutes, then washed it and let it air dry. I strongly recommend buying this!" —Diego Jimenez
Get it from Amazon for $7.10.
8. A plant-based face serum that blends vitamin C with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel, and jojoba oil to help brighten your skin so you can light up every room you enter.
Promising review: "I am prone to the rare chin breakout during that time of the month. After reading so many reviews, I gave this a shot and I'm very glad I did. My skin has cleared up considerably in the three months I've been using this product. I put it on every morning under my makeup, after my shower, and again before bed. WOW my skin looks so great! The texture is smoother, I have even less small acne than before and overall I see a marked improvement in my complexion. Love this stuff and will continue to buy it over and over each time the bottle runs out." —C. Morris
Get it from Amazon for $33.62.
9. Paula's Choice BHA liquid exfoliant if you're sensitive to scents but want to gently unclog your pores, as well as exfoliate and brighten your skin. This unscented leave-on formula is even gentle enough for daily use (though you may need to work up to it!).
Promising review: "I bought this in a dark time: My skin texture was garbage, all my pores were massive, I had clogged pores all over my face, and I was just waiting for them to become actual acne. I got this because I just wanted SOMETHING to help with my skin texture while I waited for my oral prescription. Now listen here — THE FIRST time I used it, I saw a difference. My forehead and my cheeks right to the side of my nose were flawless. I don’t know what kind of stuff was in it that provided immediate results. I thought maybe that was just 'fake' results, like it has something to gloss over the skin surface to give the appearance of smoothness. But then I used this stuff twice a day for four days, and alllll of the tiny red pimples all over my cheeks and forehead were gone and my pores STAYED small! I am telling you. This product has changed my whole face in under a week. It’s so clear! I expect to have full celebrity skin going forward. You have to try this. You barely need to use any of it, too. It’s a thicker gel liquid, so it smooths on so easily and you don’t have to use a ton like with a toner or micellar water. I’m just shook. I’ll buy this for the rest of my life!!" —K Fied
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
10. A skin-evening eyeshadow primer because you didn't perfect your pink-to-orange ombré and cat-eye eyeliner for it to melt before the whole world could see it! This clear, waterproof primer will have you thanking it later.
Promising review: "This product is magical. I have very oily skin that tends to mess with my makeup as a whole. I have hooded eyes and a little extra skin. This is all perfect for mascara on eye socket bone, shifting shadows, terrible eyeliner — this fixes it all. It holds my eyeshadow in place, no mascara gets on the bone, eyeliner stays on all day. It’s so great. For reference, I have tried all the drug store options plus Urban Decay. Highly recommend and will be repurchasing." —TheGooGooMuck
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%).
11. A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your pores. It'll help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else is trapped in your clogged pores.
Promising review: "I have awful pores and am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flakey skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done my face looked SO much better and was super smooth I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
12. A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides that'll help you deal with any "chicken skin" flare-ups. This will exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling moisturized!
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! I have had bumps on the back of my arms and top of my thighs for as long as I can remember. I've used this with a exfoliating sponge TWICE and they are noticeably smaller and my arms actually feel smooth!! I'm sure as I continue to use it they will be gone completely. I rarely write reviews but had to come tell you all how awesome this stuff is if you are dealing with the same problems. NO MORE CHICKEN SKIN!! YAYY" —Taymcg
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
13. A pack of six liquid matte lipsticks if you want a pout that just won't fade! Made with moisturizing ingredients, this set will keep your lips hydrated without transferring or smudging.
Promising reviews: “Good, vivacious color! Worth it!” —jragland
"I am never one to write a review, but I am so absolutely impressed with this long-lasting liquid lipstick combo pack! The colors are absolutely beautiful with unbelievable lasting power!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three color combinations).
14. A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even *you* will think are falsies. Salon quality at a fraction of the cost? Yes, please!
Promising review: "I NEVER write reviews unless I either really love something or hate it, and I LOVE THIS MASCARA. I am a mascara fanatic; I buy mascara constantly, always trying to find the best one. So, this mascara is super cheap and the best one I've bought so far. This mascara doesn't clump (unless you don't know what you're doing) and it has great volume and thickness. You can use one coat to be subtle or you can keep building it up. It also lasts all day. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS! It's a steal. Better than all the higher-end mascaras I've tried and the drug store ones. I will most definitely be buying another one when my current one runs out." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
15. A skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick for help reducing under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
16. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that may help remove dark spots and fine lines.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this product!! I recently added it to my daily skincare routine and I see and feel a tremendous difference. My face feels more supple and very hydrated. I suffer from dry skin and this has helped me transform my skin." —Pia
"This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $14.59.