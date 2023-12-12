29 Quirky Stocking Stuffers For The Even Quirkier People In Your Life

1. A pack of six squishy Crayola fidget balls that they can stack, stick, or sling! The best part is the balls won't leave behind any residue. Whether they're being used as stress balls or as a wall ornament, these fidget balls are a ton of fun!
And when the balls lose their stickiness, just clean them up with soap and water for them to feel like new again!
Promising review: "Bought as a gift for teen who loves to fidget with objects and has anxiety. She was excited and immediately began playing with them. We all did! Great fun for any kid or adult. They feel great and sticks to everything without marking. Be sure to slowly peel them off. Leaves no residue or sticky/oily feel on hands or surfaces." —jean
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $10.69.
2. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if they need a fun (but silent) coworker at their WFH station.
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
3. A decorative cat towel as cute as it is absorbent. If they love kitties or have a few of their own, they'll surely love these paw-tastic towels!
Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $16.96+ (available in 23 designs).
4. A mini Lodge cast-iron skillet because whether they're a n00b in the kitchen or a ~seasoned~ chef, they'll love cooking up little treats in this skillet!
Promising review: "This thing is amazing! Just like our big Lodge cast-iron skillets, except smaller. Much smaller. Comically small. Pictures don't do it justice. Got this as a stocking stuffer for my wife. Literally. She got a good laugh out of it. But besides that, it is a great little skillet for a single egg (from a hummingbird preferably) or some popcorn on the grill (three or four kernels). Just buy it!" —CollierCatMan
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.57.
5. A pack of four darling cartoon animal tube squeezers so they can reduce waste by getting every single drop of their toothpaste, lotion, etc.
The pack of four includes a panda, a pig, a frog, and a cat.
Promising review: "I lost strength in both hands during pregnancy and was having a hard time getting out diaper cream. I found this product on Amazon and had to try it. This thing is amazing and is so easy to use. I just slide it down, and it easily pushes product out of whatever tube I’m using. No more pain and super easy!!! The characters are so cute, and my children love them. I’m glad it came with more than one. They are super sturdy, and I really feel like you get great value for your money. I highly recommend and would buy again!" —FamilyOfLove
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (for a pack of four with a panda, pig, frog, and cat).
6. A Grogu nightlight if you know the only thing that'll make them feel safe in the dark of night is a baby alien of unknown origin.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Heather Braga ~adores~ this nightlight. She says: "I am admittedly obsessed with 'The Child' and can't get enough of him — that includes letting him reign over my bathroom at night in the form of the nightlight."
Promising review: "Loving it. Needed a soft light for the bathroom, and this does the trick. Not very expensive and comes with bulb. Bonus is the cuteness level. Plus, who doesn't want Grogu watching you go to the loo?" —Adrienne H.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $6.42.
7. A collection of s'mores ChapSticks because they never tire of talking about the perfect burn time for a marshmallow and the right kind of stick to use. Now their lips can stay moisturized as they chatter on about their fave snack!
Each set comes with three flavors: a Milk Chocolate, a Marshmallow, and a Graham Cracker flavor.
Promising review: "My mom and I are ChapStick fans, so I bought us each a pack of these. The marshmallow is clear, the chocolate is brown, and the graham cracker is tan. The color isn’t too extreme, but it will leave a little bit of tint on your lips. The flavors are DELICIOUS. Graham cracker reminds me of Golden Grahams cereal, and chocolate is just perfect. I love the marshmallow best because it tastes slightly toasted." —Elle Ardi
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. An Ikea bag coin purse to match the massive Ikea shopping bag they use as an everyday tote bag.
Promising review: "If this isn't the cutest thing EVER! I use it for carrying my ponytail holders, bobby pins, etc. in my purse. I totally heart it." —Pudingal1
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
9. A quirky lil' burger bicycle bell that'll add a ~dash~ of fun to their next bike ride. It can easily be attached to their handlebars, so they can RIIIING-RIIIING all the livelong day.
Promising reviews: "I gave this to my boyfriend as a stocking stuffer for Christmas. He loves it. It's lasted for six months, it's in great shape, it does its job well, and most of all, he thinks it's the best part of his bike." —Shea
"No, I didn't buy this for a kid. I bought it for my old self. And yes!! I absolutely love it! The housing is plastic but surprisingly sturdy. The bell sounds like a bike bell should, and hey, it's a burger — a favorite of mine after a long ride." —Kim
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A simply huggable tiny hedgehog plush toy they'll wanna take on all of their travel adventures and mischievous escapades. If they're looking for a partner in crime, you'll be doing them a favor by stuffing this in their stocking.
Promising reviews: "I bought this for my girlfriend's sister, and she loves it! It is incredibly soft and cozy. The first thing we did was hold it like it is shown in the photo, and instantly fell in love. Anyone who loves hedgehogs needs to get one of these." —Derek
"Bought this as a Christmas gift for my BFF who loves hedgies. She squealed when she opened her present. 😂 She absolutely LOVES him, and even took him on her trip to Paris. It’s the perfect size to hold in your hand, and he is just so darned soft and cute. 100% recommend!" —A.H.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
11. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then they need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out their roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for them! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.
Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
12. A super spooky spine candle if their home's aesthetic can be best described as witchy meets contemporary. This unscented soy wax candle will certainly ~goth up~ their space.
Promising review: "Super cool!! The candle makes me feel like being in the classroom of Professor Lupin learning how to cast a Patronus! Very cute decor!!" —Yvette
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in black and white).