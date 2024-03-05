33 Useful Products That’ll Help You Live Your Life On Easy Mode

1. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger that'll allow you to easily charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. It's so compact that you can toss it in your purse for your on-the-go needs.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers don't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $29.96+ (available in nine colors).
2. A pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls to help make sure your clothes and bedsheets dry evenly and completely. Plus, they're reusable and just so darn cute!
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in six styles and in larger pack sizes).
3. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you! This versatile and easy-to-use cleaner has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
4. A pet hair remover so you can reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
5. A reef-safe SPF 50 sun serum whose light and lush texture absorbs quickly into the skin. This hydrating and skin-protecting serum plays well with makeup so you don't have to worry about pilling. Plus, reviewers with sensitive skin say that this sunscreen doesn't cause breakouts which is *chef's kiss* because, let's be real, having to deal with breakouts = not living life on easy mode.
And if you're tired of facing life with a sunscreen that causes a white cast, this dewy serum is for you.
Promising review: "Just wow. I truly can’t believe how affordable this sunscreen is, considering it’s one of the best facial sunscreens I’ve ever used. It is hydrating and lightweight, doesn’t leave a white cast, and doesn’t get oily throughout the day. I have extremely sensitive and acne-prone skin, and my face loves this sunscreen. Hasn’t caused me any acne or irritation, and every time I use this, I feel smooth and dewy." —marina andrade
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
6. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising review: “I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen luckily. I would highly recommend. Keeps everything running correctly and clean.” —Lauren
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
7. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes and in a pack of two).
8. A set of four mesh refrigerator door organizers so you can free up some surface space on your shelves. These are perfect for smaller objects. Now you can easily find the lil' condiment containers/packets you always get extras of at Burger King!
Promising review: "Absolutely perfect for smaller items like the squeeze bottles of garlic, Italian herb, etc. Made more space for all my condiments, dressing, and sauces. Would definitely buy again. I got two and am thrilled." —Pati Flowers
Get them from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in packs of two and three).
9. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums. Though this shouldn't replace flossing, these toothbrushes can help rid your teeth of plaque and food residue. Plus, they're designed with those who have sensitive gums in mind.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Mouthwatchers on Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a four-pack).
10. A full-sleeve waterproof baby bib to keep your little one's clothes safe from all those dangerously dirty foods they love to nibble on (and smear on themselves). It's also machine-washable and features a tug-proof closure, so it stays on during mealtime.
Promising review: "I bought two of these bibs for my granddaughter. They are cute, durable, and washable. They fit perfectly and keep her clothing clean during the messiest of eating times. I would definitely recommend this purchase! Best bib every!" —DIONNE SYMONDS
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 2 sizes and 34 colors/prints).
11. A water-based instant carpet spot remover because it'll erase life's little messes in the blink of an eye. Those stubborn wine, pet, coffee, food, and dirt stains will be a thing of the past!
Promising review: "The only reason I'm giving the Folex 5 stars is because there's no place to give it 10. My dog, Sweetie, while playing on the tan carpeting in the family room, got hold of a blue Pilot G2 pen and chewed through the outer casing and the ink cartridge, leaving an approximately 6x12-inch area of carpeting splotched with blue ink. It took four or five applications, but following the label instructions to the letter, the spot was totally removed. Way to go Folex. Outstanding!" —Bob
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
12. A pair of reusable Nippies silicone pasties so you can stop wearing uncomfortable bras just to prevent your nips from giving the world a bit of a show. You just put them on and peel them off, super simple! Plus, they're designed to stay in place for up to 12 hours.
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many nipple covers over the years, and these are just in a league of their own! They stick and don’t move (sweat, clothes, moisturizer, etc. — nothing budges them), but then they peel off so easily. It’s magic. They are completely seamless, and my husband (without prompting) said they looked like a second skin. I’ve got quite 'triangular' boobs, and they completely mold to the shape and look like I just have no nipples lol. Only when I’m suuuuuper cold does any level of nipple start to show through, and even then, it’s minimal. They’re more pricey than others I’ve bought before but so worth it. The others were one and done — these have held up through multiple wears and are still in perfect condition. Will repurchase them as soon as they wear out, without a doubt! No more bras!" —Alison
Get a set from Amazon for $26.50 (available in five shades and two sizes: one that fits cups A–C and one that fits cups D+).