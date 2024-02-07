37 Products For New Parents That’ll Make It Feel Like You’ve Done This Before

This is recommended for children between 8–45 pounds and can be used in four holding positions: feeding/breastfeeding, side carrying, front facing, and face-to-face.

Tushbaby is a small business run by three California mamas and specializes in products that bring a little more ease to everyday parenting life.



Promising review: "A MUST-HAVE!!!!!!!!!!! This is the absolute best purchase I have EVER made. So worth the money. Do not cheap out and get an off-brand. This is the one. I carried my 33-pound 16-month-old on my hip for three hours in total while vacationing through a state park. Four miles later, up stairs (were talking 200+ stairs) and dirt terrain I have no back or hip pain. And my son stayed on my hip, comfortable without any fuss. Even my husband who is 6’3” wore it and noticed the ease of putting it on and carrying our chunky monkey. Seriously, if you want to invest in something that will save your back, GET IT!" —Mom 2 Two

Get it from Tushbaby on Amazon for $84.99 (available in three colors).