37 Products For New Parents That’ll Make It Feel Like You’ve Done This Before

1. A Tushbaby hip carrier to help give your lower back a bit of a break. Get the support you need when your kiddo refuses to leave your side or have their feet touch the ground. This lightweight carrier also functions as a diaper bag! Is that the sound of a win-win I hear? Why, yes, it is.
This is recommended for children between 8–45 pounds and can be used in four holding positions: feeding/breastfeeding, side carrying, front facing, and face-to-face.
Tushbaby is a small business run by three California mamas and specializes in products that bring a little more ease to everyday parenting life.
Promising review: "A MUST-HAVE!!!!!!!!!!! This is the absolute best purchase I have EVER made. So worth the money. Do not cheap out and get an off-brand. This is the one. I carried my 33-pound 16-month-old on my hip for three hours in total while vacationing through a state park. Four miles later, up stairs (were talking 200+ stairs) and dirt terrain I have no back or hip pain. And my son stayed on my hip, comfortable without any fuss. Even my husband who is 6’3” wore it and noticed the ease of putting it on and carrying our chunky monkey. Seriously, if you want to invest in something that will save your back, GET IT!" —Mom 2 Two
Get it from Tushbaby on Amazon for $84.99 (available in three colors).
2. A sleek and easy-to-use touchless thermometer so you can check your baby's temperature even when they're sleeping. Staying on top of their health just got a little easier.
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button, and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used a variety of thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check. Overall, highly recommend!"—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two colors).
3. A USDA-certified organic baby healing balm for help soothing itchy, irritated skin caused by rashes or cradle cap. Formulated with chamomile, hydrating beeswax, and calming sunflower oil, this balm is designed to moisturize sensitive skin.
Era Organics is a small business!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff. I use it for my ds rashes. I was so afraid to use anything but coconut oil but I needed something that would soothe the rash as well. My ds also ended up getting eczema and hives from a laundry detergent we had switched to. This completely soothed it away. It was gone by the next day. Needless to say, this is my go-to soothing-everything solution. It stays in the diaper bag and medicine cabinet. A must-have!" —Andrea
Get it from Era Organics on Amazon for $14.75+ (available in two sizes).
4. A butt paste spatula if you're tired of using your bare fingers to spread diaper rash ointment on your baby's behind and then getting some stuck under your fingernails. This gentle silicone spatula will easily spread ointment and ensure you don't waste any product.
Promising review: "If I could give this little tool 10 out of 5 stars I would!!! It makes the whole process of applying diaper rash ointment SOOOOO much easier. And this thing cuts down on how much diaper rash ointment is wasted because your fingers are not getting covered in ointment. I HIGHLY recommend this product to anyone with a baby!!!" —Hazel-91
Get it from Amazon for $6.79+ (available in four colors).
5. A set of 58 large flashcards to help teach colors, shapes, letters, numbers, and animals all in one fell swoop! No need to get different sets to teach your growing kid different things when you can have them all in one!
Promising review: “My 2-year-old mastered her numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and animals with these cards. When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18 months old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flashcards, she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flashcards for only about 10 minutes before her bedtime. This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler. I’m excited to get her the next card set.” —M. Abdallah
Get it from Amazon for $9.47.
6. A flexible faucet extender so you don't have to lift your little munchkin every time they need to wash their hands. And, it'll make them feel like a lil' grown-up!
Promising review: “Before I knew a thing like this existed, I spent the time it took to wash my squirming kiddo's hands one at a time wondering how long it was going to take for his arms to grow enough to reach the faucet. I'm so glad I have this thing now! The setup is just taking it out of the box and stretching the rubber part around the faucet; it took two seconds plus some time to adjust to the best angle. Now I can wash my 15-month-old's hands at the same time and the whole process is much faster and easier. He liked it right away too!” —Michelle G
Get two from Amazon for $11.49.
7. An Oogiebear nose and ear cleaner whose safe rubber scoop and loops will get any gunk out of your baby's nose (and ears) without less discomfort. This will surely come in handy this allergy season!
My former colleague Chandni Reddy is a big fan of this device:
"I'm probably the only one who is unreasonably excited about this bear tool. But it's one of those things I didn't know I needed until I bought it and realized how handy it is. I haven't used it to clean ears, but use it daily to fish out crusty/gooey boogers from both my kids' noses. The scoop end removes dried boogers and the loop end lassos sticky snot. (TMI, sorry)"
Promising review: "Must-have! This thing is amazing. It works very well for us. Good length and it's soft/firm. I was able to gently scoop my 4-month-old's earwax and pick out her sticky, crusty boogers. She enjoys being clean so she sat/laid down very still for us. I would definitely buy this for a baby shower gift and definitely recommend to anyone." —P. T.
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
8. A grape cutter if grapes are your tot's fave snack but it takes you forever to cut them up by hand. This will quickly slice grapes into quarters, making them less of a hazard for your snacking tot. It's also safe enough for your tot to use (with your supervision, of course).
Promising review: "I wish I would’ve had this a LONG time ago. This little gadget has come in so handy. If you have a toddler or small child, you NEED this. It quarters grapes, cherry tomatoes, olives, etc. so they aren’t choking hazards for little ones. So much faster than slicing every tiny grape up yourself. 10/10 would recommend." —Sara Waits
Get it from Amazon for $11.95+ (available in two colors).
9. A truly nonslip silicone bowl with a built-in placemat because, let's face it, your little one is the sloppiest eater you've ever met. This is designed to promote self-feeding while also catching any mess in the process.
Ezpz is a woman-owned small business that creates developmentally focused, minimalist tableware for little ones.
Promising review: "What do you do when you're big on letting your toddler self-feed, but are also a clean freak? Not gonna lie, watching my toddler 'explore food' aka throw his meal, bit by bit, on the floor like it's his full-time job has been an emotional rollercoaster: from 'Omg, he ate his meal like a boss' to 'Sob, it's going to take an hour to clean up that mess.' This mat/bowl combo was the perfect solution. It suctions nicely to our dining table and does a great job of staying put, saving me from hours of cleaning up my toddler's food-related mess. Wish I had this with my first baby!" —Chandni Reddy
Get it from Ezpz on Amazon for $21.34+ (available in four colors).
10. A cute cacti brush set so you can easily and effectively clean baby's bottles, sippy cups, and more. They come in a cute little "flower pot" with drainage holes for easy cleaning.
This set includes: a bottle brush, a straw brush, a nipple brush, and a detail brush.
Promising review: "This product is sooooo adorable! It’s the best bottle brush I’ve found so far and after bottle-feeding two kids, I’ve been through my fair share. I love the fact that it’s not ugly. I like the material the bristles are made out of. I love how the smaller brushes aren’t built into the handle and it’s all conveniently stored in the same spot." —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two other styles).
11. And a grass lawn bottle drying rack that'll easily collect and drain excess water (since it doesn't actually need water to grow), leaving behind perfectly dry bottles.
Promising review: "I thought I might regret getting this until I used it for the first time. It's perfect for all the little bottles and attachments that come with them! You could get by with your regular dish drying rack, but if you're like me and hate things falling over in there, get this. Everything stays upright, which means it dries faster." —Holly
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
12. Or a space-saving Oxo upright drying rack with nine hooks and a compartment for lids and other small things to dry on. It's also got a removable drain tray.
Promising review: "This easily holds bottles, nursing pump parts, pacifiers, and sippy cups to dry before putting them away. Would recommend for anyone wanting a space-saving drying rack option!" —Jenna Slaght
Get it from Amazon for $25.18.